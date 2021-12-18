Best restaurants and cafes in Serangoon and Kovan: A dining guide to Singapore's northeast

It isn't just central Singapore which has all the best eats anymore. These days, you can count on cafe-hopping fun in the 'hoods, among them the up-and-coming region of Serangoon and Kovan.

This northeastern area is known for fabulous hawker grub, but it's seen an influx of trendy restaurants, cafes, and bakeries in recent years. Here's the lowdown on where to feast.

Restaurants

Hajime Tonkatsu & Ramen

Often dubbed Singapore's first tonkatsu chef, Singaporean chef-owner Tan-San trained in Japan to master the preparation of tonkatsu. He then returned to Singapore in the 90s to helm the kitchen of the first Tonkichi restaurant. His expertise is evident in the signature premium pork loin tonkatsu set ($22.50+).

Using air-flown Japanese pork and freshly-made breadcrumbs, he couples each deep-fried loin with miso sauce specially sourced from Nagoya. The pork loin pairs wonderfully with crunchy shredded cabbage, and rice grown and milled in Niigata — both provided in unlimited portions if you order a set.

Hajime Tonkatsu & Ramen is located at myVillage @ Serangoon Gardens, 1 Maju Avenue, #02-07/8/9, Singapore 556679, p. +65 6509 9952. Open daily 11.30am-3.15pm & 5pm-9.30pm.

Baci Baci

Tucked in a quiet corner in the Serangoon Gardens residential enclave, Baci Baci is a homely, hidden gem serving classic Italian cuisine and an extensive wine list. Importing produce from Italy such as cured meats, cheeses, and olives, the restaurant aims to serve up an authentic Italian dining experience.

Start with the Antipasto Baci ($42++, serves two), a platter of cold cuts, cheeses, vegetables, and bruschetta, before moving on to popular carb favorites such as Napoletana pizza and tagliatelle with sliced black truffle.

The menu also includes a variety of hearty meats and seafood, and of course, the quintessential homemade tiramisu and Italian espressos.

Baci Baci is located at 27 Lichfield Rd Singapore 556847, p. +65 9820 7969 / 6243 7036. Open daily 12pm-2pm & 6pm-10pm.

Tachinomiya

PHOTO: Tachinomiya

You'll find Singapore's first heartland Japanese izakaya and bar right in the heart of Kovan. True to the spirit of an izakaya, Tachinomiya dishes out affordable and casual Japanese street food and drinks at an HDB block, close to famous neighbours like Hatter Street and Nakhon Kitchen.

For a quaint eatery that seats only about 20, the menu provides a great variety from appetizers to salads, sashimi and sushi, kushiyaki, as well as rice bowls and noodles. While the mains can be a hit or miss, the kushiyaki skewers start from just $2 and are popular with diners for pairing with quality sake and whisky on the drinks menu.

Tachinomiya is located at Blk 211 Hougang Street 21, #01-285, Singapore 530211, p. +65 6286 0738. Opens Mon-Fri 11.30am-2.30pm & 5.30pm-10.30pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am-11.30pm.

Chong Qing Grilled Fish

PHOTO: Chong Qing Grilled Fish

Conveniently located next to the iconic Serangoon Gardens roundabout, Chong Qing Grilled Fish is regarded as the first restaurant in Singapore to introduce the sizzling seafood dish in 2010.

This spot is a popular choice amongst fish lovers for offering a wide variety of broths to go with generous portions of golden snapper, sea bass, and the recommended patin fish.

Be spoiled for choice with different flavors that include fermented black bean and mushrooms and herbs. Spice lovers can test their mettle with the spicy hot and newly introduced Assam broths as well.

Chong Qing Grilled Fish is located at 2 Maju Avenue, Singapore 556680, p. +65 6702 6680. Open daily 12pm-2am.

Kor Kai

A spin-off concept of Thai restaurant Un-Yang-Kor-Dai in South Bridge Road, Kor Kai aims to serve up the same authentic Northeastern Thai or Issan cuisine with a leaner menu and lower prices.

Besides the classic Tom Yum soup, the casual 32-seater eatery also dishes out its signature Thai Grilled Chicken ($8.90) and five-hour braised pork knuckle ($8.90) that follow time-honoured recipes.

