Best in-salon hair and scalp treatments for thicker, healthier hair

Beautiful, thick, healthy and shiny hair - that's the dream! But that can be tricky to achieve when you're dealing with an itchy, sensitive or oily scalp, slow and weak hair growth, and/or increasing hair fall. Like it or not, the state of your hair is strongly linked to the health of your scalp.

And in +65, your scalp and hair have a lot to cope with - strong sun, high humidity and city pollution can clog the pores in your scalp or even burn it. Perhaps, it's no wonder why hair and scalp treatments have become increasingly popular in Singapore.

On top of a great home care routine, regular visits to hair spas or salons that specialise in scalp care can give you a leg up in your healthy hair journey.

But where to go? We sent testers to hair salons and spas all over Singapore to find the hair treatments that are head and shoulders above the rest. Here are the best healthy hair and clean scalp treatments in The Weekly's Spa Awards 2022.

Best cleansing scalp treatment

PHOTO: Jonsson Protein

Jonsson Protein, Protein Hair Growth Treatment

Your treatment starts with a consultation - and our tester was slightly freaked out when she saw her "before" scalp in extreme close-up onscreen. "It looked so itchy, red and flaking!" But she was delighted to see her scalp onscreen after the treatment. "It looked plump and very clean. And for the rest of the week it did not itch, like usual."

The protein treatment here is personalised to suit your specific scalp problems, with different botanically-based hydrolysed soy protein tonics and masks applied to soothe or stimulate your scalp.

You can opt to have your hair consultations, hair massages and treatments in private cabins if you prefer not to use the main salon area.

The hair treatments here have a pleasant floral fragrance, which is a nice touch.

Booking is very convenient - it's all done online via an app.

$28 for the first 60-90 minute treatment session, where the therapist will customise a treatment package for you. The personalised treatment package will cost $300-$500 for three to five sessions.

Jonsson Protein has three locations:

Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, #04-73A

SingPost Centre, 10 Eunos Road 8, #02-124/125

Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive, #03-24

General Hotline Tel: +65 6899 1788

Best rejuvenating scalp treatment

PHOTO: La Source Spa

La Source Spa Scalp Treatment Certified Trichologist

This new treatment at this well-established spa and hair salon uses the latest trichology techniques and products designed to rev up your hair follicles, leading to thicker, healthier hair growth.

The treatment starts by analysing the scalp and hair with a microscope, followed by steam mist technology which helps the scalp absorb nutrients better.

Our tester found the treatment luxuriously relaxing, and said her hair felt clean while her scalp felt alive and healthy afterwards.

$450 for 120 minutes

La Source Spa, 581 Orchard Road, Voco Orchard Singapore (formerly Hilton Singapore), #02-17/18, Tel: +65 6732 1318

Best mane-restoring treatment

PHOTO: Shens Aesthetics

Shens Aesthetics Medical Indiba Hair Regeneration System

This treatment uses a patented Proionic System of radiofrequency to restore cell activity to the hair follicles and scalp.

A serum and an applicator would be used over your scalp to stimulate ion-binding, blood circulation and oxygenation in treated areas. This encourages a better supply of vitamins and nutrients to promote thicker hair growth.

It is recommended to go for four sessions in the first week, followed by two or three sessions a week for maintenance. The spa promises observable results from the second month onwards.

$320 for 30 minutes

Shens Aesthetics, 3 Killiney Road, Winsland House 1, #09-09, Tel: +65 6908 5548 or +65 9674 4085

Best timesaver hair & scalp treatment

PHOTO: TrichoLab

TrichoLab 360 Essential Scalp Treatment

A healthy scalp is the foundation for healthy hair. Every stage of this treatment is personalised, depending on the cause of your scalp problem - from fungus or flaking to a scalp that needs deep cleaning or nourishing.

The therapy starts with a salicylic serum cleaning that removes dead skin and grease that has built up on the scalp. This prepares the scalp to better absorb nutrients that are essential for healthy hair growth.

Your treatment also includes a comprehensive range of home care products that are designed to combat hair loss and promote hair growth.

$288 for 90 minutes

TrichoLab has two locations:

Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, #04-08B, Tel: +65 6336 1106

Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road, #04-01A, Tel: +65 6734 9375

Best relaxing hair treatment

PHOTO: Bioskin

Bioskin Herbal Scalp Treatment 2.0

Bioskin's Herbal Scalp Treatment has long been a favourite among both men and women suffering from thinning hair and oily scalp.

The updated version offers numerous benefits, including increasing hair growth, rectifying oily scalp and restoring healthy hair balance.

Bioskin offers solutions tailored to Asian hair and skin problems.

The treatment incorporates TCM principles and herbs to improve both blood and "qi" circulation along the meridian lines of the scalp, in addition to their signature herbal scalp combing technique.

The goal is to restore balance, which ultimately improves hair health.

Our tester especially loved the treatment's soothing scalp massage.

$200 and above for 90 minutes, depending on individual treatment needs

Bioskin has multiple locations in Singapore, with its flagship at The Centrepoint. For enquiries, call +65 6222 6777.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.