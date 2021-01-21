Best restaurants to book your CNY dinner for a festive celebration in Singapore this 2021

1. Blue Lotus

Blue Lotus is going huge this CNY with its three different dine-in and takeaway menus to kick start the Year of the Ox! Choose between the vegetarian Longevity Set Menu ($68++ per pax), Happiness Set Menu ($88++ per pax, minimum 4 to dine) and the Prosperity Set Menu ($108++ per pax, minimum 4 to dine).

Savour mouth-watering must-haves like its Signature Norwegian Salon Yu Sheng, Steamed Marble Goby Fish, Salt Baked Herbal Chicken and many more. What else to look out for? Its Slow Roast Spanish Style Suckling Pig ($268++) is sure to keep the senses peeled.

Early Bird Promo

Enjoy 10 per cent off when you purchase/book any of the packages here by 31 Jan, 2021. (Promo code: CNY21)

*Gold members receive $50 return voucher on top on early bird discounts when you spend >$250.

When: Feb 12, 13 and 14, 2021

Cost: from $68++ per pax

Reservations: book online here, call 6910 0880 or email blsc@bluelotus.com.sg

Blue Lotus, 31 Ocean Way, #01-13 Quayside Isle, 098375

2. Mitzo Restaurant & Bar

Usher in the lunar new year with traditional dishes with a modern Cantonese spin at Mitzo. Its 2021 CNY set menus carefully curated by Executive Chef Nicky range from five- to ten-course meals featuring familiar delicacies like Peng Cai and Yu Sheng.

Highlights include the 5-Course Peng Cai menu which consists of the Kapanchi Kingfish “Yu Sheng”; Abalone Soup with Wild Mushroom, Chicken and Fungus; Egg Fried Rice with Pork Liver Sausage and Chicken; Pineapple Sago Cream with warm “Nian Gao” tart and more!

That’s not all, there’s also ten different menus to choose from! Vegetarian and takeaway options are also available.

When: Jan 11 – Feb 16, 2021

Cost: from $498 for five-course menu, table of four

Reservations: book online, call 6603 8855 or email rsvn@mitzo.sg.

Mitzo Restaurant & Bar, 270 Orchard Rd., Level 4 Grand Park Orchard, 238857

3. Si Chuan Dou Hua

Bringing to the table authentic Sichuan spread are the native chefs at Si Chua Dou Hua, who are arranging a delectable selection of festive set menus. The CNY menu is themed “扭(牛)转乾坤 (niu zhuan qian kun), which also means to radically turn things around in your favour.

A menu feature? Prosperity Yu Sheng with Pufferfish, Bitter Gourd and Fresh Greens. It is the only Chinese restaurant in to exclusively serve fugu (pufferfish) sashimi in its Yu Sheng dish. The pufferfish sashimi is even shaped into the face of an endearing Ox! (Available at: TOP of UOB Plaza outlet.)

Credit Card Specials

UOB card members can enjoy 20% savings (a la carte menu only) on the first three days of Chinese New Year (Feb 12 - 14, 2021).

For reservations and enquiries, call 6505 5722 or email douhua.prsin@parkroyalhotels. com.

When: Feb 11 - 26, 2021; for detailed timings click here.

Cost: from $108 per pax; vegetarian set menu from $88 per person

Reservations: book online here.

Si Chua Dou Hua, 80 Raffles Place, #60-01 UOB Plaza 1, 048624

4. Ginger

Enjoy a bountiful lunar new year feast with an extravagant lunch and dinner buffet spread at Ginger. Their Fortune Feast includes specialties the whole family will love, like Crab Meat and Five Treasures Soup in Claypot, Braised Herbal Duck with Wolfberries and Stir-fried Baby Lobster with Salted Egg.

Make your own yu sheng at their very own yu sheng counter too! What’s more, the spread contains no pork or lard for a more inclusive dining experience.

