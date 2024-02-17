The best romantic bars in Singapore to get drunk on love

Did you meet someone you really like on a dating app and want to take them somewhere nice for your first date? Or maybe you want to treat your long-term partner to a snazzy night out, because it's all about keeping the spark alive.

Whatever it is, these romantic bars are sure to serve as an excellent backdrop for good conversation, some people-watching, and quenching your thirst for a good tipple.

Las Palmas

What’s more romantic than scenic views, cocktail in hand, and an ambiance that fits the mood? A poolside bar located on level 33 of Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena, La Palmas is the place to be. The sky-high bar is inspired by Palm Springs, and decked out in bright colours for an extra dose of serotonin.

Impress your date with a range of cocktails inspired imaginative stories, films and iconic locations of Palm Springs — Not forgetting that extra tropical touch! Some of our favourites are the Coachella Dreaming (S$28) with hints of coconut, peach, pineapple and more, as well as the smoky and refreshing Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas (S$20).

The all-day menu brings together Americana, Mexican, and Southern Californian favourites spiced up with an Asian twist. Expect dishes like the loaded Mucho Lacho Nachos (S$28) and Harry Porker Tacos (3 pcs for S$15).

Las Palmas is located at 99 Irrawaddy Rd, Level 33 Courtyard Marriott Singapore, Singapore 329568, p. +65 6378 0303. Open Tue-Fri 5pm–12am, Sat 3pm–1am, Sun 3pm-12am. Closed Mon.

LUMO

Light up your nights at the sleek and sexy LUMO. Conveniently located at the intersection of Carpenter Street and South Bridge Road, the intimate space houses two distinct areas — a bar and a 17 seater open kitchen restaurant serving up hearty and comforting Modern European cuisine.

The signature cocktails are creatively crafted by Head Bartender Aaron Lancelot, to playfully influence emotions and bring you on a journey to remember.

Some highlights include sweet and floral The Lumo (S$23) with hints of grape, sui gin, and St Germain, whilst the Wafu (S$25) takes a more spirit forward approach concocted with Hotozaki blended whisky, Mancino secco, bird’s eyes chilli, and Shisho bitters. You can also opt for your favourite classic cocktail or a fleet of wines and sakes.

LUMO is located at 50 South Bridge Road, Singapore 058682, p. +65 8921 3818. Open Tues – Thurs 12pm-11pm, Fri 12pm-1am, Sat 6pm-1am, Sun 6pm-10.30pm. Closed on Mon.

Sugarhall

Jigger & Pony’s hidden rum den, Sugarhall has become a crowd-favourite thanks to its fairy lights, exquisite cocktails and easily appreciated bar fare. The latest cocktail menu is a nostalgic treat made for adults looking for a blast from the past.

Get yourself and your partner sipping on the Bandung-inspired, Rose Rosé I Love You (S$23), and Bobarazzi (S$24), which pairs bubble tea flavours like milk oolong tea and winter melon with Roku Gin and green apple.

All while treating your taste buds to the Nepalese-inspired fried dumplings called Vegetable Momos (S$16) or the all-time favourite Indomie (S$18), served with crackling pork belly and sambal matah.

Sugarhall is located at Cecil St, Level 2 19, Singapore 049704, p. +65 9815 0246. Open Mon-Thu 5.30pm-12am, Fri-Sat 5.30pm-2am. Closed on Sun.

Night Hawk

A buzzy and relatively new spot, Night Hawk has made quite the impression since its opening. The small bar which does not take reservations, takes its diners on a trip through time and space through its innovative cocktails.

Step into the futuristic bar, and get ready to indulge in sippers like the signature Nighthawks (S$25++) blending together rum, vodka, amaro, coffee, chocolate, MSG, and hot coconut foam, or Transend into another universe with the Milky Way Treat (S$25++) with cognac, hazelnut, almond, peanut butter, and ice cream.

The Solar Flare Solstice (S$25++) is also quite the treat with hints of strawberry, beetroot, and rosemary. Got a partner that does not like booze? You’ll find equally enticing mocktails here too.

Night Hawk is located at 43 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088464, p. +65 9666 0928. Open Tue-Sat 5.30pm-12am. Closed Mon & Sun.

Isabel Bar

A gorgeous and luxe setting is sure to take the romance up a notch! If you’re in the mood to ‘la vie en rose’, Isabel Bar has got your back. The aesthetic bar screams timeless elegance and class with its pink interior, marble top bar and velvet furnishings.

The menu is just as chic featuring a range of champagnes, rosé, your favourite reds and whites, as well as classic cocktails and TWG Tea selections. Give the Isabel’s Signature Gin & Tonic (S$24) a try, with Isabel’s homemade seasonal floral gins, or the seductive The Cosmopolitan (S$28), a harmonious blend of Beluga Gold Vodka, cranberries, lime and orange liqueur.

Pair along with aSelection Of Cold Cuts (S$35) with options like salami, copa beef and parma ham for a perfect night out with your love.

Isabel Bar is located at 2 Cook St, Singapore 078857, p. +65 6914 1400. Open daily 3pm-12am.

Smoke & Mirrors

This stunning, stylish bar perches right at the top of the National Gallery, showcasing Singapore’s skyline at its best and boasting an impressive menu to accompany its stellar views.

Snag a sky-high seat and buy your date an art-inspired cocktail to win yourself those art and culture points. Try the Licence To Kill (S$28), a twist on the classic gimlet cocktail, or the Sticky Fingers (S$28) for the ultimate sweet nightcap.

Smoke & Mirrors is located at 1 St. Andrew’s Road, #06-01 National Gallery Singapore, 178957, p.+65 8380 6811 .Open Mon-Wed 6pm-12am, Thu-Sat 6pm-1am, Sun 5pm-12am.

Atlas Bar

Set on the ground floor of the stunning Art Deco-inspired Parkview Square, Atlas is known as much for its decor as for its tipples. The bar utilises its grand space to house one of Asia’s best collections of gin, champagne and spirits. Its gilded, soaring ceilings are bound to impress, and it’s number 8 on The World’s 50 Best Bars list! It’s especially well-known for its gin, so if you happen to be a gin aficionado, this is your time to shine.

Atlas Bar is located at 600 North Bridge Rd, Parkview Square, Singapore 188778, p. +65 6396 4466. Open Tue-Thu 12pm-12am, Fri & Sat 12pm-2am. Closed on Mon.

This article was first published in City Nomads.