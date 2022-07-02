Best romantic date ideas for below $100 for budget-conscious couples

Dating is hard enough, what we don't appreciate is the added struggles that our wallets have to bear in expensive Singapore.

Whether you're looking to impress on the first date or just tired of the same old dinner dates, breeze through with unique experiences on the cheap.

Chronic picnic lovers

PHOTO: Bees Knees Petite

If a good location, aesthetic photo opportunities and yummy food doesn't bring people together, we don't know what will.

Spin a sunny day to your advantage and plan a chic picnic for your significant other - and you won't even have to lift a finger!

There are restaurants and cafe's that offer pre-made picnic baskets with reusable and waterproof picnic mats, savoury sandwiches and sweet treats alongside refreshing drinks.

Our top picks include PAUL'S Pique Nique set (from $80 for two pax), Bee's Knees Picnic Boxes (from $55 for two pax), and Paris Baguette's PB Picnic Bundle (from $29.90 for two pax) Minimal work, but all the praise? Count us in.

Check out our list of picnic spots here.

An adrenaline rush

PHOTO: The Karting Arena

Got a partner that loves to zoom through life with adrenaline running through their veins? Believe it or not there are plenty of thrilling activities to do in tiny Singapore.

We love to live out our "need for speed" fantasies at The Karting Arena.

Whether you are a novice or an experienced driver, kick in your competitive side whooshing laps through a go-karting arena ($30 per pax).

For something a little more aesthetic, Skypark Sentosa by AJ Hackett has activities that pack a punch.

On The Giant Swing ($59 per pax), get winched 40m above the ground with an epic view across Siloso Beach, then one, two, three… and cords are released and you and your partner go off soaring at speeds of up to 120km per hour.

Something out of the ordinary

PHOTO: Axe Factor

The entertainment industry here never fails to being the most extra-ordinary experiences.

For something different, The Fragment Room ($75 for two pax) is one of our favourites to rage out and smash the tiring week away.

Equally exciting is the Axe Factor ($ 60) where you get to throw axes at your target - perfect to get to know someone on the first date, or if your long-time partner is feeling a bit stressed out.

For a more relaxed option the Holey Moley boasts the perfect combo combining a game of mini golf (from $12) and food and drinks after.

K Bowling Club pairs glow-in-the-bowling with food, karaoke booths and arcade games from $17 per pax.

Romantic candle night concerts

PHOTO: Candlelight Concerts

It's no Billie Eilish or Justin Bieber, but these romantic Candlelight Concerts by Fever are not to be underestimated.

From $35 each, the evening is one that will have you and your date lost in the beauty of music.

Let flickering candles ignite the romance whilst the pianists, violinists and more kick in the passionate evening.

Even if classical music is not your thing, the concerts offer special features with medleys from your favourite popstars.

We're taking Adele, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Abba, Fleetwood Mac and more.

Let the good times roll

PHOTO: Hi-Roller

Live out like the 80's with Hi-roller, Singapore's largest indoor skating rink.

Not like your conventional date, here you get to glide along to the stunning sight of disco lights and head-nodding music.

Pick from either inline skates or quadskates and let the good times roll.

Not to fret, there are two rinks (one for beginners and one for experts), so you won't be making a fool of yourself.

The rink also hosts themed nights with the likes of disco night, Coachella night, pride night, and emo night, so keep a lookout on their socials for something that would suit both you and your date.

Prices start from $12.

Be A Tourist In Your Hometown

PHOTO: Brass Lion Distillery

Sometimes we take our own grounds for granted, so it's always a good idea to reconnect and re-explore our own backyard.

Take to a walking heritage trail in Joo Chiat and Katong ($90), home to homegrown cafes, historical shophouses and Peranakan culture.

The Singapore Kopi & Loti Tour ($85) is a hidden gem too; it takes you around the few remaining local coffee roasters in a nondescript neighbourhood in Singapore.

Learn about coffee beans, where they come from, and roasting techniques before get a behind the scenes look at a local bread factory.

For imbibers, the Brass Lion Distillery also offers guided tours ($45) of their gin distillery with a flight of three signature gins, made right here in Singapore.

Competitive game night

PHOTO: Kommune

The nerd in us sometimes just would rather kick back and enjoy a night playing scrabble, monopoly or dungeons and dragons.

The best part? Invite your couple friends and turn the night into a double date with food, conversation and fun games.

The Mind Cafe is a board game cafe stocked with a library of over 800 games. The cafe also offers packages with games, free-flow drinks and food (from $17 per person).

Kommune playhouse by 82 Social House, on the other hand is a modern take offering Korean Karaoke, console gaming, board games and computer games (from $10 per room for two).

Picture perfect moments

PHOTO: Photobytes

If your partner is always complaining about not having good pictures together, we've come up with the perfect solution.

Turn your ordinary date into an aesthetic photoshoot.

There's a plethora of self-photo studios to choose from in Singapore, with each offering props, backgrounds and privacy to take the perfect pictures with your partner.

For the best self-photography studios in Singapore, check out our article. Prices range from $25 to $80.

Gastro baby!

PHOTO: Unsplash

There are two types of people in a relationship - one that does the cooking and one that does the eating.

Whichever one you might be, we've got some options that will satisfy your gastronomic passions.

We suggest opting for a food tour or a hawker crawl. Pick five of your favourite hawker stalls or centres and do a five-course dinner, grabbing a bite from each one.

Affordable and a good excuse to roam the streets of Singapore making new memories. Baking and cooking classes are also a good alternative.

Channel the artiste in you

PHOTO: Haven Spot

Art-lovers don't have to skip out on the fun either. Studio AN offers a three-hour Art Buffet ($55), where you and your partner can get your hands dirty.

Explore the magic of quick drying acrylic paint, the art of calligraphy, silk-screen printing, wood or linocut printing, and sketching and drawing.

All the artistic materials are provided. Providing a space space to indulge in the art of graffiti, Haven Spot is Singapore's first graffiti warehouse.

Simply grab your date, grab your cans and get to spraying ($86 for two pax).

Handcrafted goodies aficionados

PHOTO: The Scent Supply Co

Pottery has been making huge waves around the city lately, because there's nothing quite like making your own crockery from scratch.

If you're on the hunt for the best pottery classes to try with your date ($30-$80) check our curated list here.

For free smells, try your hand at candle-making through a 45-minute workshop by The Scent Supply Co ($34.90).

A great way to bond with your significant other, you also get to completely customise your candle, and bring it home.

This article was first published in City Nomads.