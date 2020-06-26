Best products to buy during this mid-year sale (GSS 2020)

If there's one thing besides food that gets Singaporeans super excited, it's got to be shopping - especially when there's a great sale in town.

And, frankly, who doesn't like some good, old retail therapy to move over the doom and gloom around us? Enter the insane mid-year shopping sales painting our island country red right now.

Typically, the Great Singapore Sale (GSS) is one big annual event you find yourself looking forward to every year. However, with the pandemic shifting plans around, it was decided that GSS would be cancelled this year - a first in the history of its 26-year run.

But, hey, worry not. That hasn't stopped our favourite brands from running online mid-year sales and promotions to keep up the spirit of shopping sprees alive and kicking.

Think brands that normally come with price tags ready to give you mini panic attacks. Now these are on sale for a lot cheaper, making the most coveted items within your wallet's reach.

Here's our pick of the best products available as part of the 2020 mid-year shopping sales in Singapore.

Last updated on June 25, 2020. Mid-year sales and promotions are subject to change without prior notice.

Sony Playstation 4 + (PS4 Slim)

This gorgeous 1TB console set from Sony is a gaming geek's dream come true. The PS4 Slim console has the slickest design, comes bundled with a DualShock4 controller and can be a great budget option if you don't want to go for its pricey cousin, PS4 Pro.

The $900 console, available in jet black, is currently selling at a cool $570. Snag it before it goes out of stock on Qoo10!

Original price: $900

Now selling at: $570

Order here: Qoo10

Nintendo Switch Console

If you're looking for a wholesome experience and fun for the whole family, go for this. Nothing like downtime at home with your favourite people. It helps that Nintendo has done a portable console that you can simply plug into your TV, turning it into a home gaming console. However, don't expect this to match the specifications of a PS4 or XBox One.

Original price: $899

Now selling at: $689

Order here: Lazada

Dyson V7 Fluffy+

Admit it. You want a Dyson because you want to flaunt having a Dyson product. Apart from the Jedi feels it gives you, Dyson V7 Fluffy+ is cord-free, has great suction power, great battery life, and multiple attachments to reach every nook and cranny you can think of in your home.

Think of it like a genie that cleans your home with minimal effort, and in style.

Original price: $729

Now selling at: $489

Order here: Lazada

Luxury handbags

Imagine not having to queue up and not having to give the side-eye to the girl snatching away the bag you like. GSS has always offered a chance for fashionistas to pick up a luxury bag or two at reasonable prices.

From Dior clutches to Saint Laurent crossbody, Mango purses to Calvin Klein carry-alls, the mid-year festival is a great time for bags on all budgets.

Price range: Anywhere between $4.90 and $6,500, all discounted

Order here: Zalora

Swarovski

A Swarovski is almost as timeless as diamonds. And there's no better to get yourself or a loved one a pair of vintage drop earrings or a dainty bracelet. Swarovski has an up to 50 per cent sale on several gorgeous jewels right now.

For to-be-brides, this is a great opportunity to purchase an otherwise expensive piece of jewellery at a heavily discounted price. Not a bride-to-be? Trust us, you'd still want to buy something when you browse.

Price range: Anywhere between $29.50 and $895, all discounted

Order here: Swarovski

Beauty products

Calling all the make-up lovers out there. A mid-year sale is the right time to stock up your beauty armoury and Sephora is the place to be. The beauty giant, currently, has an up to 50 per cent sale on every kind of beauty product you can imagine - sheet masks, bronzers, lipsticks, mascaras, moisturisers et al.

Love Fenty? Get it at a discount. Crazy about Too Faced? Now is your chance to get your hands on them.

Price range: Anywhere between $9.10 and $672, all discounted

Order here: Sephora

Home essentials

Think home makeovers and IKEA comes to mind. Some of the best, snazziest, cheapest home renovations can be achieved, courtesy IKEA. So, make use of the mid-year in-store and online promotions at IKEA, from now till July 31, 2020.

You stand to get up to 50 per cent off on home furnishings, couches, tables, chairs, cupboards and more. Look out for their daily flash deals on their online store. An added incentive? Delivery has been slashed to half and now costs only $49 for bulky items!

Price range: Prices begin as low as $1!

Order here: IKEA

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.