The best sneakers you should add to your cart right now

Comfortable, versatile, 'gram-worthy and more – our love for sneakers never really end.

While we up our sneaker game, we've become more conscious of our purchases – not only keeping our rotation fresh but also turning to timeless and sustainable options that are high on quality and style.

Ahead, the best kicks you'll reach for again and again.

Rhyton Logo Low-Top Leather Trainers, $1,626, Gucci

PHOTO: MatchesFashion

Gucci's trainers are equal parts stylish and preppy. Pair these with your favourite relaxed separates for a laid-back, effortless vibe.

Shop here.

High-Top Sneakers, $119.90 each, Superga x Tiong Bahru Bakery

PHOTO: Superga

These limited edition kicks by Superga and homegrown Tiong Bahru Bakery are made for croissant lovers.

Choose between an adorable croissant print or crafty embroidered patches on a cream canvas upper, as well as tonal print on white canvas complete with a nostalgic metal bread tag.

Shop here.

2-in-1 Chuck 70m, $250, Converse x Feng Chen Wang

PHOTO: Dover Street Market Singapore

Dreamed up in collaboration with designer Feng Chen Wang, this 2-in-1 design mirrors cracked concrete-a bold, deconstructed iteration of a truly classic shoe.

Shop here.

Hype Vegan Sneakers, $250, LØCI

PHOTO: LØCI

Designed for maximum comfort without compromising on style, these sneakers are made with 100 per cent recycled materials and feature a superior water-resistant upper, custom-made cork insole and lightweight rubber sole.

Speedster Low-Top Sneakers, $1,160, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: MatchesFashion

Wear this retro pair with tailored pants or shorts for a fresh take on smart-casual.

Shop here.

V-Knit Mid Rust, about $533, VEJA X Rick Owens

PHOTO: VEJA

Sustainable meets high-fashion – what's not to love?

These striking kicks certainly pack a punch with its V-knit upper made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles.

Shop here.

Track Low-Top Sneakers, $1,330, Balenciaga

PHOTO: Farfetch

Channel your inner hypebeast and make a statement with these badass kicks.

Shop here.

Canvas Sneakers, $59.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

You can't go wrong with this classic pair that practically goes with anything.

Shop here.

ALSO READ: Are sneakers the next big investment opportunity?

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.