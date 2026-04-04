The best Singapore cruise packages in 2026 - and how to pay less for them

If your idea of a perfect getaway involves endless entertainment and zero transit time between activities, it might be time to pack your bags for the open sea.

Cruising out of Singapore has completely transformed into an absolute adrenaline rush, offering a seamless holiday where the fun starts the moment you board.

The accommodation alone is enough to rival the best land-based resorts.

Picture checking into an exclusive two-storey suite featuring a private cinema, rather than squeezing the family into a standard room. It is an elevated way to travel, now enhanced with an in-room slide.

Step outside your door, and you can challenge your friends on a ropelining course hanging 90 metres above the water or tackle a massive 12-metre surf simulator. It is hands down the most thrilling way to travel right now.

The only catch is deciding which of these mega-ships to clear your leave on first.

Top 10 cruise lines sailing out of Singapore

This season, we are seriously spoiled for choice. Whether you are hunting for a quick weekend getaway to burn off some leave or planning a massive multi-stop expedition, here are the top 10 options for your next getaway.

1. Disney Cruise Line

The Disney Adventure has finally hit Marina Bay, bringing the ultimate family getaway right to our doorstep without the hassle of a flight.

You can spend your mornings screaming on the longest rollercoaster at sea or wandering the lush Disney Imagination Garden.

Wrap up the night with full-blown Broadway musicals and immersive dining where your food is literally part of the show.

Best for: Families and die-hard Disney/Marvel fans.

Estimated cost: From $1,283 (3 nights, 2 adults).

Sailing dates: Year-round from March 2026.

Good to know: The ship itself is the destination. The standard 3- and 4-night runs are open-sea journeys without port stops, so your entire holiday revolves around the onboard attractions.

Current promo: 10,000 KrisFlyer miles or $150 off via Pelago, or a US$150 activity voucher via Klook.

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2. Royal Caribbean

Allergic to just lounging by the pool? These floating mega-theme parks are built for pure, uninterrupted adrenaline.

You can literally free-fall in a skydiving simulator right on the deck, get hoisted 100 metres into the air, or wiped out on a massive 12-metre ocean surf simulator.

Exhaust the kids on the indoor bumper cars, then end the night screaming your lungs out to Queen's "We Will Rock You" playing live in the main theatre.

Best for: Adrenaline junkies, active families, and big friend groups.

Estimated cost: From $342 + $61 taxes (3 nights).

Sailing dates: 3 to 10 nights, throughout 2026.

Good to know: Whilst the basic fare covers most things, premium activities like the extended skydiving session or sunset North Star rides cost an extra US$40 to US$50. Factor these upgrades into your budget early.

Current promo: Kids Sail Free (12 and under) on select 3+ night voyages.

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3. Resorts World Cruises

When you're bored of the office and just need a getaway, the Genting Dream is your ultimate weekend escape to Penang. Packed with serious thrills like a 35-metre ocean zipline and the legendary Zouk Beach Club.

An absolute flex on your IG stories, upgrade to The Palace for a private pool and have a personalised European-style butler. Hands down, the easiest way to recharge without planning a single thing.

Best for: Weekend warriors and party-goers clearing minimal leave.

Estimated cost: From $231 (2 nights, Interior).

Sailing dates: Weekly 2- to 3-night dashes.

Good to know: Bookings made from 20 March 2026 incur a $15 nightly fuel surcharge per person. Additional $27 to $40 per night for mandatory onboard gratuities to avoid any surprises.

Current promo: 5 per cent Senior Citizen Discount on select cabins.

4. Princess Cruises

Anyone sitting on a massive pile of leaves and itching to globe-trot needs to jump on this ultimate travel hack.

Princess runs epic 10- to 24-night voyages straight out of Singapore, letting you explore Japan, Vietnam, and Thailand without ever repacking your suitcase.

Ships like the Diamond Princess completely ditch the chaotic waterslides for a highly refined vibe, boasting the largest Japanese bath at sea and incredibly fresh sashimi.

Best for: Retirees, couples, and sophisticated travellers clearing a massive chunk of leave.

Estimated cost: $3,199 to $4,115 per person (11 to 15 nights).

Sailing dates: Select grand tours throughout the year (e.g., Japan in late 2026, Australia in Nov).

Good to know: The Princess Standard fare covers your room and multi-course dining, but you can upgrade to "Princess Plus" for around $80 a day to unlock the Plus Beverage Package and unlimited Wi-Fi for your devices.

Current promo: Up to 40 per cent off early bird fares for the late-2026 Japan sailing, plus 3rd and 4th guests sail free (paying taxes only).

5. Celebrity Cruises

Trading your morning MRT commute for world-class spa treatments is the perfect way to truly disconnect.

Celebrity Cruises runs gorgeous 12- to 15-night escapes to Bali or Vietnam on ships like the Celebrity Millennium.