The Isaan Beef Ribeye Steak with Rice ($13.50) is another crowd-favourite, grilled with a Thai-style blend marinade and served with a spicy dipping sauce blended with tamarind sauce and chili powder.

Kor Kai is located at 1 Maju Ave #B1-25 Singapore, Singapore 556679, p. +65 6509 4220. Open daily 11am-9pm.

Monzen@Gardens

Launched by Alfred Ng, Monzen@Gardens is a charming Japanese eatery tucked in the corner of [email protected] Gardens. The cosy eatery focuses on a variety of small plates for sharing, as well as Japanese-inspired rice bowls showcasing sashimi delivered fresh daily.

The Bara Chirashi Don ($15.80++), for one, stars a delightful medley of chopped salmon, tuna, swordfish sashimi marinated in homemade shoyu. Also worth ordering is the Wagyu Beef Don ($19.80++), which tempts with pan-seared sliced wagyu beef and onsen egg with fragrant garlic chips.

Monzen@Gardens is located at 1 Maju Ave, #01-09, Singapore 556679, p. +65 8383 9977. Open daily 11.30am-2.30pm & 5.30pm-10pm.

Nic & Tom Eatery

Founded by cousins Nicholas Lim and Tommy Pang, this restaurant is gaining a stable of loyal fans for its nostalgic creations with modern twists.

Diners flock here for the signature Seafood Cheese Beehoon ($9.90). Expect springy beehoon drenched in a rich cheddar cheese-infused seafood broth, heaped with fresh prawns, scallops, mixed paste, and mock abalone. Other comforting creations include braised pig trotter served with rice or silky vermicelli.

Be sure to order the old-school Tuckshop Rice ($1.90) as well. Limited to one order per diner, this dish is simple but so very scrumptious — a bowl of steamed pearl rice topped with a perfectly cooked sunny-side-up and crispy fried pork.

Nic & Tom Eatery is located at 55 Serangoon Garden Way, Singapore 555951, p. +65 6789 9696. Open daily 10am-10pm.

Cafes

Lola's Cafe

A popular brunch spot since it opened in 2013, Lola's Cafe has been able to retain its popularity over the years with its playful and casual environment, and an expanding menu of specialty coffee, delicious brunch plates, and comfort mains.

Find elevated versions of the familiar Eggs Benedict here, enhanced with handmade crab cakes ($19) or with six-hour smoked chipotle pulled pork and smashed avocado ($16). The lunch and dinner menu also presents seafood and meat options that pair well with craft beers as well as a wide variety of tarts, cakes, and dessert waffles.

Lola's Cafe is located at 5 Simon Road, Singapore 545893, p. +65 6284 0349. Open daily 10am-10.30pm, closed every last Mon of the month.

Lickers

In the sleepy heartland neighborhood of Lorong Ah Soo, dessert lovers beat a path to Lickers for artisanal ice cream and housemade waffles.

This humble creamery serves small batches of 16 ice cream flavors, prepared without any synthetic additions and off-the-shelf mixes.

Pair a scoop with a slab of their thick waffle ($7.50) that's consistently crisp on the outside and fluffy inside. What's more, this hidden gem opens late until 2am — perfect for late-night hangs.

Lickers is located at 124 Hougang Avenue 1, #01-1446, Singapore 530124. Open Tue-Thu 1pm-2am, Fri-Sun 12pm-2am. Closed Mon.

Ice Edge Cafe

PHOTO: Ice Edge Cafe

Just steps away from Lola's Cafe, Ice Edge Cafe is a family-friendly Western bistro with a diverse menu of standard western fare including pasta, pizzas, mains, and desserts.

Dig into the popular Seafood Aglio Olio Spaghetti (S$16.80++), Pizza Awesome (S$16.8++) topped with roasted chicken and mashed potato, or Black Pepper Beef Stew (S$19.80++) — a hearty bowl of Australian beef shin braised for three hours in homemade brown sauce.

Save stomach space for the desserts which include up to 21 flavors of gelato, available in pints for takeaway.