Credit Card Specials

HSBC, OCBC and UOB cardmembers get to enjoy the below savings:

15 per cent savings from Feb 3 to 10, 14 to 28, 2021

10 per cent savings from Feb 11 to 13, 2021, applicable to reservations with full pre-payment made by Feb 5, 2021

When: Feb 3, – Feb 28, 2021; 12pm to 2.30pm (Lunch); 6pm to 10pm (Dinner)

Cost: From $78++ per adult and $39 ++ per child (6 to 12 years old)

Reservations: book online, call 6505 5710 or email dining.prsin@parkroyalhotels. com.

Ginger, 7500 Beach Rd., PARKROYAL on Beach Road, 199591

5. White Rose Cafe

Ring in the Year of the Ox with White Rose Cafe‘s auspicious epicurean delights! Serving up the classic Lo Hei (Yu Sheng) with Mini Abalone and Crispy Fish Skin, Eight Treasures Chicken, Double-boiled Shark’s Fin Soup with Pig Stomach and Chicken, Fragrant Fried Rice with Preserved Meat wrapped in Lotus Leaf, be sure to wear something comfy to indulge in all these delectable goodness.

Choose from three different set menus : 1. Wealth Set, $288+, serves 3 to 4; 2. Harmony Set, $388+, serves 5 to 6; 3. Happiness Set, $488, serves 7 to 8.

​*Credit Cards Special (DBS/POSB, UOB and HSBC cardholders)

Enjoy 20 per cent off Reunion Dinner Set Menus from Jan 29 to Feb 10, 2021, except Feb 11, 2021. Enjoy 15 per cent off Reunion Dinner Set Menus on Feb 11, 2021 (eve of Lunar New Year) with full payment received by Jan 3, 2021. Terms and Conditions apply.

When: Jan 29 – Feb 11, 2021; 6.30pm t0 10.30pm (*Feb 11: 6pm to 7.30pm and 8pm to 9.30pm)

Cost: from $288++

Reservations: book online here, call 6737 0511 or email whiterosecafe@yorkhotel.com.sg.

Takeaway specials

Not planning to head out? We got you. Revel in the Lunar New Year season at home with White Rose Cafe.

Exquisite gourmet treats includes the classic Prosperity Lo Hei with Mini Abalone and Crispy Fish Skin (from $49+), Braised Pen Cai ($248+), Bountiful Treasures Combo ($328+), Joy of Spring Combo ($188+), Eight Treasures Chicken ($62+), Fa Cai Luo Han Zhai ($39+), and Yam Paste with Pumpkin and Gingko Nuts ($39+).

White Rose Cafe’s Lunar Takeaway specials is available from Jan 29, to Feb 26, 2021. For enquiries or to order, please call White Rose Café at 6737 0511 or order online here.

*Credit Cards Special

DBS/POSB, UOB and HSBC cardholders enjoy 15 per cent off Lunar New Year takeaway goodies.

White Rose Cafe, 21 Mount Elizabeth, York Hotel Singapore, 228516

6. Park Hotel Clarke Quay

Park Hotel Clarke Quay‘s Auspicious Reunions feature a selection of six- to eight-course CNY menus to choose from this Lunar season. Chef James Wong, a culinary veteran specialised in Oriental and Cantonese cuisines for over four decades, assembles an auspicious medley of bestsellers that are bound please and tease the palate.

Some examples? The Prosperity Tuna Yu Sheng, Superior Braised Fish Maw with Crabmeat and Homemade Stuffed Crab Claw, Steamed Red Garoupa with Yellow Bean Paste, Fragrant Crispy Duck, Steamed Fragrant Rice in Lotus Leaf with Duck Meat and Chinese Sausage and many more. View its comprehensive menus here!

*Credit Card Specials (UOB, Maybank, HSBC, Citibank and OCBC cards, valid for both dine-in, and home orders through E-store):

Bookings before Jan 29, : 15 per cent off CNY Set Menus

Bookings from Jan 29, onwards: 10 per cent off CNY Set Menus

When: Jan 29 – Feb 26, 2021; dine-in seatings: 12pm to 2pm, 5.30pm to 7.30pm and 8.30pm to 10.30pm.

Cost: *8-Course Golden Fortune ($698++ for a table of 7 to 8 diners), 7-Course Abundant Happiness ($648++ for a table of 6 to 7 diners), 6-Course Treasure Trove ($388++ for a table of 4 to 5 diners)

Reservations: call 6593 8888 or visit their website here.