Avoid screaming kids and chaotic buffet lines while sipping cocktails by a tranquil pool, giving you the perfect excuse to unwind and switch off your work phone.

Best for: Couples, professionals, and adults wanting a quiet, premium, kid-free escape.

Estimated cost: From $5,100 (13 nights across Bali, Malaysia, Thailand).

Sailing dates: Select 12- to 15-night itineraries departing late 2026.

Good to know: To make budgeting easier, look out for their "All Included" fare option, which automatically bundles your classic drinks package and basic Wi-Fi into the upfront ticket price.

Current promo: Knock 5 per cent off your fare when booking via Cruise Connexions with a Maybank credit or debit card.

6. Cunard Line

Cunard brings that glorious, old-school glamour right to Marina Bay for anyone wanting to feel like actual royalty.

Ships like the Queen Mary 2 run epic 16- to 33-night World Voyages to places like Cape Town.

Expect grand ballrooms, proper afternoon tea, and dressing to the nines for their legendary formal nights while a top-tier crew completely pampers you across the oceans.

Best for: Retirees, luxury seekers, and traditionalists who love classic ocean liner elegance.

Estimated cost: From $4,500 (16 nights to Cape Town).

Sailing dates: World Voyage sectors typically run in Q1 (March and April 2026).

Good to know: Cunard takes its dress code seriously. Whilst daytime wear is relaxed, you will absolutely need to pack your finest evening wear for their spectacular Gala Evenings.

Current promo: Book by 1 June 2026 for up to US$1,000 onboard credit per Grill Suite, or save up to 30 per cent with bundled Cunard Signature Packages.

7. Norwegian Cruise Line

For travellers who absolutely hate strict holiday schedules, Norwegian's Freestyle Cruising is a total game-changer.

It gives you the freedom to dine whenever you want on epic 11- to 16-day runs to the Maldives or Hong Kong.

Leave the fancy evening gowns at home and just lepak with a cocktail by the pool, dictating exactly how your getaway unfolds with zero stress.

Best for: Independent travellers, couples, and families who hate rigid itineraries and love dining variety.

Estimated cost: From $1,450 (11 days, Thailand and Vietnam).

Sailing dates: Select extended voyages from March 2026 onwards.

Good to know: Because their speciality restaurants are highly sought after, it is incredibly smart to pre-book your tables via the NCL app weeks before you actually board to secure the best time slots.

Current promo: Their Free at Sea campaign offers 50 per cent off fares, throwing in perks like complimentary open bars and dining credits.

8. Oceania Cruises

Foodies will absolutely lose their minds over this one.

Sail to Tokyo or Dubai and indulge in world-class meals that easily rival top land-based restaurants, with all speciality dining fully included in your fare.

Between the luxurious spa and course-by-course meals delivered straight to your suite, Oceania is a brilliantly seamless splurge for anyone who plans their trips around what to eat next.

Best for: Foodies, mature couples, and luxury seekers who prioritise culinary excellence on intimate ships.

Estimated cost: From $4,100 (14 days to Bali).

Sailing dates: Select luxury voyages (e.g., Bali in Nov 2026).

Good to know: Oceania recently rolled out their "Your World Included" promise. This means onboard gratuities, unlimited Wi-Fi, and all speciality dining are now permanently included in your base fare at no extra charge.

Current promo: Enjoy up to 50 per cent off select 2026 and 2027 worldwide voyages during their Spring Sale Event.

9. Silversea

This is the ultra-premium luxury flex that will completely ruin regular travel for you.

Silversea's all-suite ships sail straight from Marina Bay to the Seychelles, completely bypassing the usual crowded tourist traps.

A dedicated 24-hour butler unpacks your bags whilst you chill at the spa or dive into their hands-on cooking classes.

If you have the budget to blow, this is the absolute peak of sea-bound indulgence.

Best for: High-budget luxury seekers and couples wanting an ultra-premium, all-inclusive flex.

Estimated cost: From $10,200 (18 days to Mahe).

Sailing dates: Select extended voyages in March, November, and December.

Good to know: Silversea is truly all-inclusive. Your fare covers almost everything, from premium alcoholic beverages and caviar on demand to shore excursions in every single port.

Current promo: Save up to US$7,000 per suite and enjoy 15 per cent reduced deposits if you reserve by 2 June 2026.

10. Holland America Line

For those clearing a massive sabbatical, Holland America delivers a highly sophisticated, unhurried adventure for serious long-haulers.

We are talking epic 55-day voyages sailing straight from Marina Bay to Florida, letting you explore Japan, marvel at Alaska, and transit the Panama Canal.

You get to absorb the culture across continents in total comfort, unpacking your bags exactly once!

Best for: Retirees, sabbatical takers, and serious globe-trotters wanting an unhurried, immersive journey.

