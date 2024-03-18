Best Ramadan promotions and deals in Singapore (2024): Bazaars, buffets, and more

The holy month of Ramadan is a time for Muslims to come together in prayer, reflection, and celebration of their faith. This Ramadan 2024, there are even more reasons to celebrate with a myriad of Ramadan deals and promotions-everything from limited-time retail offers to decadent feasts!

Here's a round-up of the best Ramadan deals, promotions and offers in Singapore 2024, including a secret Ramadan bazaar in Tampines, up to 70 per cent off IT products, and not one, but two Hari Raya Block Parties to celebrate this year.

Ramadan 2024 menus and buffets

1. Permata - 1-for-1 Ramadan 2024 buffet ($54++/pax)

How would you like a 1-for-1 bountiful buffet deal at one of the best halal restaurants in Singapore?

A finalist for Best Halal Restaurant (Fine Dining) and Best Buffet at the Epicurean Star Awards 2023, Permata serves up progressive Nusantara cuisine. Nusantara (Javanese for "outer islands") is the Indonesian name for Maritime Southeast Asia, and Nusantara cuisine is a blend of Indonesian and Malay culinary fare.

Available from now till April 9, 2024, Permata's Ramadan 2024 buffet ($108++ for two pax, $20++ for children) will feature Nusantara dishes full of authentic flavours with a modern twist. Highlights include Striploin Beef with Lomak Cili Api, a beef curry dish, and Botok Botok Barramundi, a modern Nusantara-flavoured rendition of traditional Botok Botok.

And as far as ambience goes, does it get any better than in a historical palace? Permata sits in Gedung Kuning ("Yellow Mansion") at Kampong Gelam, which was once the place of residence for Tengku Mahmud, a Malay prince. Today, its regal yellow walls host weddings, events and special gatherings of families and friends.

Permata - Ramadan 2024 1-for-1 buffet

Promotion dates : Now till April 9, 2024

Address : 73 Sultan Gate, Gedung Kuning, Singapore 198497

2. Pestle and Mortar Society - Malay-Western Ramadan Special Platters (from $10++/pax)

Located along MacPherson Road, Pestle and Mortar Society is a cosy, Muslim-owned joint serving up fusion Malay-Western cuisine. For Ramadan 2024, they've crafted not one, not two, but six Ramadan Special Platters! These are:

Pesta Pasta Platter ($59.90)

Meet the Meat Platter ($69.90)

Hawk on Tomahawk Platter ($89.90)

Smitten by Wellington Platter ($99.90)

Essence of Indonesia Platter ($59.90)

Sweet Tooth platter ($39.90)

All platters serve up to four pax, and you can order them for dine-in or delivery. View the post below to see what’s on the menu!

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4Z7f9JLEOe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Aside from food, the restaurant also has a Musollah area. Do call ahead to pre-order and reserve a table.

Pestle and Mortar Society - Ramadan Special Platters

Address : 548 MacPherson Road, Singapore 368227

Phone : 6814 8822 / ‪8371 2213‬

Email : Inquiries@a2management.com

3. Hei Sushi - Family Seafood Platter ($23.60++/pax)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C369GvnBX_i/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

If you fancy Japanese cuisine this Ramadan 2024, Hei Sushi has a value for money Family Seafood Platter at $118++ (usual price: $138++) for five pax. Tuck into this special Ramadan feast of soft shell crab, prawns, scallops, and more. The platter is served with fragrant Japanese rice and Coke zero to wash it all down.

It's available at all Hei Sushi outlets except for the outlet at IMM. If you don't want to self-collect or dine in, order it to be delivered right to your doorstep!

Hei Sushi promo code

Ordering from Hei Sushi online? From now till Dec 31, 2024, pay with a Maybank credit card and use the following promo codes for up to $12 off your total bill:

MB4 : $4 off with minimum subtotal spend of $40

MB12: $12 off with minimum subtotal spend of $100

4. All Things Delicious - up to $50 off take-home sets

Love buffets, but also love staying home? All Things Delicious has the perfect solution this Ramadan 2024. They've curated special take home Ramadan and Raya sets that let you enjoy a sumptuous buffet right from the comfort of your home.

