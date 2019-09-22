Best restaurants in Ubud, Bali: Fusion, European, Indonesian and more

Ubud is Bali's celebrated cultural hub - and that goes doubly for its gastronomic scene.

This picturesque town teems with chic joints and award-winning restaurants, many with dreamy views of lush forest and wild rapids to boot.

So to help you in your quest to eat all the best, we've rounded up the cream of Ubud's gourmet crop.

Whether it's classically Balinese or French, fusion or vegan, there's plenty here to keep your inner epicurean happy!

APÉRITIF RESTAURANT & BAR

With its imaginative menu, intriguing cocktails, and sumptuous dining hall, Aperitif has taken Bali by storm since its late-2018 launch.

The newest darling of Ubud's haute cuisine scene serves up French fare like Duck Magret and Venison Wellington, jazzed up with Indonesian flavours like sambal matah and rendang.

The ambience is charmingly old-school, with rococo chandeliers and monochromatic tiles to match - the perfect spot for sipping cocktails inspired by the Roaring Twenties.

Aperitif Restaurant & Bar is located at Jl Lanyahan, Banjar Nagi, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 361 9082777. Open daily 11.30am − 1.30pm and 6pm − 9pm.

CASCADES RESTAURANT

Perched atop a ridge in a Balinese-style thatched roof pavilion near Aperitif, CasCades offers uninterrupted vistas onto a lush tropical landscape.

This award-winning restaurant regularly hosts events with celebrated international chefs, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the latest updates if you're an avid fan of modern gastronomy.

But you won't be missing out, even if you can't make it for the events. Pop by anytime to tuck into CasCades' menu of Asian-infused French cuisine, with delights such as Bebek Betutu − a spiced confit take on Balinese roast duck − and Canadian Lobster.

CasCades Restaurant is located at Viceroy Bali, Jl Lanyahan, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 361 972111. Open daily 11am − 3pm and 6pm − 9.30pm.

HUJAN LOCALE

Hujan Locale is Bali's master chef Will Meyrick's latest addition to the island (the well-loved Sarong and Mama San are the other restaurants under his belt).

This double-storey restaurant boasts finely appointed interiors, airy dining spaces, and a prime location right in the heart of Ubud.

Its eclectic menu brings together the best of Asian fine dining and home-cooked comfort dishes; think novel offerings like Dutch Indonesian salted cod kroket and smoked duck with homemade papaya ketchup.

With beautifully presented dishes and faultless service, it's no wonder Hujan Locale has earned a slew of rave reviews.

Hujan Locale is located at Jll Sri Wedari No.5, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 813 3972 0306. Open daily 12pm − 3pm and 5.30pm − 11pm.

KEBUN BISTRO

Step into Kebun Bistro, and you'll be transported right into a charming cafe set in the picturesque European countryside.

The decor here is distinctly Provençal, with cobblestone walls and rustic wooden furnishings.

The bistro offers a sprawling selection of wraps, pastas, pizzas, and even tapas, so there's plenty to choose from whether you're here for brunch or late night drinks (it's one of the few places in Ubud that open till 11pm).

Indulge in hearty French fare like the Classic Croque Monsieur, Provençal Vegetable, and Duck Confit Penne.

You won't want to miss out on their homemade gelato or hot chocolate souffles either.

Kebun Bistro is located at Jl Hanoman No.44, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 361 972490. Open daily 11am − 3pm and 4pm − 11pm.

KUBU RESTAURANT

A dining experience at Kubu is a feast for all your senses: the soothing gurgle of the Ayung river hangs in the air, the decor is rustic and crafted from bamboo, tasty Mediterranean-European dishes tickle the palate and artistic food presentations delight the eye.

It's a romantic option for date night too. Make a reservation for one of the nine cosy dining cocoons for ultimate privacy.

Kubu Restaurant is located at Mandapa, Jl Raya Kedewatan, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 361 4792777. Open daily 6.30pm − 11pm.

LA PACHA MAMA

Ubud has no shortage of stellar vegan spots, but La Pacha Mama is its first plant-based Mexicana.

With a name that pays tribute to mother earth, this open-air restaurant is appropriately verdant, with lush trellises soaring overhead and small trees dotting the sprawling courtyard.

Go green with quirky bites like jackfruit patties or cured fish with avocado mousse, then wash it all down with their signature smoked margaritas.

La Pacha Mama is located at Jl Raya Penestanen Kelod, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 361 9080225. Open daily 4pm − 11pm.

LOCAVORE

The award-winning Locavore is all about using sustainable, locally sourced produce for its creative European-Indonesian cuisine.