Best Ramadan promotions and deals in Singapore (2023)

The holy month of Ramadan is a time for Muslims to come together in prayer, reflection, and celebration of their faith. This Ramadan 2023, there are even more reasons to celebrate with a myriad of Ramadan deals and promotions - everything from limited-time retail offers to decadent feasts!

Here's a round-up of the best Ramadan deals, promotions and offers in Singapore 2023, including a secret Ramadan bazaar in Tampines, up to 90 per cent off home appliances, and $50 off the biggest nasi ambeng in Singapore.

Ramadan 2023 menus and buffets

Permata - Ramadan 2023 Iftar buffet ($88++/pax)

How would you like a bountiful buffet at one of the best halal restaurants in Singapore?

Nominated for best halal restaurant at the Halal Awards Singapore 2022, Permata serves up progressive Nusantara cuisine. Nusantara (Javanese for "outer islands") is the Indonesian name for Maritime Southeast Asia, and Nusantara cuisine is a blend of Indonesian and Malay culinary fare.

Available from now till April 20, Permata's Ramadan 2023 Iftar buffet ($88++ per person / $48++ per child) will feature Nusantara dishes full of authentic flavours with a modern twist. Highlights include Percik Lamb Ribs, a braised lamb dish that's a staple at Ramadan bazaars in Kelantan, and Botok Botok Barramundi, a modern Nusantara-flavoured rendition of traditional Botok Botok.

And as far as ambience goes, does it get any better than in a historical palace? Permata sits in Gedung Kuning (Yellow Mansion) at Kampong Gelam, which was once the place of residence for Tengku Mahmud, a Malay prince. Today, its regal yellow walls host weddings, events and special gatherings of families and friends.

Promotion dates: Now till April 20

Address: 73 Sultan Gate, Gedung Kuning, Singapore 198497

Pestle and Mortar Society - Malay-Western Ramadan Iftar menu

Located along MacPherson Road, Pestle and Mortar Society is a cosy, Muslim-owned joint serving up fusion Malay-Western cuisine. For Ramadan 2023, they've crafted a special new iftar (evening meal) ala-carte menu featuring chicken cordon bleu, beef wellington, snapper en croute, and lobster bisque pasta. If that wasn't enough to get your mouth watering, we'll let these photos do the talking:

Aside from food, the restaurant also has a Musollah area. Do call ahead to pre-order and reserve a table!

Ramadan Iftar menu available until: May 23

Address: 548 MacPherson Road, Singapore 368227

Hei Sushi - Iftar bundle ($19++/pax)

If you fancy Japanese cuisine this Ramadan 2023, Hei Sushi has got a pretty value for money Iftar Bundle at $75++ for four pax. Tuck into a special Ramadan seafood platter and crispy vegetable tempura, served with fragrant Japanese rice and miso soup.

Promotion date: Now till April 18

How to order: Order online or in-store for delivery, takeaway, or dine-in.

All Things Delicious - Up to 15 per cent off take-home sets

Love buffets, but also love staying home? All Things Delicious has the perfect solution this Ramadan 2023. They've curated special take home Ramadan Set Savers and "Raya Ready" promotional sets that let you enjoy a sumptuous buffet right from the comfort of your home. (Note: There's some overlap in the Ramadan and Raya festive sets on each page, and these are priced the same.)

All Things Delicious' most decadent set is the Aidilfitri set for six to eight pax, which is now $40 off ($228.70, usual price: $268.70) for the festive period. It includes a whole roasted organic kampung chicken with sausage filling, a mezze platter, 10 mini sub sandwiches, and their Lemon Bundt Pound Cake or Sticky Toffee Pudding for dessert.

For something lighter, opt for the "chef-to-go" Iftar mini buffet ($129.50, usual price: $155.50) that comes with a complimentary serving of Bubur Lambuk, a rice porridge traditionally served during Ramadan.

Dates: Now till March 31

How to order: Visit any retail store or online shop to purchase.

Deli Hub - Singapore's largest nasi ambeng ($29++/pax)

You've got to admit, that looks impressive. You're looking at the biggest nasi ambeng in Singapore, fit for 15 pax and served on a ginormous plate over 28 inches/70cm wide. It's a special Ramadan 2023 creation by Deli Hub Catering, which is Halal-certified.

While the usual price is $488 for this giant set, you can get it at $438 if you order by April 10. That'll get you a mountain of fragrant blue pea rice and an assortment of 15 dishes, including mutton or beef rendang, sambal prawn, fried chicken wings, and chicken satay.

Don't have 14 other people to share the feast with? You can also opt for their classic size ($128) for three to four pax, which comes with nine dishes instead of 15. However, note that this is only available for delivery with a minimum order of two sets.

Early bird promotion: Order by April 10 to get the giant size at $438 (usual price: $488)

How to order: Order online on the Deli Hub website

Ramadan treats and Hari Raya goodies

Polar Puffs & Cakes - 25 per cent off Raya goodies

It's about that time of year again to stock up on your Raya goodies. And there's no better time than now if you want to catch the early bird promotion at Polar Puffs & Cakes.

From now to March 31, the halal-certified bakery is offering 25 per cent off all their Hari Raya 2023 goodies. That includes their original or durian kueh lapis (usual price: $56.80/$60.80), festive pandan ketupat cookies (usual price: $19.80), and buttery pineapple pillows (usual price: $22.80).

