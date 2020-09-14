Best road running shoes of 2020: Supportive footwear for every kind of runner

While you might have started out running in your old, beat-up trainers, the right shoes can mean the difference between improvement and injury. Whether you’re a neutral runner or an overpronator, a slow jogger or a speed lover, there’s a supportive shoe out there for you.

That’s why we’ve rounded up the best road running shoes of this year for all budgets – these cushy kicks will have you pounding the pavement in style.

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10, $249

PHOTO: New Balance

A plusher yet lighter update on v9, New Balance’s 1080v10 is a luxe option for your everyday road training. The full-length Fresh Foam X midsole feels cushy and ultra-responsive, though not soft enough for your feet to sink into.

If your heel tends to slip out of shoes while running, this revamped Ultra Heel is 3D-molded to hug the foot like a glove. The rocker-shaped sole adds plenty of bounce to your ride as well – while not a shoe built for speed, it’s amazingly supportive for those long-haul slogs.

Adidas Adizero Pro, $280

PHOTO: Adidas

Adidas’ Adizero range is synonymous with world-record runs – its balance of lightness and cushioned bounce has proven a winner for athletes. The Pro racer stars a Lightstrike midsole topped with a full-length carbon plate – a power duo that translates to quick, springy toe offs.

What looks like punched-out holes across the upper allows you to customize how you lace up for the best fit possible. With a grippy outsole that provides fabulous traction in wet conditions, this is one shoe to reach for when marathon training.

Reebok Forever Floatride Energy 2.0, $139

PHOTO: Reebok

For low cost and high performance, Reebok’s Forever Floatride Energy 2 is your shoe. This budget trainer has a fairly springy foam midsole and a lightweight feel, hitting the sweet spot between your highly cushioned marathoners and your racing flats.

While the seamless mesh upper is hardly groundbreaking, it delivers a supple, breathable experience. The heel also gets an upgrade from the 1.0, with high-density foam that locks your foot in place. Perfect for pushing your pace without pushing your wallet.

Nike Air VaporMax 2020 Flyknit, $349

PHOTO: Nike

Made with around 75per cent recycled materials, Nike’s latest VaporMax kicks will have you leaving green footprints. The Air VaporMax 2020 boasts a more streamlined silhouette than its older cousins, with a colourful Flyknit upper crafted from plastic waste components.

Every step feels supported underfoot thanks to a dual-density Ortholite sockliner, and the laceless FlyEase mechanism means that you can lock in and loosen the shoe with just one hand. An all-rounder for everyday wear and running – if you can handle the steep price point.

ASICS GEL-KAYANO 27, $259

PHOTO: Asics

Running is rough on the joints and feet, but the right shoes can help reduce wear and tear. Designed for the overpronating runner, ASICS’s GEL-KAYANO 27 features firm DUOMAX cushioning in the midsole for extra stability and its signature GEL technology to cushion shock on your joints.

These kicks also up the ante on gender-specific customization – the men’s model has more arch support on the inside, while the women’s version offers support for forward motion. Running safe never looked so good.

Under Armour HOVR Phantom 2, $229

PHOTO: Under Armour

Running smart gets simpler with Under Armour’s HOVR Phantom 2. Following in the footsteps of previous models, the latest HOVR addition is armed with Bluetooth connectivity to UA’s MapMyRun app, allowing you to track your pace and stride length easily.

The shoes themselves get a boost in traction and cushioning, with a softer sockliner inspired by bike chamois, and a stretchy upper which comes extra-perforated for breathability. Though the silhouette looks bulky, you can be sure you won’t feel weighed down.

Saucony Triumph 17, $199

PHOTO: Saucony Triumph

Saucony’s Triumph 17 has racked up rave reviews for its softness – ‘pillowy’ and ‘buttery’ are just some of the praises we’ve heard sung. The PWRRUN+ foam midsole is easy to compress and springs back just as quickly, offering durable support for long-distance runs.

While the ultra-thick cushioning means a bulky look, it’s more than 25per cent lighter than Saucony’s previous Everrun foam. The heel collar and tongue are plusher as well, hugging your foot securely as you pound those miles.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37, $199

PHOTO: Nike

Nike’s latest Pegasus model takes flight with a smoother and snappier experience. The midsole has been updated with React foam for maximum responsiveness; paired with an Air Zoom unit at the forefoot, the shoe propels you forward effortlessly.

In place of the previous Flywire cables, an adaptive midfoot band and wide straps secure your foot nicely. These stylish kicks are certainly built for speed – perfect for tempo or interval training.

Mizuno Wave Inspire 16, $189

PHOTO: Mizuno

The Wave Inspire is a cornerstone of Mizuno’s stability range, and the 16th edition makes for its smoothest ride yet. Little has changed of its tried-and-true midsole – sandwiched by two plush foam compounds, a wave plate offers moderate support for overpronators and propels you further.

The engineered mesh uppers and newly internal toe cap give it a more streamlined look, and it looks set to be just as durable as previous models. A workhorse shoe that’ll stand you in good stead for long runs.