*Note: The 8-Course Ultimate Health & Wealth ($768+ for 9 to 10 diners) is available for takeaway and delivery from its E-store.

Park Hotel Clarke Quay,1 Unity Street, 237983

7. Thanying

Dine like royalty and shake things up this year by having your Lunar New Year Eve dinner with a Thai twist. Thanying Restaurant has an extensive array of dishes offering exquisite Royal Thai cuisine, which you can expect in your line-up of reunion dinner dishes; highlights include the Abalone Yu Sheng and the Deep-fried Boneless Grouper fillet topped with Thai Spicy and Sour Sauce.

Choose from two four-menus at $78++ and $98++ per pax each.

When: Feb 1,– Feb 28, 2021, 11am to 3pm and 6.30pm to 11pm.

Cost: from $78++ per pax, minimum of four to dine

Reservations: call 6222 4688

Thanying Restaurant, 165 Tanjong Pagar Rd., #02-00 Amara Hotel, 088539

8. Crystal Jade

You might have tried Crystal Jade at least once with its multitude of restaurants throughout Singapore. In the Year of the Ox, the established Chinese restaurant is introducing more than eight menus to choose from!

Some favourites include: Steamed Lobster with Egg White in Chinese ‘Hua Diao’ Wine, Double-boiled An Xin Chicken Soup with Sea Whelk and Black Garlic, Braised Fish Maw and Sea Cucumber in Oyster Sauce and more. Each location’s select dishes vary, so choose wisely if you’re only going to limit your experience to one restaurant!

Alternatively, you can peruse its Festive Takeaway Goodies collection.

Discount Specials

Early Bird Special (till Jan 18, 2021)

Enjoy up to 20 per cent off all *Festive Takeaway goodies and dine-in set menus.

*Use promo code CNY8OFF for an additional 8 per cent off before Feb 23, 2021.

Regular Discount (from Jan 19, 2021)

Enjoy up to 15 per cent off Festive Takeaway goodies + up to 10 per cent off all dine-in set menus.

*Use promo code CNY8OFF for an additional 8 per cent off before Feb 23, 2021.

A La Carte Menu Discount (from Jan 25, 2021)

Enjoy 10 per cent (+2 per cent)* cashback for every $1 spent on a la carte items.

*For payments made via Citibank or UOB Credit/Debit cards only.

Birthday Month Discount

Enjoy 20 per cent cashback for every $1 spent on a la carte items.

When: Jan 25, – Feb 28, 2021 (Note: restaurants are closed on Feb 12)

Cost: From $88++ at Crystal Jade Pavilion, prices vary for each set menu at different outlets

Reservations: book online here

Crystal Jade, available at various locations.

9. Food Capital

Tucked away from the noise of the city is Food Capital at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Singapore Hotel, which just recently was crowned the best luxury hotel in Singapore.

Ring in the festivities with its Rhapsody of Spring Buffet that features a selection of Yu Sheng toppings like Abalone, Lobster (available 11 to 14 February), Norwegian Smoked Salmon and Applewood Smoked Duck in Exotic Plum and Mandarin Orange dressing.

That’s not all, its newly introduced Extravaganza Crustacean Seafood Bag holds favourites such as Live Mud Crab, Tiger Prawn, Squid, New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussel, Flower Clam, Blue Flower Crab, Sea Scallop, Corn and more, tossed in your choice of tangy spicy sauce or creamy curry butter.

Early Bird Promo

Enjoy 25 per cent off buffets when you book by Jan 31, 2021

When: Feb 1 – 28, 2021

Cost: $68++ (Lunch), $88++ (Dinner) for Feb 1 – 28, 2021; $98++ (Lunch and Dinner) for Feb 11 - 14, 2021.

Reservations: book online here, call/WhatsApp 8168 1539 or email dining.cw@millenniumhotels.com

Food Capital, 392 Havelock Rd., Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, 169663

10. Yàn

Fancy even more Cantonese fare? Take your pick from Yàn’s six set menus curated by Head Chef Ng Sen Teo, who has more than 30 years’ experience at Chinese restaurants. Choose from five- to eight-course meals for your reunion dinner!