Early bird promotion dates: Now till March 31

How to buy: Visit any retail store or the Polar Puffs & Cakes online shop to purchase.

PrimaDeli - 15 per cent off all Hari Raya treats

If you've got a sweet tooth, PrimaDeli's got you spoilt for choice this Ramadan and Hari Raya period.

From March 22 to April 30, you can get any (or all!) of PrimaDeli's Hari Raya treats at 15 per cent off. These include their buttery pillow pineapple tarts and premium pandan chiffon cake, which you might have seen on lists of Singapore’s best pandan chiffon cakes.

Early bird promotion dates: Now till April 30

How to buy: Visit any PrimaDeli outlet to purchase.

Auntie Anne's - $16 Sharing Bundle

Who doesn't love warm, baked bread coated in cinnamon sugar? This Ramadan 2023, indulge in the buttery baked goodness that is Auntie Anne's Sharing Bundle. For $16 (usual price: $18.90) you'll get a selection of their Cheese Nuggets, Choco Almond Bites, Dog Bites and Cinnamon Stix, plus complimentary dates.

Dates: Now till May 22

How to buy: Visit any Auntie Anne's outlet or their online store to purchase.

Ramadan/Hari Raya 2023 shopping

Audio House - Up to 90 per cent off

From now till April 2, Audio House is having a big sale with discounts of up to 90 per cent off - and no, they don't just sell speakers and other audio equipment. If you've never heard of Audio House, they offer everything from refrigerators to computers for your home.

On top of the sale, Audio House is also giving away 20 per cent eCashback with a $100 minimum spend. And from now till April 30, you'll earn three KrisFlyer miles for every $1 spent.

While you can visit the Audio House website to check out their discounts, you'll notice several items tagged with "visit showroom for special price + eCashback". So to get the best deals, you'll have to head down to its showroom in Ubi.

Dates and time: Now till April 2

Showroom address: 23 Ubi Rd 4, Audio House Building, Singapore 408620

Scanteak - Up to 63 per cent off

Furniture store Scanteak (which, yes, specialises in teak furniture) is offering a host of stackable discounts from now till April 2. They're offering up to 63 per cent off, with 12 per cent + two per cent off living & dining furniture, 20 per cent off accessories like serving trays and throw cushions, and 18 per cent off regular priced mattresses.

Like Audio House, Scanteak has posted their sale prices online, but made some exclusive to certain showrooms. Hence, the best deals are probably only available if you go down to visit a Scanteak store. Be warned that while there are over 10 Scanteak outlets, some offers are specific to certain flagship stores.

Dates and time: Now till April 2, 12.30pm to 9pm

Address: Various Scanteak outlets. Note that some offers are only available at their Paya Lebar, Joo Chiat, and Suntec stores.

Harvey Norman - Free LocknLock container set worth $53.40

From now till April 24, Harvey Norman is offering a bunch of discounts on various household appliances and kitchenware as part of the Harvey Norman Raya Ready Sale 2023.

You'll also get a free LocknLock six piece classic food container set worth $53.40 if you spend $899. That's no small sum, but you might as well redeem this free gift if you were already planning to make a big purchase.

Promotion date: Now till April 24

How to buy: Visit any Harvey Norman outlet or their online store.

Ramadan 2023 bazaars/markets

Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar 2023

The Ramadan bazaar at Geylang Serai is probably the most iconic Ramadan bazaar in Singapore. This year, it's got a whopping 700 stalls (of which 150 are dedicated to food and drink!) and will have its longest run yet of 36 days, until April 21.

Date and time: March 17 to April 21, 10am to 11.59pm; extension to 6am on April 22 for Hari Raya

Venue: Geylang Serai Market & Food Centre, 1 Geylang Serai, Singapore 402001

Twilight Flea & Feast: Twilight Ramadan

Inspired by Australia's hawkers markets, Twilight: Flea & Feast is something of a pop-up flea market/street food event complete with live performances, movie screenings, grooming services, and children's activities.

In April 2023, Twilight Flea & Feast will bring you its Ramadan edition, Twilight Ramadan. They haven't posted many details yet about what exactly to expect, but it's safe to say that food, shopping, and fun are definitely on the cards. Block out the dates!

Dates: April 13 to April 16

Venue: NTUC Downtown East, Pasir Ris

Bazaar Bawah Block ("bazaar under the block")

Tampines has been hiding a secret (almost) every Ramadan.

Bazaar Bawah Block means "bazaar under the block", and that's literally what it is - a Ramadan bazaar under an HDB block. This year's edition looks packed with stalls selling nasi padang, nasi bukhari, Ramly burgers, churros, stuffed donuts, durian pengat, and many more food items than we have the space to list here.

There's not a lot known about this bazaar, because it doesn't even have so much as a Facebook page with an address. However, according to The Halal Food Blog, it's up and running daily from 3pm to 7pm at Block 301, Tampines Street 32.

Dates and times: Ongoing now, open around 3pm to 7pm daily according to The Halal Food Blog. End date unspecified.

Address: Blk 301, Tampines Street 32, Singapore 520301

This article was first published in MoneySmart.