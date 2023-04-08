Best restaurants to break fast for Ramadan

Ramadan is upon us again, and to support our Muslim friends embarking on their annual rite of fasting, we've churned out our pick of the best halal restaurants in Singapore to break the day's fast.

From cafes and steakhouses to lavish buffet spreads, all you need to do is gather up your family and friends and head to these 10 halal restaurants in Singapore for a mouth-watering iftar!

Charr'd Steakhouse

Gather for Iftar with family and friends at Singapore's first halal steakhouse which spotlights prized A5 Kuroge Wagyu beef from Mie prefecture, Japan. Charr'd grills these tender meats to "melt-in-your-mouth" perfection with nothing more than a pinch of flaky sea salt.

Choose from three beef cuts (100gm) — A5 Ribeye ($48), A5 Sirloin ($38), or the A5 Tenderloin ($58), or enjoy them all on a Heavenly Meat Board ($198) for full taste satisfaction. Pair them with house made sauces like Ghost Peppercorn Mayo, House Bearnaise, Chimichurri or Wasabi Mayo.

Ramadan promotion: One for one A5 Wagyu Cuts (Sirloin/Ribeye) and one for one Mocktails.

Charr’d Steakhouse is located at Changi Rd, #324F, Singapore 419799, 8031 4122. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 3pm to 11pm. Closed Monday.

Permata Singapore

PHOTO: Permata Singapore

Presenting a symphony of rich and diverse flavours, Permata Singapore fires up the best of Nusantara cuisine in their Iftar Buffet. Break fast with Indonesian and Malay favourites like Rusuk Percik — braised lamb chargrilled with Percik gravy, Ayam Palumara, and a Mackerel fish version of the Botok Botok Barramundi.

Indulge in fresh seafood at the Laksmana Station, and find comforting delights like Rawon Risotto — a signature dish with rice cooked in beef broth. End sweetly with the range of assorted kuihs and classic treats like Bubur Som Som and Cek Mek Molek.

Price: Use promo code IFTAR2023 to enjoy the Ramadan Buffet at $88++ for two persons (U.P $88 per person). Free for kids below eight years old.

Iftar Buffet runs March 23 to April 30, 2023 at Permata Singapore,73 Sultan Gate, Singapore 198497, 9082 9941. Make your reservations here.

Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard

Share your meals in a feast with family and friends at the popular Santapan Ramadan buffet. With a spotlight on traditional Malay cuisine, break fast with the complimentary dates and enjoy tasty starters like the Ulam Salad. Tuck into crowd favourites like Ayam Bakar Sambal Kicap and Lamb Chop Rendang Kerisik Sauce, or have a taste of Asia in the Kimchi Fried Rice and Singapore Chilli Crab.

Don't miss the chef's signature hot Pengat Pisang with Sago, and delight in the selections of colourful Malay kuehs. Accompany your buffet with a choice of free-flowing Bandung or lemon tea. Plus, stand a chance at winning a night's stay at the hotel when you share your dining experience on social media.

Price: Buffet dinner runs 6.30pm to 10pm; Monday to Thursday $73++ per person; Friday to Sunday $83++ per person.

Santapan Ramadan Buffet runs March 22 to April 21, 2023 at Window on the Park, Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, 11 Cavenagh Road, Singapore 229616, 6733 8333.

Afterwit Bar de Burrito

Opened by the guys behind Working Title Burger Bar, Afterwit is a halal cafe specialising in Mexican cuisine. So if you are craving some gooey cheesy quesadilla, get your fix with some chicken nachos and quesadilla in the Black Hole Bundle set for two.

The menu for four features the Mexican street corn salad — Esquites, together with Beef nachos and Baja tacos. Pair with cold brew tea or top-up $2 for upgrades to coolers like Berry Mint Mojito or Guayaba.

Price: $55 for the two-pax set, $100 for four-pax set.

Afterwit Bar de Burrito is located at 778 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198746, 8786 1948. Open daily 12pm to 10pm.

Elfuego by Collins

The first halal dining concept by home-grown brand Collins, Elfuego serves up the first ever halal Omakase in Singapore. This festive exclusive dinner sees eight fine courses, including appetizers like the Hokkaido scallop ceviche and fine angel hair Lobster pasta tossed with lobster oil and konbu.

Savour mains like the Pan-roasted Barramundi and slow-cooked beef short ribs, along with Texture of Mushroom, a crispy Portobello and Porcini ragout. Finish off with a Cassata ice cream with mascarpone, fruits, and nuts. Price: $98++ per person.