Depending on your menu course, enjoy the Prosperity Lo Hei three ways – with Salmon, Yellowtail or with Abalone and Yellowtail (with Gold Foil) in ‘Shun De’ style.

There’s also the Signature Roast Crispy Suckling Pig, Braised Bird’s Nest with Crab Meat and Crab Roe, Steamed Sea Cod Fillet with Truffle Oil and Minced Garlic to enjoy! Not a fan of set menus? Choose from its a la carte that’s aplenty with traditional classics too.

Early Bird Promo

Enjoy 10 per cent the Lunar New Year Set menu when you dine from Jan 15 to 31, 2021.

When: Jan 15 – Feb 26, 2021 (A la carte menu commences on Feb 11)

Cost: from $128++ per pax

Reservations: book online, call 6384 5585 or email reserve@yan.com.sg.

Yàn, 1 St. Andrew’s Rd.,#05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 178957

11. Jade Restaurant

Appease both the young and the old of the family with Jade Restaurant at The Fullerton Hotel. Celebrate the Year of the Ox with loved ones at Jade and feast on sumptuous set menus and a la carte dishes.

Share the Gold Rush Salmon and Abalone Yu Sheng for good fortune, then enjoy specialties such as Wok-Fried Boston Lobster with Preserved Duck and Ginger Spring Onion and the Stir-Fried Sliced Grouper, Egg White, Truffle Seasonal Vegetable. Round up the feast with the Cream of Almond, Bird’s Nest Baked Yam Paste Nian Gao Tart.

With seven different set menus to choose from, take your pick and dig in!

When: Jan 25 – Feb 27, 2021

Cost: From $98++ per person for Individual Set Menu (five course); $118++ for Family Style Set Menu (six persons and above) and $88++ per person for Vegetarian Set Menu.

Reservations: book online here, call 6877 8911/8912 or email dining-rsvp@fullertonhotels.com.

Jade Restaurant, 1 Fullerton Square, The Fullerton Hotel, 049178

12. The Real Peranakan

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with The Real Peranakan‘s “Ox”-picious feast for the entire clan. Diners have the option between two exclusive set menus:

Prosperity Set A ($98.80++/pax, minimum 2 to dine) comprises of Chef Philip’s heart-warming, debut Prosperity Pen Cai, signature dishes of Ayam Buah Keluak, Babi Pongtay, Nyonya Chap Chye, Ikan Chuan Chuan, fluffy Thai Jasmine Rice and finally ending on a sweet note with Chendol topped with Japanese Azuki beans; and Prosperity Set B ($128.80++/pax, minimum 5 to dine) adds on to Prosperity Set A, with the inclusion of the traditional Peranakan staple – Ngoh Hiang.

Enjoy The Real Peranakan’s Prosperity Yusheng with a special Peranakan twist (ala carte: $33.80++/3 pax, $48.80++/6 pax, $68.00++/10 pax) featuring a piquant, slightly tangy and spicy, Peranakan-style sauce, or enjoy it FREE with every set menu ordered.

Early Bird Promo

Book by Jan 28, 2021 to enjoy 10 per cent the Prosperity Lunar New Year Set Menus!

When: Jan 29, – Feb 26, 2021

Cost: from $98.80++ per pax for Prosperity Set A

Reservations: book online here

The Real Peranakan, 73 Hillcrest Rd., 288945; 46 Kim Yam Rd., #01-05/6/7, The Herencia, 239351

13. CÉ LA VI

Featuring Asian cuisine with a modern twist, the scrumptious six-course Set Dinner Menu ($158++) from the iconic rooftop restaurant, CÉ LA VI.

Begin the journey with Prosperity and enjoy the Yu Sheng, filled with salmon, peanut, sesame and honey plum sauce. As a sign of Longevity, the Heirloom Tomato Salad & Burratawill be served with yuzu-shiso vinaigrette and black sesame tuile.

Have a year full of Luck with the Black Truffle Chicken Soup infused with dry shiitake mushrooms, black chicken and ginger and embrace Harmony with the Steamed Kühlbarra Seabass dressed in lemongrass-coconut broth and served with sautéed squid and Thai basil.

