Best seafood buffets and promotions to enjoy in Singapore (Feb 2021)

Indulge your love of seafood with these five top buffets with excellent seafood selections.

From Japanese sushi and sashimi to butter-dipped Maine lobster and Singapore’s world-famous chilli and black pepper crab, seafood is loved all around the world.

Thus, the best international buffets always include a bounty of seafood in their spreads – all the better for buffet-goers to enjoy the bounty of the ocean in all its forms, textures and flavours.

Whether you like your seafood on its own or as the star of carefully crafted recipes, here are five of the best buffets with outstanding seafood selections and money-saving promotions to enjoy.

Carousel a la carte Buffet, Royal Plaza on Scotts

Address: Royal Plaza on Scotts, Lobby Level, 25 Scotts Road, Singapore 228220

Opening hours: 12pm to 2pm, 6:30pm to 9:30pm

Contact:

Tel: +65 6219 3780

Website: http://carouselbuffet.com.sg/

Price: From $55++ per adult

Promotions:

20per cent off total bill when you pay with PayNow, or Amex, CIMB, Citi, Maybank, OCBC, DBS/POSB, UOB credit cards

50 per cent off buffet lunch on weekends and public holidays for customers aged 60 and above

Buffet highlights: Carousel Seafood Galore, fresh sashimi platter, live oyster station (dinner only) and assorted seafood dishes like crab bisque, grilled snapper and teppanyaki mussels.

Carousel serves an international spread for its a la carte lunch and dinner buffets, but doesn’t skimp on premium seafood. This makes it a great choice for both seafood lovers and gourmands alike.

The restaurant’s signature Carousel Seafood Galore, which comes with an endless flow of lobster, scallops, tiger prawns, mussels and clams, is worth the visit. There’s also an extra special dish on weekends. If you love oysters, you’ll want to book the dinner buffet for the live oyster station.

Don’t forget to pay with your favourite credit card for the generous 20per cent discount on your bill.

2. Royal Palm Halal Buffet on Wheels

Address: 1 Orchid Club Road, #01-21/22, Social Clubhouse, Orchid Country Club, Singapore 769162

Opening hours: 12pm to 2:30pm, 6:30pm to 10pm

Contact:

Tel: +65 6555 2165

Whatsapp: +65 9118 5967 / 9222 0144

Email: venue@royalpalmocc.com.sg

Website: https://royalpalmocc.com.sg

Price: From $40++ per adult

Promotions:

1-for-1 for weekday/weekend lunch buffet (Mon to Sun and PH)

1-for-1 for weekday buffet dinner (Mon to Fri)

Buffet highlights: Chilli crab, fish head curry

If you like your seafood served hawker-style, this buffet is for you.

Enjoy all-you-can-eat servings of chilli crab, black pepper prawns, Thai-style lala and the house special curry fish head. The version here is made with fresh salmon fish heads, cooked in a rich Indian-style spiced coconut cream.

Fans of freshly-grilled prawns should book a weekend slot to feast on binchotan-grilled seasoned prawns.

Besides the seafood selection, the buffet also features a spread of Western, Malay and Indian specials.

3. The Dining Room Lunch and Dinner Buffet

Address: Sheraton Towers Singapore 39 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228230

Contact:

Tel: +65 6839 5621

Email: thediningroom@sheratonsingapore.com

Website: https://marriottbonvoyasia.com/restaurants-bars/sheraton-towers-singapore-the-dining-room

Opening hours: 12pm to 2:30pm, 6pm to 10pm

Price: From $52++ per adult

Promotions:

15 per cent off total bill when you pay with a Citi, DBS or HSBC credit card (valid till Dec 30, 2021)

Up to 20 per cent off plus points with a Marriott membership

Buffet highlights: Seafood gallery, sushi and sashimi station, fresh shucked oysters (dinner only)

With its mind-boggling array of yabbies, crab, prawns, mussels, clams, scallops, and other fine crustaceans, The Dining Room’s Seafood Gallery will excite any seafood enthusiast.

But if raw fish is more to your liking, then the Rising Sun Gallery, with its selection of freshly sliced assorted sashimi, should do nicely.

Its dinner buffet also features a live oyster station, where fresh oysters are shucked to order.

Other buffet highlights include Tiger Prawn Mee Siam (Tuesdays), Prawn Mee (Thursdays) and the hotel’s signature Laksa (Fridays).

Citi, DBS and HSBC cardholders can enjoy a special discount of 15per cent from now till the end of the year, which is great if you’re planning to come back often.

4. The Line Marine Harvest Night

Address: Shangri-La Hotel, 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350

Opening hours: 12pm to 2:30pm, 6pm to 10pm

Contact:

Price: $98++ per adult

Buffet highlights: Fresh seafood platter, Japanese seafood selection, hawker favourites

A fully marine-themed buffet, Harvest Night by The Line pulls out all the stops to spoil discerning seafood lovers.

The buffet serves up everything from ceviche, cured fish and sashimi to lobster chawanmushi and snow crab maki, Singapore-style chilli crab and oyster omelette. To round up the gastronomic odyssey, the restaurant also features Thai and Lebanese selections for a round-the-world culinary experience.

Each diner will also be served their own seafood platter with sea prawn, snow crab, scallop, Boston lobster and such.

Marine Harvest is only available on Thursday, and given the rich selection, we recommend taking the following Friday off to recover.

5. The Orchard Cafe Buffet Dinner

Address: Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road Singapore, 238879 Singapore

Contact:

Tel: +65 6739 6565

Email: orchardcafe.ohs@millenniumhotels.com

Website: https://www.millenniumhotels.com/en/singapore/orchard-hotel-singapore/orchard-cafe

Opening hours: 11:30am to 2:30pm, 6pm to 10pm

Price: $88++ per adult

Promotions:

15 per cent off total bill when you pay with a Citi, or OCBC credit card (valid till Dec 31, 2021)

Get $25 return voucher with any spend when you pay with DBS credit card (valid till Feb 28, 2021)

Buffet highlights: Baked cheese oyster, baked Norwegian salmon, seafood platter, sashimi platter

With mouthwatering offerings such as three-cheese baked oysters, chilled fresh seafood platter with snow crab, scallops, whelk and prawn, sashimi (salmon, tuna and octopus), and the restaurant’s signature baked Norwegian salmon, tandoori prawn and fish, and Singapore Chilli Crab, we don’t see how can any seafood lover can resist this spread.

Other marine gems here include three types of house-cured salmon, lobster salad and aburi salmon roll, alongside a medley of other Asian and Western favourites.

Pay with a Citi or OCBC credit card to get 15 per cent off your buffet – that’s awesome value!

Remember, even if the restaurant doesn’t have a specific promotion for a credit card, you can still charge your card to earn cashback to pile up those rebates for the next buffet. If you haven’t signed up for a dining credit card yet, apply now through our simple comparison tool and you could get rewarded with cash or attractive prizes!*

*Rewards may change at any time. Terms and conditions apply.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.