Elfuego is located at 78 Airport Boulevard., #02-216, Jewel Changi, Singapore 819666, 6513 0716. Open daily 10am to 9pm. Ramadan Exclusive eight-course Omakase Menu runs from now until April 21, 2023, excluding eve of and public holidays.

21 on Rajah

21 on Rajah brings you a delectable Iftar buffet spread with traditional Malay cuisine, along with Asian and Western flavours, that will satisfy all your cravings. Feast on local Malay starters like epok epok, crackers, and dips, then tuck into fresh seafood and proteins like the Lamb Leg in Tunisian Spice and the Slipper Lobster in Chilli Crab Sauce.

Asian specials include favourites like Nonya Laksa and Indonesian Bakso Beef Ball Noodles. Get busy at the DIY Fruit Rojak station and don't miss the dessert station with a selection of pastries and a chocolate fondue.

Price: Weekdays $62++ per adult, $31++ per child (5-12 years old); weekends $72++ per adult, $36++ per child (5-12 years old)

21 on Rajah is located at 1 Jalan Rajah, Days Hotel Singapore, Singapore 329133, 6808 6847. Ramadan Festive buffet runs March 23 to April 21, daily 6pm to 10pm.

Jen Singapore Tanglin By Shangri-La

Find delectable Korean classics, Asian favourites and more at J65's Iftar Buffet. Delight in Jjim Dak (braised chicken), Haemul Pajeon ( seafood pancake), or Tteokbokki, while slurping up goodness from the Tom Yam Seafood Hotpot.

Dig into signature dishes like the Braised Black Angus Beef and Hyderabad Dum Briyani , featuring a 24-Hour Marinated Roasted Whole Lamb. And take your pick from the seafood and Japanese counter filled with fresh seafood and sashimi. Don't miss the chef's recommendation at the desert table — the rich and creamy Durian Pengat.

Price: $98++ per adult, $49++ per child (6-11 years old)

Iftar Buffet Menu runs March 23 to April 21 at J5 at Jen Singapore Tanglin by Shangri-La at 1A Cuscaden Road,Singapore 249716, 6738 2222. Available every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Kucina Italian Restaurant

PHOTO: Kucina Italian Restaurant

Kucina, which means "kitchen" in Italian, is a 100 per cent Muslim-owned restaurant that serves halal Italian cuisine. Sounds unusual? The chef has been in the industry for over 20 years and he is, indeed, Italian.

Partake in authentic Gnocchi in Salmon Sauce, Seafood Risotto, thin crust Pizzas (the dough is handmade), Braised Lamb Shank, and plenty more. For dessert, how does a Tortino (a chocolate lava cake) or Nutella Tiramisu sound? The restaurant gets unusually packed during Ramadan, so you might want to preorder your food when you make a reservation.

Kucina Italian Restaurant is located at 11 Tanjong Katong Rd, #B1-09/10 Kinex, Singapore 437157, 9146 2430. Open daily 11.30am to 10pm.

Sofra Turkish Cafe & Restaurant

Authentic Turkish food at great prices isn't easy to find in Singapore; that is, until you discover Sofra, the cosy Turkish eatery, formerly at Beach Road, that's relocated to Marina Square.

The place is best known for its signature Turkish-style pizza — filled with gooey cheese and your protein of choice — and large meatballs (Izgara Kofte), alongside a classic Sofra Kebab that heaps meat, tomato, and cheese on a freshly baked bread roll. When you're finally stuffed, wash everything down with some Turkish coffee or Hot Apple Tea like you've never tasted.

Sofra Turkish Cafe & Restaurant is located at 6 Raffles Boulevard 3 Floor, #03-129A Marina Square, Singapore 039594. Open daily 11.30am to 10pm.

Brio

PHOTO: Brio

The trendy bistro offering halal European street food has everything from risottos and classic pizzas to pastas and succulent grilled meats. Chef's recommendations include the tender 36-hour slow-braised Oxtail in the Oxtail Bourguignonne ($24.00), Duck & Waffle ($17.80) and the Lamb Rib Confit with Honey BBQ Glaze ($29.50).

Need something to go with your food? The bistro has incredible milkshakes ($8.50) in flavours such as the Nutella and Oreo and Salted Caramel.

Brio is located at 1 Jurong West Central 2, #02-24 Jurong Point Shopping Centre, Singapore 648886. Open daily 11am to 10pm.

ALSO READ: 6 places in Singapore for a fabulous iftar meal

This article was first published in City Nomads.