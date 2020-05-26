The best reusable food containers for takeaway meals

The coronavirus has gotten us in the groove of a new reality we weren’t quite familiar with.

Remembering to wear a mask before heading out, standing a metre away from others in public, washing our hands immediately after we get home are all new practices we’ve never had to do.

We’re also encouraged bring reusable containers out when you takeaway your food.

While the primary reason is the surging demand for disposable food containers, there’s also the idea of hygiene and sustainability.

It’s more reassuring to know you’ve washed it well, and it helps you reduce your plastic footprint.

If you’ve been the representative to ‘da bao’ food for your household, you’re in luck, because we’ve amassed the best containers to use, from insulated options to keep your food warm (or cold), to layered tingkat-style ones and bento boxes.