See your Wealth multiplied with the Iberico Pork Loin in shiitake tare glaze, mustard greens and green apple. Most importantly, may 2021 be filled with Love having shared the delight of the Prosperity Koi dessert; coconut koi jelly with chilled mango pomelo sago, crispy mung bean and pu-er bubbles.

When: Feb 8 – 21, 2021 (Closed on Valentines’ Day)

Cost: $158++

Reservations: book online here, call 6508 2188 or email reservation-sg@celavi.com

CÉ LA VI, Level 57, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue, 018971

14. Golden Peony

Step into the Year of the Ox with authentic and nostalgic flavours served at the Golden Peony. Like a charging bull full of vitality and strength, it is doing a refreshing take on the iconic Yu Sheng.

Toss to new heights with its Fortune Ox Yu Sheng that feature tender strips of pan fried Wagyu Beef served with seasonal greens, complimented with its homemade sour plum sauce. Other festive offerings range from Baked Spare Ribs with Red Glutinous sauce to Steamed Sliced Giant Grouper, topped with our secret Capsicum and Preserved Chili Sauce.

*When: Jan 18 – Feb 26, 2021

*Dim Sum (lunch only) will only be available on Jan 18, to Feb 7, Feb 12 - 14 and Feb 20 - 21, 2021. For dinners on the eve (Feb 11,), a $100 deposit is required per person for reservation, only Set Menus available.

Cost: from $148++ per pax

Reservations: book online here, call 6432 7482 / 88 or email Sinci.GoldenPeony@conradhotels.com

Golden Peony, 2 Temasek Blvd., Level 3 Conrad Centennial Hotel, 038983

15. Oscar's

Celebrate the “Niu Year Niu Experience” (niu = Ox in Mandarin) with Oscar’s CNY menu. Expect dishes such as Chinese Sausage Lotus Leaf Rice and the dried version of Bak Kut Teh with Cuttlefish and Tea Glazed Smoke Duck.

Specially for the Year of the Ox, on Feb 11 - 13, it will host a specialty of beef dishes including Tangerine Beef with Egg Fried Rice, Roast Striploin as well as Wok-Tossed Beef with Rice Cakes.

Fret not, this resto also provides plant-based options like the Grilled Peach and Ricotta with Orange Balsamic Reduction and the Mock Salmon with Edamame, Cucumber and Wakame in Sesame Dressing!

When: Feb 11 - 13, 2021 (Lunch: 12pm – 2.30pm; Dinner: 6pm – 10.30pm)

Cost: $88++per person, $44++ per child (6-12 years old) for lunch; $108++ per person, $54++ per child (6-12 years old), $27++ (3-5 years old) for dinner

Reservations: book online here, call 6432 7481 / 63 or email sinci.oscars@conradhotels.com

Oscar’s, 2 Temasek Blvd., Conrad Centennial Hotel, 038983

16. Soi Thai Soi Nice

Usher in the year of Ox in Thai-Teochew style with Soi Thai Soi Nice’s CNY specials featuring Heng Heng Rui Rui Pen Cai ($88.80+ for 4pax; $168.80+ for 8pax), Soaring Soft Shell Crab or Prosperous Salmon Yusheng ($32.80+ for 4pax; $48.80++ for 8pax).

This year, for the first time ever, the well-loved joint that recently opened its first central outlet at Raffles City Shopping Centre is also offering CNY mini buffet catering that promises abundance and prosperity for the lunar new year celebrations and gatherings.

Tailored for a Thai-rrific family reunion, the CNY mini buffet menu serves up eight Thai-Teochew courses that will satiate your hearty appetites this festive season! Stars of the mini buffet menu include Broccoli with Mushroom & Abalone that calls for abundance in the new year as well as 年年有余 Seabass dish available in Black Pepper or Sweet & Sour flavours.

*Heng Heng Rui Rui Delights CNY Mini Buffet delivery will be available from 11 to 26 February and customers can place the pre-order at tinyurl.com/STSNbuffet from Jan 20, onwards.