All Things Delicious’ most decadent set is the Aidilfitri set for 10-16 pax, which is now $50 off ($308.40, U.P. $358.40) for the festive period. It includes:

1 x Ramadan Raya Canapes (Box of 36): Mix and match Curried Lamb & Potato Pies, Otak-Otak Melt, and Sticky Beef Meatballs with Sesame

1 x Mezze Platter, Ramadan Raya Edition

1 x Mini Bundts, Eid Edition (Box of 9): Choose either Chocolate Banana or Pandan Kaya

1 x Mini Fruit Tarts, Eid Edition (Box of 12): Choose either Lemon Meringue or Banoffee

I've dined at All Things Delicious myself on several occasions and can testify that their cakes and pastries never disappoint.

For something lighter, opt for the Chef-To-Go Mini Buffet ($144.50, U.P. $174.50). From now till April 9, 2024, this set will come with a complimentary serving of Bubur Lambuk, a rice porridge traditionally served during Ramadan.

I really like that the prices you see on All Things Delicious' online store already include the nine per cent GST we would otherwise dread. You're definitely going to want to order via their website — orders made via phone or email won't include this benefit and will cost more.

However, prices exclude delivery costs. Delivery fees start from $14.90 per location.

5. Segar Restaurant (50% off seabass)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4Z7AfgLcK3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

"Segar" is Malay for "fresh", which is perfect to describe their promotional seafood dish this Ramadan 2024. Enjoy a whole seabass in your choice of cooking style: sweet and sour, Thai style garlic spicy, or deep-fried!

Do note that this promotion is only for dine-in customers. Here are their outlets:

Segar Restaurant Chinatown Point : 133 New Bridge Rd, #B2-39/40/41, Singapore 059413

Segar Downtown East : 1 Pasir Ris Cl, #02-317 E! Avenue @ Downtown East Market Square, Singapore 519599

Ramadan treats and Hari Raya goodies

6. Polar Puffs & Cakes - 25% off Raya goodies

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4XBpAHsegs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

It's about that time of year again to stock up on your Raya goodies. And there's no better time than now if you want to catch the early bird promotion at Polar Puffs & Cakes.

From now till March 26, 2024, the halal-certified bakery is offering 25 per cent off several of their Hari Raya 2024 goodies. That includes their Hari Raya gift set ($42.90) which comprises two bestsellers — Pineapple Pillows and Pandan Ketupat Cookies.

If you prefer cake to cookies, check out their Honeycomb Cake ($16.80) full of honeyed caramel goodness and decadent Ondeh Overload Cake ($34.80) are good options.

Polar Puffs & Cakes - 25 per cent off selected Raya goodies

Early bird promotion dates : Now till March 26, 2024

Visit any retail store or online shop to purchase.

7. PrimaDéli - 15% off all Hari Raya treats

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4W9a5SP4m0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

If you've got a sweet tooth (like me), PrimaDeli's got you spoilt for choice this Ramadan and Hari Raya period.

From now till April 10, 2024, you can get any (or all!) of PrimaDeli's Hari Raya treats at 15 per cent off. These include their buttery pillow pineapple tarts and premium pandan chiffon cake, which you might have seen on lists of Singapore's best pandan chiffon cakes.

PrimaDéli - 15 per cent off all Hari Raya treats

Early bird promotion dates : Now till April 10, 2024

Visit any PrimaDéli outlet to purchase.

8. Auntie Anne's - $21.50 Sharing Bundle

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4XQeVAsTP_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Auntie Anne's pretzels hold a special place in my heart for being possibly my favourite childhood snack. Who doesn't love warm, baked bread smothered in cinnamon sugar?

This Ramadan 2024, indulge in the buttery baked goodness that is Auntie Anne's Sharing Bundle. For $21.50 (U.P $22.60), you'll get a selection of four Stix and Bites of your choice, with the exception of Eclair Stix.

I would personally recommend anything smothered in their cinnamon sugar. The sugar is generous with large crystals that offer some crunchy depth to the soft, chewy bread — excellent mouthfeel!

Auntie Anne's - $21.50 Sharing Bundle

Dates : Now till April 30, 2024

Visit any Auntie Anne’s outlet or their online store to purchase.