Ice Edge Cafe is located at 2 Kovan Rd, #01-10 Simon Plaza, Singapore 548008, p. +65 6858 5729. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am-3pm & 5.30pm-10.30pm, Sat, Eve & PH 11.30am-10.30pm, Sun 11.30am-10pm.

Amber Ember

For those who miss travelling, this pink-hued cafe pulsating with hipster vibes will offer a taste of Australia's cafe culture. Breakfast knows no time limits here, as diners can order breakfast items all day long.

Order the best-selling Jaffles (from S$11) — brioche pressed in a cast iron, served with fun combinations like roasted mushrooms, truffle bechamel, mozzarella, and dill yogurt dressing.

You'll also find toasted sourdoughs creations, breakfast bowls, buttermilk waffles, and pastas to pair with craft coffees brewed with Cata Coffee, a homegrown small-batch roastery.

Amber Ember is located at 730 Upper Serangoon Road, #01-01, Singapore 534643, p. +65 6926 3312. Open Tue - Fri 10am - 5pm, Sat - Sun 10am - 6pm. Closed Mon.

Apollo Coffee Bar

Sitting right across the Serangoon Gardens roundabout, Apollo is conceptualized by the same folks that brought us cafe heavyweights like Atlas Coffeehouse, Columbus Coffee Co, and Lunar Coffee Brewers.

The bright and laid-back space features a prominent island coffee bar as well as a sheltered and air-conditioned alfresco area bathed in natural light.

All-day brunch plates served until 5pm such as the popular Breakfast Burger ($17.70++), Wurst Rosti ($24.90), and fluffy sweet pancakes and waffles dishes. Expect similar creative and diverse menus of international flavors for lunch and dinner too.

Apollo Coffee Bar is located at 65 Serangoon Garden Way, Singapore 555961, p. +65 6214 9791. Open Mon-Sat 9am-10pm, Sun 9am-7pm. Closed Mon.

Eleven Strands

Fans of South Union Park in Kembangan can expect similar laid-back vibes and well-executed pasta dishes at Eleven Strands located opposite the Serangoon Stadium.

The modern and chic French-Italian bistro serves weekend brunch as well as rustic western dishes with a focus on its pasta, specifically handmade tagliatelle.

Regulars visit for the Beef Short Rib Pasta ($26.75++) and Crab Meat Pasta ($27.82++) while mains such as the tender Braised Beef Cheeks ($26.75++) and the Wagyu Beef Burger ($27.82++) are also popular. Whether it's a relaxing lunch or romantic date night, Eleven Strands will not disappoint.

Eleven Strands is located at 66 Yio Chu Kang Road, Singapore 545568, p. +65 9487 1398. Open Tues-Thu 12pm-9.30pm, Fri 12pm-10pm, Sat 11am-10pm, Sun 11am-9pm. Closed Mon.

Chū and Co

This hipster cafe boasts an open-air backyard space, all the better to relax in over fresh bakes, coffee, and gelato. Founders Rui and Ling have brought to life a cosy and welcoming space through charmingly mismatched furniture, old-school tiles, and airy vibes.

You'll want to check in regularly, as the kitchen experiments with new recipes and seasonal bakes such as Black Forest Cake ($32). On weekends from 1pm to 10.30pm, the cafe turns into a gelato bar churning out funky scoops such as smoked whisky.

Chū and Co is located at 15 Lichfield Rd, Singapore 556835, p. +65 8874 7615. Open Wed-Sun 8.30am-4pm. Closed Mon-Tues.

The Bread Rack

A fabulous new addition to the Kovan cafe scene, The Bread Rack is an artisanal bakery and cafe serving some of the most exceptional bread in the city. Specialising in freshly-baked sourdough, croissants, and baguettes, the space also serves terrific coffee and heartier croissant sandwiches (from $5.90++) and breakfast platter ($18.90).

Get your hands on their popular classic bakes or check back regularly for seasonal creative items including milo cruffins, otah brioche, and strawberry maple croissants.

The Bread Rack is located at 9 Yio Chu Kang Road, #01-55, [email protected] Singapore, Singapore 545523, p. +65 8875 5407. Open Thurs-Mon 9am-5pm. Closed Tues-Wed.

This article was first published in City Nomads.