Early Bird Promo

Enjoy a 20 per cent off your festive treats when you pre-order the pencai and yusheng before Feb 7, 2021 (available only for takeout), starting on Feb 1, 2021.

When: Feb 5, – Feb 26, 2021 (dine-in and takeaway)

Cost: $38+ per pax

Reservations: call or WhatsApp 9295 6488 to book

Soi Thai Soi Nice, Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Rd., #B1-14/15, 179103

17. Blue Jasmine

Celebrate a fresh start to a new zodiac cycle at Blue Jasmine! Unifying culinary elements from Thailand and Singapore, Blue Jasmine presents Chinese New Year dishes with a refreshing twist and an a-la-carte buffet where family and friends can reunite in green and breezy surroundings.

Ring in the Year of the Ox with Blue Jasmine’s Prosperity Pot or Pok Tek. Introduced for the very first time, this pot of gold overflows with luxurious seafoods and fresh vegetables.

Ease into the meal with a selection of signature seafoods such as the lip-smacking Butter Prawns, Deep Fried Seabass Fillet which features crispy seabass fully coated with a unique house made Thai sauce and classic Kaprao Squid.

Vegetarian options are also available. From comforting Thai Vegetarian Green Curry to Stir Fried Seasonal Vegetables and fragrant Wok Fried Kailan with Dried Shrimps, there is an array of

options to satisfy the green palate.

When

1. Prosperity Pot: Feb 1 - 28, 2021 (dine-in), Feb 11 - 13, 2021

2. CNY A La Carte Buffet: Feb 11 - 13, 2021 (11 February: 5pm & 8pm; Feb 12 & 13: 6pm)

Cost

1. Prosperity Pot: $388 nett (dine-in with abalone), $188 nett (dine-in without abalone); $418 nett (takeaway with abalone), $218 nett (takeaway without abalone)

2. CNY A La Carte Buffet:

Feb 11, 2021

Lunch: $68.80++ (early bird), $78.80++ (non-early bird)

Dinner (1st seating – 5pm to 7.30pm)*: $68.80++ (early bird), $78.80++ (non-early bird)

Dinner (2nd seating – 8pm to 10.30pm)*: $88.80++ (early bird), $98.80++ (non-early bird)

*Early bird cut off date: Jan 25, 2021

Should early bird slots be filled before the date stated, guests are advised to reach out to

the restaurant at 6824 8851 to enquire. (Limited slots available)

Feb 12 & 13, 2021

Lunch: $68.80++

Dinner: $88.80++

Reservations: book online here or call 6824 8851

Blue Jasmine, 10 Farrer Park Station Rd., Park Hotel Farrer Park, Level 5, 217564

18. Chopsuey Cafe

Usher in the Lunar New Year at this Dempsey mainstay with Chinese comfort dishes incorporating contemporary Anglo-Chinese influences.

The Lunar New Year Set Menu has five courses and kicks off with an Iced Pink Longan Tea and Chopsuey Lucky Lunar ‘Lo Hei’, featuring ingredients such as trout, kale, celeriac, sprouts, red radish, blueberries and wild rice.

Progress to a choice of starters, including Salt & Vinegar Beancurd Crisps, Chopsuey Oyster Shooters or Wok Fried White Radish Cake.

For mains, select from seafood-centric Coconut Tom Yam Snapper and Golden Pineapple Sea Prawns or traditional dishes such as Charsiu Kurobuta Belly and Steamed Shaoxing Paper Chicken, all accompanied with either Lobster Fried Rice or Kung Pow Chicken Spaghetti. Finish the meal with a comforting bowl of Hot Ginger Dumpling Tea.

Larger groups can opt for a more extensive menu featuring Steamed Prawn & Lobster Dumplings and Luxury Melting Beef Cheek. You can also add on a bottle of Santa Margherita Prosecco Brut DOCG for $45++.

When: Jan 29 to Feb 26

Cost: menu sets for 2 to 4 people at $48++ per pax, 4 to 6

people at $68++ per pax and 6 to 8 people at $88++ per pax

Reservations: book online here.

Chopsuey Cafe, 10 Dempsey Rd., #01-23, 247700,

This article was first published in The Finder.