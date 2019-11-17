The best shops for wedding cakes and dessert tables in Singapore

Read also

Prices start from $725 for a two-tier cake (good for 85 guests), and from $1,000 for a three-tier cake for 100 guests – although these are dependent on the number of sponge layers and trimmings, including flowers and fruit.

Note, however, that a lead time of at least a month is required.

If it’s dessert tables you’re after, Cupplet’s are considerably affordable, and range from $880 to $1,280 (for up to 120 pax) – including floral arrangements, props and plates. Obviously, you’ll need to provide a table for it.

A consultation and tasting session goes for $80, during which time you’ll be allowed three cake flavour samples.

Cupplets, Blk 16 Ngee Ann Polytechnic, #01-03. Email: cuppletsco @gmail.com

WINIFRED KRISTE CAKE

Sugar flowers never looked so delicious – or realistic – as at Winifred Kriste Cake.

Autumnal, earthy-toned flowers sit pretty on tiered cakes, themselves in neutral tones of cream or beige.

It all seems impossibly inedible, and that’s founder Winifred Lua’s very intention.

After a stint at wedding cake artist Maggie Austin’s boutique, Lua went on to craft Victorian-styled sugar flower vases for Michelle Obama.

Like all good bakeries, orders are kept to a low volume to ensure quality is maintained.

Bespoke cakes typically require a lead time of up to six months; a $85 cake tasting session and consultation fee will be charged during your first appointment, and final cake prices confirmed thereafter (you’ll need to spend a minimum of $1,500).

Winifred Kriste Cake, 271 Bukit Batok East Ave 4, #01-140. Email: orders @winifredkristecake.com

SUSUCRE

European-style fondant cakes are the order of the day at Susucre – although they do pretty kick-ass dessert table spreads, too, with all manner of confectionary and pastries.

Prices start from $550 for a two-tier cake, and $700 for a three-tier creation.