The best resorts in Desaru Coast: Luxurious stays, relaxing spas and fun-filled activities

Cant wait for the end-year holidays? Need a vacation right now? All hail another extended weekend this October. And what better place to lay by the beach and sip on margaritas than with a short trip to the idyllic Desaru Coast, now that we have direct ferry services from Singapore.

We’ve done the heavy lifting and come up with the best resorts that kick off the vacation vibes with luxurious beach days, and relaxing massage spaces.

The Westin Desaru Coast Resort

PHOTO: The Westin Desaru Coast Resort

Whether you opt for a Deluxe room or the Premier, The Westin remains a personal favourite thanks to its sink-in beds, spacious room plans, and expansive views. Just steps away from the beach, the property is ideal for couples and folks seeking to unwind under the hot sun.

If you’ve made Desaru your rest stop after shopping in central Johor, the Heavenly Spa is here to massage your exhaustion away. From holistic body treatments to picturesque sunrise yoga, you’ll leave here feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. The diverse breakfast spread includes Asian and Western fare, other venues include a happening beach bar and Italian restaurant Prego.

The Westin Desaru Coast Resort is located at Jalan Pantai 3, Desaru Coast, Bandar Penawar, Johor, Malaysia, 81930, p. +60 7 8383333.

Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas

PHOTO: Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas

A rising-star among tourists, Anantara offers luxurious accommodation that appeals to all, including solo travellers, couples and young families with children. Nestled in lush greenery, the beach-adjacent spot features rooms with dark wood floors, dimmed ambient lighting and contemporary furniture whilst villas offer private pools, kitchens and butler service.

The spa stands as a space for relaxation with scents of essential oils soothing you into bliss from the moment you enter. The signature hot oil treatment Roots of Malaysia (90 mins) combines Thai and Malay massage techniques. Dining facilities are top notch with traditional spreads, champagne brunches and themed-dining nights.

Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas is located at Persiaran Pantai, Desaru Coast, Bandar Penawar, Johor Malaysia 81930, p. +60 7 8280888.

One&Only Desaru Coast

PHOTO: One&Only Desaru Coast

A new addition to the coast’s shoreline, One&Only’s first property in Asia is a sanctuary in its own right. Designed by award-winning architect Kerry Hill, the space is built around nature, boasting flora as old as 200 years and a stunning infinity pool.

Though comfortable and beautiful, the rooms take a back seat when compared to the decadent bathrooms with sleek his and her sinks, spacious tub and a shower.

It’s Chenot wellness spa on site offers luxe treatments that combines science with traditional alternative medicines and transformative products. Hungry? There’s the beachfront Ember Beach Club for Asian flavours, take a sip at Dusky Monkey cocktail bar or opt for the intimate Omakase parlour, Hochi.

One&Only Desaru Coast is located at Darul Ta’zim, Persiaran Damai, Desaru Coast Bandar Penawar, 90, Johor, Malaysia 81930, p. +60 7 8783400.

Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast

PHOTO: Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast

A more family-friendly option, Hard Rock Hotel lives up to its reputation. An underwater sound system keeps things interesting in the pool, while adults kick back and enjoy some sippers and Mexican cuisine poolside.

Turn your room experience into a unique one too as you jam out with the hotel’s The Sound of Your Stay® program, giving way to turntables, guitar setups and personalised playlists for each of your moods or activities.

The best part? Guests can enjoy direct access to the Adventure Waterpark right next door. After a splashing fun day, drop off the kids at the kids club and head to the Rock Spa. The unique music-centric spa utilises amplified vibrations, pressures, and patterns, as the foundation of its treatments.

Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast is located at Jalan Pantai 3, Desaru Coast, Johor Darul Ta zim, Johor 81930, Malaysia, p. +60 7 8388888.

Sand & Sandals Desaru Beach Resort and Spa

PHOTO: Sand & Sandals Desaru Beach Resort and Spa

A 30-minute drive from the crocodile and fruit farms, Sand & Sandals Desaru Beach Resort & Spa is worth spending your weekend at. Perfect for the adventurous souls, the stay is loaded with action-packed activities like water sports, game rooms as well as ATV and bicycle rides.

The rooms are comfortably spacious with each offering walk-in showers, plush linens and a private balcony. Their in-house restaurant kills three birds with one stone bringing to fore Thai, other Asian and western delights. The poolside Safari Bar completes the experience, with cocktails and refreshing coolers coming your way.

Sand & Sandals Desaru Beach Resort and Spa is located at Jalan Desaru Desaru, Bandar Penawar, Johor, Malaysia 81930, p. +60 7 8222222.

Tunamaya Beach & Spa Resort

PHOTO: Tunamaya Beach & Spa Resort

Modern, sleek and with top-notch hospitality, Tunamaya Beach & Spa Resort has got what you need. Laze around by the pool, challenge yourself through High Ropes Adventure Course, bring the kids to the playground or simply just stay in bed and order good old room service.

Sustainable travellers would be happy to know that the rooms are stocked with biodegradable amenities, which do not compromise the natural surroundings around you. Need to relax those muscles? Their new Sarang Spa has got your back (literally!) with indulgent treatments. Food wise, take advantage of the location and tuck into juicy seafood at Nelayan Seafood By The Coast.

Tunamaya Beach & Spa Resort is located at Bandar Penawar, Kota Tinggi, Johor,

Malaysia 81930, p. +60 7 8338888.

Sebana Cove Resort

PHOTO: Sebana Cove Resort

Opting to stay at Sebana Cove Resort means living alongside an exclusive private marina and an 18-hole golf course. Driving down to the exclusive resort township? The property is just an hour’s drive from Woodlands via the Senai Desaru Highway.

Once you’ve checked in, expect timber framed windows, wooden accents, and cosy private rooms either overlooking lily ponds or marina basins. Golfers can make the most out of the trip with the 220 acres waiting to be explored.

The golf course designed by Ted Parslow, an internationally renowned golf architect, remains intact when it comes to beauty as it was built by retaining the natural terrain as much as possible. Not a golfer? you can opt for other activities like tennis or fishing.

Sebana Cove Resort is located at Lot PTD 2940/2941, Mukim Pengerang, Pengerang, Johor, Malaysia 81600, p. +60 11 59177008.

This article was first published in City Nomads.