Estimated cost: From $14,600 (55 days to Fort Lauderdale).

Sailing dates: The Grand World Voyage sector departs 24 March 2026.

Good to know: Because this is a massive intercontinental segment, you will need to arrange a one-way flight back to Singapore from Florida at the end of your journey.

Current promo: Booking early unlocks exclusive reduced fares and up to US$400 in onboard credit via select portals or the Mariner Society loyalty programme.

Cruise package prices and when to book

Your final bill depends on duration, cabin tier, and fleet. Here's a quick breakdown:

Type Lines Duration Price range Weekend escape Resorts World, Royal Caribbean 2–3 nights $270–$400 Family splurge Disney Adventure 3–4 nights From $1,283 Mid-length escape Norwegian, Celebrity, Oceania 11–15 nights $1,450–$5,100 Epic sabbatical Princess, Cunard, Silversea, Holland America 16–55 nights $3,600–$14,600+

For the best rates and room selection, book 6 to 12 months out.

If your schedule is flexible, last-minute bookings 60 to 90 days prior can be a goldmine - cruise lines slash fares to fill empty cabins.

Either way, avoid June and December school holidays and aim for shoulder seasons like September or October for rock-bottom prices and crowd-free pool decks.

One thing to watch across all fleets: the base fare rarely includes unlimited Wi-Fi, premium beverages, or mandatory daily gratuities.

These extras can add hundreds to your total bill, so factor them in early.

Where to find the best cruise deals

You never need to pay full price if you know exactly where to look.

The biannual NATAS Travel Fair is an obvious first stop; the exclusive bundles, room upgrades, and onboard credits make braving the Expo crowds entirely worth it.

However, the smartest travel hack right now is booking your cabin through third-party platforms like Klook, Traveloka, or Pelago.

Why? Because they let you aggressively stack their own site-wide promo codes, seasonal vouchers, and credit card discounts directly on top of the fleet's baseline fares.

The 4.4 and Double-Digit Sales: Mark your calendars! With the 4.4 sale around the corner, booking platforms will be dropping heavy flash deals and limited-time checkout vouchers. These double-digit sale days are notoriously the best time to lock in a value-for-money cabin.

Klook: Hitch on the Spring and Cherry Blossom campaigns. Unlock 5 per cent off Resorts World Cruises with your DBS card and promo code . You can also leverage exclusive promos like the S$180 voucher for any Klook activities when you book the Disney Adventure Cruise between 5-31 Mar 2026.

Pelago: Lock in your Disney Adventure cruise through Pelago and enjoy up to 10,000 bonus KrisFlyer miles, or use code to knock S$150 off your bookings!

Traveloka: Keep an eye out for their DBS Travel Thursdays, where they release exclusive codes at midnight for up to 50 per cent off sitewide (capped at $50). If you miss the midnight rush, simply apply anytime to score 8 per cent off for new users.

Credit cards for cruises

Now that you've locked in your fares, it's time to optimise how you pay. Charging thousands to a basic cashback card with a low monthly cap is a costly mistake.

You need an unlimited cashback card to absorb that massive swipe, earning enough rebates to cover your onboard drinks package.

Here are the best cards to use for your bookings:

Citi Cash Back+ Card: Swipe your booking here for a limitless 1.6 per cent cash return with zero minimum spend. Even better, booking through CTC Travel before April 2026 unlocks up to 40 per cent off select sailings alongside free onboard credits.

UOB Absolute Cashback Card: Snag a market-leading 1.7 per cent limitless cashback without tracking complicated spending tiers. UOB is heavily backing the Disney Adventure, so booking your cabin through UOB Travel bags you up to US$130 in onboard credit.

Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card: This fuss-free card delivers a flat 1.5 per cent unlimited cashback. Because it is a Mastercard, it automatically unlocks up to 10 per cent off premium suites on Royal Caribbean's Anthem and Ovation. Do not forget to claim your MoneySmart exclusive $350 cash reward when applying.

Maybank Credit Cards: Booking through Cruise Arena or Cruise Connexions instantly knocks 5 per cent off Celebrity, Silversea, and Royal Caribbean fares this year. Hit a $2,900 minimum spend, and you will even secure a free Discovery 20-inch luggage.

Conclusion

With 10 lines on the table, the real question is which one is actually right for you.

Here's the short version: if you have kids, Disney Adventure is the obvious call. If you want maximum thrills on a budget, Royal Caribbean wins.

Couples and professionals looking to genuinely switch off should look at Celebrity or Oceania.

And if you have the leave and the budget for something truly epic, Princess, Cunard, or Holland America will change how you think about holidays.

Whatever you pick, the formula is the same: book during the Wave Season, sail in shoulder months, and charge everything to an unlimited cashback card.

Done right, cruising out of Singapore is not just a holiday-it's one of the most cost-efficient ways to see the region without ever touching an airport.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.