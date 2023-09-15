The best small luxury SUVs in Singapore

Audi Q3, BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA — or is there more to it? CarBuyer rates the best small luxury SUVs currently on sale in Singapore

Why you should trust us:

CarBuyer.com.sg is the online version of CarBuyer Singapore, which is currently the only homegrown car magazine on newsstands here and has been in circulation since 1997, pointing out the good, bad, and ugly of Singapore's car market.

Why are these cars 'the best'?:

Cars here have been tested and voted on by CarBuyer's editorial team. We have a combined experience of more than 70 years in the industry and have tested thousands of cars. In short, you can rely on us to tell you what's worth your time and dollars — or not.

Welcome back to another instalment of CarBuyer Singapore's Best Of, our guide series where we pick the best cars in each segment to buy here in Singapore.

This instalment will look at luxury small SUVs, a segment that offers an entry point into premium SUV motoring.

It's not hard to see why the small luxury sport utility vehicle (SUVs) is an extremely popular choice for buyers these days: Match a price tag that's still within the general range of affordability (relatively speaking) for a wide audience with real practicality, attractive design, and the allure of a luxury brand and you have a winning formula.

But unlike other segments where the German Big Three rule the roost almost by default, there is a little more to consider when it comes to the small lux SUV segment. Audi and BMW have one-upped Mercedes-Benz with recently refreshed/new models, but the Three-Pointed Star isn't done yet. And there's a strong showing from a decidedly left-field contender in the form of Lexus.

Note: Cars are placed in alphabetical order, not merit.

Audi Q3

Audi's contender in this segment is the Q3, and it stands unique in that it is the only one that offers two variants, a regular SUV-styled model, and a swoopy Sportback version that features sleek coupe-style looks.

Audi Q3 Sportback

The latest generation model was introduced in 2019, and received a slight revision in 2022, with the introduction of new mild hybrid powertrains that promised class-leading efficiency, along with all the usual Teutonic goodness that one would expect from an Audi.

The key highlight of the updated Q3 is the 1.5-litre powerplant with mild hybrid technology that develops 150hp and 250Nm of torque, and offers a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 6.9L/100km. In reality though, with careful driving, one can easily best that figure, as CarBuyer demonstrated in Audi's fuel economy challenge back in late 2022.

Unfortunately, the power figure means that the Q3 gets bumped into COE Category B, but that doesn't seem to have impacted the Audi significantly in terms of price, given that the non-Sportback version retails for just over 250 grand with COE (as of September 2023), or just about on par with its key rivals like the BMW X1.

And it's not like you lose a great deal over its competitors too. The Q3 is fairly well-equipped, with safety features like automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and a 360 degree camera all standard here. Interior room is also generous, as is the 530-litre capacity boot that just about matches the best in class.

But perhaps the Q3's most appealing trait is its breadth of variety. Aside from the standard SUV, you can also have your Q3 in the aforementioned Sportback flavour with the same powerplant for about 10 grand more.

If you have lots more dosh to spunk however and want ferocious power, there's the RS Q3 (and its equivalent Sportback model) which will set you back in excess of 400 grand with COE. Essentially, there's a Q3 available for any taste and budget.

BMW X1

BMW's junior luxury SUV underwent a full model change in 2022, with the third-generation model growing in size and making huge improvements in refinement, drivability and all-round comfort over its predecessor. The larger size has naturally translated into more cabin space inside, while the interior has also been thoroughly refreshed and extensively updated to keep up with the times.

More crucially for Singapore however is that the sole X1 variant now available is the sDrive16i, which packs a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 122hp, allowing it to slot in under COE Category A. That ostensibly is meant to bolster the X1's value proposition in our market, but with Cat A COE premiums now breaching the 100 grand level in 2023, that effect has been blunted somewhat.

Derryn and Kimberley takes you around the latest BMW X1 in this video review

Nevertheless, the X1 remains a compelling proposition for those looking for a small luxury SUV. The car looks contemporary and modern, and unmistakably BMW, although the enlarged double kidney grille may not be to everyone's taste.

