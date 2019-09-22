Best restaurants in Ubud, Bali: Fusion, European, Indonesian and more

Ubud is Bali's celebrated cultural hub - and that goes doubly for its gastronomic scene.

This picturesque town teems with chic joints and award-winning restaurants, many with dreamy views of lush forest and wild rapids to boot.

So to help you in your quest to eat all the best, we've rounded up the cream of Ubud's gourmet crop.

Whether it's classically Balinese or French, fusion or vegan, there's plenty here to keep your inner epicurean happy!

APÉRITIF RESTAURANT & BAR

With its imaginative menu, intriguing cocktails, and sumptuous dining hall, Aperitif has taken Bali by storm since its late-2018 launch. 

The newest darling of Ubud's haute cuisine scene serves up French fare like Duck Magret and Venison Wellington, jazzed up with Indonesian flavours like sambal matah and rendang.

The ambience is charmingly old-school, with rococo chandeliers and monochromatic tiles to match - the perfect spot for sipping cocktails inspired by the Roaring Twenties.

Aperitif Restaurant & Bar is located at Jl Lanyahan, Banjar Nagi, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 361 9082777. Open daily 11.30am − 1.30pm and 6pm − 9pm.

CASCADES RESTAURANT

Perched atop a ridge in a Balinese-style thatched roof pavilion near Aperitif, CasCades offers uninterrupted vistas onto a lush tropical landscape.

This award-winning restaurant regularly hosts events with celebrated international chefs, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the latest updates if you're an avid fan of modern gastronomy.

But you won't be missing out, even if you can't make it for the events. Pop by anytime to tuck into CasCades' menu of Asian-infused French cuisine, with delights such as Bebek Betutu − a spiced confit take on Balinese roast duck − and Canadian Lobster.

CasCades Restaurant is located at Viceroy Bali, Jl Lanyahan, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 361 972111. Open daily 11am − 3pm and 6pm − 9.30pm.

HUJAN LOCALE

Hujan Locale is Bali's master chef Will Meyrick's latest addition to the island (the well-loved Sarong and Mama San are the other restaurants under his belt).

This double-storey restaurant boasts finely appointed interiors, airy dining spaces, and a prime location right in the heart of Ubud.

Its eclectic menu brings together the best of Asian fine dining and home-cooked comfort dishes; think novel offerings like Dutch Indonesian salted cod kroket and smoked duck with homemade papaya ketchup.

With beautifully presented dishes and faultless service, it's no wonder Hujan Locale has earned a slew of rave reviews.

Hujan Locale is located at Jll Sri Wedari No.5, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 813 3972 0306. Open daily 12pm − 3pm and 5.30pm − 11pm.

KEBUN BISTRO

Step into Kebun Bistro, and you'll be transported right into a charming cafe set in the picturesque European countryside.

The decor here is distinctly Provençal, with cobblestone walls and rustic wooden furnishings.

The bistro offers a sprawling selection of wraps, pastas, pizzas, and even tapas, so there's plenty to choose from whether you're here for brunch or late night drinks (it's one of the few places in Ubud that open till 11pm).

Indulge in hearty French fare like the Classic Croque Monsieur, Proven&ccedil;al Vegetable, and Duck Confit Penne.

You won't want to miss out on their homemade gelato or hot chocolate souffles either.

Kebun Bistro is located at Jl Hanoman No.44, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 361 972490. Open daily 11am − 3pm and 4pm − 11pm.

KUBU RESTAURANT

A dining experience at Kubu is a feast for all your senses: the soothing gurgle of the Ayung river hangs in the air, the decor is rustic and crafted from bamboo, tasty Mediterranean-European dishes tickle the palate and artistic food presentations delight the eye.

It's a romantic option for date night too. Make a reservation for one of the nine cosy dining cocoons for ultimate privacy.

Kubu Restaurant is located at Mandapa, Jl Raya Kedewatan, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 361 4792777. Open daily 6.30pm − 11pm.

LA PACHA MAMA

Ubud has no shortage of stellar vegan spots, but La Pacha Mama is its first plant-based Mexicana.

With a name that pays tribute to mother earth, this open-air restaurant is appropriately verdant, with lush trellises soaring overhead and small trees dotting the sprawling courtyard.

Go green with quirky bites like jackfruit patties or cured fish with avocado mousse, then wash it all down with their signature smoked margaritas.

La Pacha Mama is located at Jl Raya Penestanen Kelod, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 361 9080225. Open daily 4pm − 11pm.

LOCAVORE

The award-winning Locavore is all about using sustainable, locally sourced produce for its creative European-Indonesian cuisine.

With its artful dishes, open kitchen (you'll enjoy watching the chefs in action!), and impeccable service, dining at Locavore will have you voracious for more.

