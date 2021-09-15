Best seafood restaurants: Where to eat fresh oysters, live crab, octopus, and more

As a fishing village-turned-cosmopolitan city, Singapore has never been short of good seafood. Whether it’s locally farmed fish or fresh oysters from round the world you’re craving, we’ve got a sea of restaurants serving them up in style.

Dive right in with our shortlist of the best seafood restaurants in Singapore, dishing up Mediterranean plates, our national dish of chili crab , and everything in between.

Humpback

A breezy concept by the Jigger & Pony Group, Humpback serves up an ocean-fresh slice of Seattle with seafood-driven plates and oyster offerings.

Head down for Happy Hour Oysters before 6pm to slurp your fill of fresh-shucked molluscs from round the world – briny Summerstone oysters from Washington, full-bodied Fanny Bay oysters, and more ($3++ each).

For dinner proper, plunge into a sea of fish-focused plates like King Salmon ($30) crowned with caviar, Tuna Tartare ($27) drizzled in black truffle vinaigrette, and a smoky, cheesy Mackerel Rigatoni ($27).

Humpback is located at 18-20 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089834, p. +65 9772 9896. Open Mon-Fri 4pm–10.30pm, Sat-Sun 12pm–10.30pm.

Seafood Paradise

A comeback concept by Paradise Group, Seafood Paradise lives up to its name with its array of Chinese classics and live seafood. Starting out as a humble coffeeshop in Defu Lane, this eatery has amassed quite the following for its meaty crab signatures.

Their Signature Creamy Butter Crab is undoubtedly the star of the show, featuring crab options like Sri Lankan crab ($9.80++ per 100g) bathed in a peppery, velvety sauce.

Another juicy signature, the Poached Tiger Prawn with Chinese Herb in Superior Stock ($31++ for 300g), boasts a heavenly stock simmered with huadiao wine and rice wine. Check out our review here .

Seafood Paradise is located at 1 Harbourfront Walk, VivoCity #01-53, Singapore 098585, p. +65 6221 0159. Open Mon-Thurs 11am–3pm & 6pm–10pm, Fri-Sun 10.30am–3.30pm & 6pm–10.30pm.

Bayswater Kitchen

Perched on Keppel Island in the Harbourfront area, Bayswater Kitchen is a coastal escape from the city. There’s no denying that seafood tastes better with waterfront views and sea breeze, and this Privé Group concept serves up a taste of all three.

Tuck into rustic Mediterranean-style fare like Shellfish Bisque ($17), smoky Grilled Spanish Octopus ($26), and Seafood Tagliatelle ($32) with the day’s fresh catch. If you’re in the mood to splash out, the Fisherman’s Feast ($76, serves two) of prawns, clams, squid, and fish with linguine is simple but superbly satisfying.

Bayswater Kitchen is located at 2 Keppel Bay Vista, Singapore 098382, p. +65 6776 0777. Open Tues-Thurs 11.30am–3pm & 6pm–10pm, Fri 11.30am–3pm & 6pm–10.30pm, Sat 6pm–10.30pm, Sun 11am–3.30pm & 6pm–10pm. Closed Mon.

Hua Yu Wee

Tracing its roots back to the 1950s, Hua Yu Wee feels like a portal into olden-day Singapore. This heritage restaurant is the oldest of its kind along East Coast Road, and little has changed of its space – a 1920s colonial bungalow – through the decades.

The seafood, too, is redolent with nostalgia – the signature Chili Crab ($7.50++ per 100g) has the fiery punch and minimal sweetness of the 1960s original. Other old-school classics to try include steamed bamboo clams, seafood hor fun, and drunken prawns.

Hua Yu Wee is located at 462 Upper East Coast Rd, Singapore 466508, p. +65 6442 9313. Open daily 12.30pm–3pm & 4.30pm–10pm.

Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong

Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong offers a true tide-to-table experience, with seafood pulled fresh from their own fish farm and wild-caught off the coast. These local gems are then transformed into a daring array of Asian fusion plates.

With avant-garde crossovers like Smoked Seabass Pate ($19) and Namjim Grouper ($28) with homemade mee hoon kueh on the menu, it’s hard to put a name to their cuisine – we advise just letting your tastebuds do the talking.

Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong is located at 8 Hamilton Rd, Singapore 209179, p. +65 9133 3379. Open Tues-Wed 5.30pm–10.30pm, Thurs-Sun 12.30pm–2.30pm & 5.30pm–10.30pm. Closed Mon.

Angie’s Oyster Bar & Grill

Previously perched high above Raffles Place, this longstanding oyster bar has recently moved to a tropical-chic space on Outram Road. Starting from just S$2 a pop, seasonal oysters are the highlight here – best paired with their extensive list of French bubbles and white wines.

Their elegant lineup of Mediterranean plates spans seafood classics like 78°C Octopus ($36) and luscious Whole Spanish Baby Turbot ($58), alongside pasta indulgences such as Langoustine Nero Pasta ($36) with browned butter parmesan.

Angie’s Oyster Bar & Grill is located at 313A Outram Road Level 2, Tan Boon Liat Building, 169073 Singapore, p. +65 6221 9555. Open Mon-Thurs 12pm–3pm & 5pm–9.30pm, Fri 12pm–3pm & 5.30pm–10pm, Sat 10.30am–4pm & 5.30pm–10pm, Sun 10.30am–4pm & 5.30pm–9.30pm.

Blue Lotus Chinese Eating House

Chinese staples get a contemporary spin at Blue Lotus Chinese Eating House. This waterfront eatery in Quayside Isle is best known for its zesty rendition of chili crab – the Signature Chilli Pomelo Crab ($9.80 per 100g), which swaps out the usual ketchup for a bittersweet heaping of pomelo pulp.

Besides live crabs, they whip up some solid fish dishes as well, such as the Kuhlbarra Barramundi Fish Head in punchy assam curry ($48).

Blue Lotus Chinese Eating House is located at 31 Ocean Way, #01-13 Quayside Isle, Singapore 098375, p. +65 6339 0880. Open Mon-Thurs 6pm–10pm, Fri-Sun 11.30am–3pm & 6pm–10pm.

Rasa Istimewa Waterfront Restaurant

After a day of biking and exploring around Woodlands Waterfront Park, fuel up on seafood at Rasa Istimewa Waterfront Restaurant. Perched right on the park’s scenic pier, this Halal spot sizzles up BBQ specialties from Stingray ($14++) to Cuttlefish ($16).

Other than BBQ, they’ve got a seriously sprawling seafood menu too – fish steamed and fried in a variety of styles from Nonya to Hong Kong, soft shell crab, prawn dishes, and more.

Rasa Istimewa Waterfront Restaurant is located at 6A Admiralty Rd West, Singapore 757445, p. +65 6366 9339. Open daily 12pm–11.30pm.

Keng Eng Kee Seafood

Keng Eng Kee is a household name for top-notch zi char, but their seafood specialties are no slouch either. Their Black Pepper Crab is a crowd-favourite with its fiery kick and meaty flesh, while the Claypot Seafood ($38.80++) is a treasure pot brimming over with fish maw, scallops, and prawns.

Round up your seafood feast with zi char favourites like the Signature Moonlight Horfun ($7.80++), a smoky, silky mess packed with prawns and squid.

Keng Eng Kee Seafood is located at 124 Bukit Merah Lane 1, #01-136, Singapore 150124, p. +65 6272 1038. Open daily 11.30am–2pm & 5pm–10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.