The interior too marks a huge leap from its predecessors, and now gets the double widescreen treatment that BMW has been implementing on its newer models from the electric BMW iX onwards. It's a very well thought-out interior too, with neat bits like the vertical-set wireless smartphone charger, and plenty of stowage space throughout the cabin.

As mentioned earlier, the latest X1 has grown in size, and that means interior room has been similar enlarged as well. There's plenty of space for five passengers, with lots of headroom and legroom in the back particularly. But there are also practical features like the adjustable second row of seats, and a deep storage space under the boot floor which adds to the already-generous 540-litre boot.

As a driving proposition the X1 fares reasonably well, but the engine is primarily engineered for efficiency rather than performance, as is expected given its 122hp output. 0-100km/h comes in 10.5 seconds, and top speed is 200km/h, which aren't exactly blazing figures. In return however, you get a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 6.8L/100km, which is not too bad for a small luxury SUV.

As of September 2023, the sole variant of the X1 you could buy in Singapore is the X1 sDrive16i M Sport, which retails for S$260,888 with COE. That sounds like a hefty sum, but it's really a function of the current COE situation. There's an electric iX1 that should be headed for our shores in 2024, so that could be one to look out for if you want your small luxury SUV experience to be fully electrified.

Lexus UX

The UX is a breath of fresh air from the Far East. Lexus has always made cars its way, and shied away from direct comparison with German rivals, but the with the UX it has a small SUV that can take on any German and come out tops, and for less money too.

To begin with, it's a great-looking car. The new Lexus design language with its riot of angles and edges is in full-flow here, and for now it's the only car in its class with the very fashionable rear lightbar that spans the entire rear end and screams 'TRON'.

Inside the UX is what you'd expect: Very refined, with great-feeling materials and a vault-like ambience, with a unique driver's instrument panel and Lexus Remote Touch infotainment system. A premium Mark Levison hifi and active safety systems are also standard on the lower-grade Executive models, with the Luxury model gaining even more amenities.

What's also surprising is how fun the UX is to drive, despite being a normal 'non F' Lexus. The UX 200 has a 170hp turbocharged engine with a Direct Shift CVT gearbox that overcomes the slack feel of most CVTs. Lexus introduced a fully-electric version of the UX in 2021, but the UX 300e is a somewhat pricey and flawed proposition, and feels rather limited in its application. It was subsequently swiftly dropped from the pricelist, although there is another electric Lexus now available in the form of the larger RZ 450e.

Most buyers will stick to the petrol variant, but Carbuyer also recommends the hybrid UX 250h since it's not just very efficient, but also quieter than the petrol model and perfect for those who do a lot of urban driving. At the same price point you can opt for a hybrid with the Executive trim, or the petrol in Luxury trim. In any case, as of 2023, Lexus only retails the hybrid version of the UX, in either Executive or Luxury trim.

The biggest drawback of the UX is that it isn't as large as its competitors in terms of rear room. There's less headroom and the boot is relatively small so those who aim to drag a brood or bulky objects around on a regular basis should take note.

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Cars that aren't the top of the class but still worth consideration

The second-generation Mercedes GLA marks a big step up from its predecessor, being more 'SUV' than before, putting it in a better position to take on its German rivals like the BMW X1 and Audi Q3. Looks are subjective of course, but the new GLA's sales figures since its launch demonstrates that Singaporeans have taken to it pretty well.

The new GLA is bigger all round from its predecessor too, which translates to better interior room all round. Some of the interior bits do still feel a bit low rent, but the car is reasonably well-equipped, and the cabin ambience is second to none in this class, with some decent tech bits to make it feel futuristic.

As a driving proposition, the GLA is pretty average, although a marked improvement over its predecessor. The 1.3-litre engine with 163hp in the GLA 200 performs alright, although it's not the smoothest unit around. It rides and handles capably though, good enough to at least compete alongside the class leaders.

Its biggest drawback however is its price, with the GLA 200 retailing for over 300 grand including COE as of September 2023. There's a lesser-powered GLA 180 variant that slots into COE Cat A and is thus more affordable, but it doesn't quite pass muster when compared to its equivalent peers.

ALSO READ: Porsche's 718 Cayman GT4 e-Performance: A fully electric customer race car prototype with up to 1,088 horsepower

This article was first published in CarBuyer.