Take your pick from two set menus - the Locavore or Herbivore - each containing a choice selection of six to nine courses.

A word of warning though - this ultra-popular restaurant is booked out weeks in advance, so make your reservations early!

Restaurant Locavore is located at Jl Dewisita No.10, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 361 977733. Open Tue-Sat 12pm − 2.30pm, 6.30pm − 10pm, Mon 6.30pm − 10pm. Closed Sun.

MOZAIC RESTAURANT GASTRONOMIQUE

Founded by chef extraordinaire Chris Salans, Mozaic has bagged itself quite the hefty string of recognitions (Les Grandes Tables du Monde and World Gourmet Summit 2018 Restaurant of the Year, among others).

This can't-miss destination marries French cooking techniques with Balinese ingredients, sourced fresh from farms around Ubud.

From Butter Roasted Javanese Pigeon to Bedugul Rabbit Martabak, its tasting menus read like a seductive promise of new and unusual pleasures.

Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique is located at Jl Raya Sanggingan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 361 975768. Open daily 12pm − 2pm, 6pm − 9.45pm.

PLANTATION RESTAURANT 

At Alila Ubud's mystical Plantation Restaurant, an unforgettable taste of Bali's colourful cuisine awaits.

The open-air restaurant perches proud over lush jungle canopies, adorned with exotic Balinese-style designs. And the food is nothing short of spectacular, with a menu bringing together authentic Indonesian and modern French cuisine, all prepared with local seasonal ingredients.

Round up your meal with a drink or two: Plantation a wide array of seasonal cocktails, infused vodkas, Araks, and homemade syrups.

Plantation Restaurant is located at Alila Ubud Hotel, Melinggih Kelod, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 361 975963. Open daily 7am − 10.30pm.

SAKTI DINING ROOM 

'Invigorating' isn't a word we often apply to cuisine, but it makes total sense at Sakti Dining Room.

Nestled within eco-luxury wellness retreat Fivelements, just outside Ubud, the restaurant is all about raw, organic foods packed with pure flavours and vibrant textures.

Nourish your soul with their Signature Chef's Specialty Tasting Menus, and pair your meal with a refreshing green smoothie.

Sakti Dining Room is located at Fivelements Retreat, Puri Ahimsa Banjar Baturning, Mambal, Bali, p. +62 821 46587975. Open daily 7am − 10pm.

SAMBAL MATAH

Named after a Balinese recipe of shallot salsa, Sambal Matah is an Asian fusion spot spiced up with quaint artwork and electronic music.

It sits along Jalan Goutama, nestled amidst a buzzy street lined with open-air eateries and quaint boutiques.  

Service is prompt and friendly, and the menu features a drool-worthy array of fusional creations. A great spot to unwind in the evening with tasty snacks and well-concocted cocktails.

Sambal Matah is located at Jl Goutama No. 5, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 361 972577. Open daily 9am − 11.30pm.

SPICE BY CHRIS SALANS 

Cruise along Jalan Raya Ubud, the town central's lively main road, and Spice by Chris Salans will definitely catch your eye.

The casual-chic little sister of fine dining restaurant Mozaic, this gastropub boasts sleek glass walls and an illuminated signboard that looks out to the main road.

Spice wins diners over with a selection of delicious European and Asian fusion fare.

A mix of Asian ingredients are used to recreate Western dishes, lending each item a unique flavour and innovative twist.

The Beef Carpaccio, Crispy Pork Belly and Grilled Rib Eye with sambal are must-try items.

Spice by Chris Salans is located at Jl Raya Ubud No 23, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 361 4792420. Open daily 11am − 12am.

SWEPT AWAY RESTAURANT 

On a getaway to Ubud with your significant other?

Plan a date night at Swept Away, and you'll be sure to sweep them off their feet.

The restaurant's atmospheric riverside setting and elegant decor set the stage for a romantic dinner, along with a carefully curated evening menu of sensual foods, fine wines, and refreshing cocktails.

Swept Away Restaurant is located at Jl Raya Sayan, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 361 973606. Open daily 11am − 10pm.

THE SAYAN HOUSE 

The Sayan House is a stand-out even in Ubud's goodly clutch of panoramic restaurants.

This Japanese-Latin fusion gem rests atop its namesake Sayan Ridge, commanding glorious views of the Ayung River. 

Japanese and South American sound like an odd culinary couple, but some fantastic creations result - we're talking tacos stuffed with sashimi and tempura, or king prawn jambalaya with wasabi sauce.

Take in the sunset while sipping their magical Sayan Squash cocktails.

The Sayan House is located at Jl Raya Sayan No.70, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 361 4792592. Open daily 12pm − 11pm.

