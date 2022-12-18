Best repair services for Apple products in Singapore: Reliable, affordable and quality-driven spots

Rushing to meet a deadline and kaboom…there goes the old Macbook screen flickering and the battery dying on you. Or dropped your phone from a significant height cracking the screen while taking a selfie? We've all been there.

Here are the best repair services for apple products in Singapore, so whenever you find yourself in a jam, you know where to run to with your beloved devices.

Lyk Repair

PHOTO: Lyk Repair

Bringing the service to your doorstep, the dedicated technicians at Lyk Repair are able to fix your apple devices at your home or office, and at a time that is convenient for you.

From cracked screen repairs and new batteries, to motherboard replacements, issues with cameras and water damage solutions, the repair service specialises in all types of Apple products – including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watch.

High quality spare parts and affordable prices aside, enjoy light refreshments and free Wi-Fi, as well as table games for kids, and a cosy rest area if you drop by the service centres instead.

For folks residing in the North, Lyk Repair has just opened its third outlet in Woods Square, located just across from Woodlands MRT station.

Lyk Repair has outlets in Tai Seng, Jurong, and Woodlands, p. +65 90252185, +65 96992229 (SMS/Whatsapp). Get a quote on your repair service here.

Mac.Infinity

PHOTO: Mac.Infinity

With three ways to get your device fixed – walk-in, pick-up and deliver or door-to-door servicing – Mac.Infinity has saved over 85,000 devices so far.

Dealing with the whole range of issues like broken LCD (from $280) and motherboard repair (from S$250) to replacement of Mac batteries (from $120), and TrackPad repair (from $120), you can expect the highest quality parts on the market here.

Plus, their offer of up to six month warranty on MacBook repairs and same day turnaround makes it so much better.

Mac.Infinity has outlets in Millenia Walk and Funan.

Come to Repair

Apple certified Mac and iOS technician, Come to Repair is also experienced in working with Samsung, Huawei, XiaoMi, Oppo, Vivo, Oneplus, Blackberry, and Nokia devices.

This company specialises in desktop repair, basic and advanced motherboard repair, smartphone and tablet repair, as well as water damaged revival.

Get a free diagnosis, and if the technicians cannot find a fix, you won't have to pay a penny!

Come to Repair is located at 14 Scotts Road, #01-80 Far East Plaza, Singapore 228213, p. +65 89165733. Open daily 11am-8pm.

iDevice Repair Centre

PHOTO: iDevice Repair Centre

With over 10 years of experience and a specialisation in Windows laptop, Macbook repairs and data recovery, iDevice Repair Centre offers free evaluations and practises a no fix, no charge policy.

So far, the repair spot has serviced over 30,000 customers including SMEs, individuals, government organisations and others. The one-stop repair centre provides a full suite of services including motherboard and pair reports.

iDevice Repair Centre is located at Esplanade Xchange, #B1-01, Singapore 189562, p. +65 9823-2527. Open daily based on appointments.

iRepair

PHOTO: iRepair

A one stop platform for all smart phone related problems ranging from glass and LCD replacement to water damage to battery replacements, iRepair is an award-winning mobile device repair centre in Singapore.

In house professional technicians assess problems face to face, and ensure total transparency and security when dealing with your devices. Besides Apple products, the iRepair is also experienced in dealing with Samsung, and Huawei mobiles.

iRepair is located at No. 38 Prinsep Street #02-02 Singapore 188665, p. +65 9004 5175. Open Wed-Mon 11am-8pm.

Pronto Arigato

PHOTO: Pronto Arigato

Translating to "Quick, please", Pronto Arigato aims to offer their customers just that along with excellent services at the best price point.

The technicians only use top grade replacement parts, hence minimising the risk of future damages to your device. More than just device repairing, you can also deploy their services to buy and sell to the shop.

On the website, you can also find helpful tips and tricks to new phone releases, as well as quick fixes for battery problems.

Pronto Arigato is located at Paya Lebar Square, 60 Paya Lebar Road #13-09, Singapore 409051, (Accessible via Office Lobby 1), p. +65 9299 9626. Open daily 11am-7pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.