Ramadan/Hari Raya 2024 shopping

9. Best Denki - up to 50%off

This Ramadan 2024, Best Denki is holding a home sale with up to 50 per cent off. You can also get up to $200 off in extra savings with the code BESTRAMADAN, but do note that this is only for selected items and the promo code requires a minimum spend of $189.

Plus, Best Denki is absorbing the nine per cent GST for selected Mayer gas and cooking range products for a limited time.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4f87QNSvkq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

10. Scanteak - up to 63% off

Furniture store Scanteak (which, yes, specialises in teak furniture) is offering a host of discounts from now till March 17, 2024 as part of their Raya Ready 2024 sale. These include:

20 per cent off accessories

10 per cent off hosting furniture

35 per cent off mattresses

Free Baking Dish Set with minimum $800 spend

View the various Scanteak outlets.

11. Harvey Norman - up to 70% off

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4b9fCvorZJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

From now till April 10, 2024, Harvey Norman is offering up to 70 per cent on IT products, up to 50 per cent off bedding, and up to 44 per cent off furniture as part of their Harvey Raya Sale 2024.

You'll also get a free Neoflam CLIK Borosilicate Glass Food Storage worth $58 if you spend $899. That's no small sum, but you might as well redeem this free gift if you were already planning to make a big purchase.

View the Harvey Norman outlets or purchase on their online store.

Ramadan 2024 bazaars/markets

12. Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2024

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4fG_xBL07v/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

The Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar is probably the most iconic Ramadan bazaar in Singapore. This year, it's got a whopping 500 stalls (of which 150 are dedicated to food and drink!) and will run till April 10, 2024. Personally, I'm eyeing their Praffles (prata + waffles) — two good things can only be better together!

You can also look forward to live music performances every night. Check their Instagram page for the latest line-up.

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2024

Date and time : Now till 10 Apr 2024, 10am-11.59pm

Venue : Geylang Serai Market & Food Centre, 1 Geylang Serai, Singapore 402001

13. Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar

Another popular Ramadan is the Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar, which this year will run till April 5, 2024. It’s the largest and longest-running Kampong Glam Ramadan bazaar with some 100 stalls selling food, retail items, and more.

The biggest draw is of course, the food - I’ll leave you to salivate with this reel:

Kampong Glam Bazaar

Dates : Now till April 5, 2024

Time : 2 pm – 11 pm

Venue : Kampong Gelam

Address: Kandahar Street, Muscat Street and Baghdad Street

14. FairPrice Hari Raya Block Parties 2024

FairPrice is hosting not one, but two Hari Raya Block Parties this year. They're happening at Bedok North and Bukit Batok on April 20, 2024 and will feature games, food, and a photo booth for you to immortalise the memories in a picture.

You can also look forward to 300 halal bentos that will be distributed and the FairPrice on Wheels truck making an appearance. Purchase $20 or more worth of items in a single receipt, you're entitled to a free henna painting session!

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4aKEqxMUfC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

For the past 16 years, FairPrice has also been offering Muslim shoppers refreshments before and after Iftar. This year is no different! Enjoy snack packs with items like dates, biscuits and drinks across 61 stores islandwide from now till April 9, 2024.

Fairprice Hari Raya Block Parties 2024

Dates : 20 Apr 2024

Venues : Bedok North and Bukit Batok

15. Bazaar Bawah Block ("Bazaar under the block")

Tampines has been hiding a secret (almost) every Ramadan.

Bazaar Bawah Block means "bazaar under the block", and that's literally what it is — a Ramadan bazaar under an HDB block.

This year's edition looks packed with stalls selling nasi padang, nasi bukhari, Ramly burgers, churros, stuffed donuts, durian pengat, and many more food items than we have the space to list here.

There's not a lot known about this bazaar, because it doesn't even have so much as a Facebook page with an address. However, according to The Halal Food Blog, it's up and running from 3.30 pm till 7 pm daily at Block 301, Tampines Street 32.

Bazaar Bawah Block

Dates and times : Ongoing now, open around 3.30 pm till 7 pm daily according to The Halal Food Blog. End date unspecified.

Address : Blk 301, Tampines Street 32, Singapore 520301

