The best private members clubs in Singapore

They're private members clubs, but not as you know them.

Close your eyes and think of a private members club. You are probably imagining crackled leather sofas, plush carpets and the smell of cigars wafting through heavy doors between rooms of men puffing away on them over a whisky. Well, these are the private members clubs of days gone by.

Gone are the 'good old boys' connotations and unnecessary pretence - these days private members clubs are about experiences and inclusivity, a place for the meeting of minds and ideas. Like what you hear? Well here are the best in Singapore.

1880

When it comes to private members clubs, it doesn't get much better than 1880. Sitting pretty at the top of the Intercontinental Robertson Quay, 1880 is a marvellous medley of bronze, marble and velvets, expertly managing to service the need for family lunches, working spaces and those looking for an after-work cocktail.

There's even a spa if you are in need of some R&R. Speaking of the club, the founder of 1880, Marc Nicholson says: “whether it’s the tech sector, finance, venture capital, education, medical, creative, fitness or any other community you explore, you’ll find brilliant minds, daring entrepreneurs and wonderful people trying to bend history in their direction. That's just exciting,” he says. “The club scene is simply the vehicle for these misfits to flourish.”

Straits Clan

The brainchild of Singaporean hospitality firm, The Lo& Behold Group, Straits Clan sits where The New Majestic Hotel used to be and occupies four stories of this art deco landmark. With the themes changing on each floor, theres a Tropicana space, a 70s karaoke lounge, modern space full of marble and bronze and even a pole dancing platform area.

Speaking of the space, co-founder, Wee Teng We says: "Our membership base is a diverse community of individuals united by curiosity, creative energy and entrepreneurial zeal, rather than profession, geography or economics.” Staggering their membership rates, rates are lower for those under 30 and those working in the non-profit space.

The Tower Club

Arguably the most illustrious private members club in Singapore, The Tower Club is as exclusive as they get. Located in the penthouse of the Republic Plaza One, the tastefully decorated club has unparalleled views of the city.

When it comes to entertaining, there are three restaurants, a fitness centre, meeting rooms and bars as well as plenty of activities for work events and family time alike.

