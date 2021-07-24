Best sourdough bread in Singapore: 10 places to get yourself the perfect loaf

Versatile, delicious and available at a range of prices, there’s a type of bread out there for any and everyone, no matter if you’re looking for the best deli sandwiches money can buy, or you’re hunting down the best bakery on the island.

And sourdough bread ranks amongst the healthiest of this food group, functioning as a prebiotic alongside a low glycemic index.

Here’s where to find the best sourdough in Singapore :

Mr. Kneady’s

The founder of Mr Kneady’s, Lionel Hor, brings experience from working in bakeries all over the world, from New York to Iceland. The irresistible aromas of freshly baked bread permeate the hawker centre that this bakery is located in. Focusing solely on sourdough, options range from traditional White ($3) and Wholemeal ($3) to the intriguing Cranberry Tumeric ($3.50) made with dried cranberry and turmeric powder. You can even get Sourdough Pizza ($12) in four different flavours.

Mr Kneady’s is located at 348 Bedok Rd, #02-24 The Bedok Marketplace, Singapore 469560, p. +6598155025. Open Tue-Sun 11am – 8pm. Closed Mon.

Bread Créateur

Made with a unique blend of French wheat flour and rye flour, the sourdough at Bread Créateur are baked daily on-site and sold at peak freshness for optimal deliciousness. The Sourdough ($4.50) is a classic that customers return for while their amazing Onion & Cheese Sourdough ($5.50) – lightly salted by the cheese paired with an enticing onion flavour – is good enough to eat just as it is.

Bread Createur is located at 182 Jln Jurong Kechil, #01-51 The Hillford, Singapore 596152, p. +6591795804. Open Tue-Sun 8.30am – 5.30pm. Closed Mon.

Starter Lab

Hailing from the sunny shores of Bali, Starter Lab is a reliable source for quality sourdough. Offering a well-curated variety baked in small batches to maintain the freshness, don’t miss their signature Sourdough Miso Baguette ($6.60) for a dash of umami flavour alongside the classic tanginess. If you’re after something sweeter, try their Brioche (from $3.20) or the rustic Country (from $12.20) sourdough with an aromatic, nutty flavour.

Starter Lab is located at 721 Havelock Rd, Singapore 169645, p. +6598390408. Open daily 8.30am – 5pm. Shop online here.

Crown Bakery

Japanese bakeries are always a delight to visit and Crown Bakery is no exception. Helmed by a Japanese master baker with over 40 years of experience, expect mouth-watering sourdough made without any artificial flavouring, colouring, preservatives, additives or chemical improvers. Aside from their Classic Sourdough ($5.60), they also present delectable Sourdough English Muffins ($3 for three) and a Fig Sourdough ($8.60) loaf.

Crown Bakery is located at 557 Bukit Timah Road #01-03 Crown Centre, Singapore 269694, p. +6564633066. Open daily 7.30pm – 9.30pm. Order online here.

Baker’s Bench Bakery

Behind its unassuming exterior on Bukit Pasoh, Baker’s Bench Bakery churns out a truly staggering array of sourdough variants. From savoury and sweet sourdough croissants (both $4.50) to sourdough bagels, to sourdough focaccia, and even sourdough Sticky Buns ($5), there is a never-ending rotation of sourdough treats to indulge in. Even the typical loaves are not so typical, with standouts like Milk Toast ($8) and 6-Fruits ($10).

Baker’s Bench Bakery is located at 6 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089820, p. +6594571593. Open Wed-Thu 8.30am – 3pm, Fri-Sun 8.30am – 3.30pm. Closed Mon-Tue.

Micro Bakery

Hidden inside Serene Centre is a sourdough haven that delivers some of Singapore’s best. Their Country Sourdough Loaf ($10) is a must-try for sourdough aficionados while the unique flavour profile of their famed Fig Cream Cheese Sourdough Ciabatta ($5.50) will suit intrepid foodies. Looking for something to bring for a picnic ? Micro Bakery has a Bread & Spread Bundle ($38) consisting of the Country Loaf, hummus, homemade jam and Brie de Meaux.

Micro Bakery is located at 10 Jalan Serene #01-05 Serene Centre, Singapore 258748, p. +6583394133. Open Wed-Sun 8.30am – 3pm. Closed Mon-Tue.

Heartland Sourdough

Sold in 500g and 1000g loaves, Heartland Sourdough doesn’t mess around when it comes to bread. Made with natural leavens, organic flour and sea salt, they offer essentials like their signature Heartland ($10/$16), — a classic sourdough — and Sembawang Sesame ($10/$16) dotted with black and white sesame seeds. For speciality loaves, the Binjai Blue Pea ($15/$28) sees the incorporation of blue pea extract and pearl barley while the Commonwealth Cheddar ($15/$28) is an elevated cheesy garlic bread with mature cheddar, garlic and herbs.

To order, send a direct message on Instagram at @heartlandsourdough . For more information, see here.

Nick Vina Artisan Bakery

The sourdough loaves at the award-winning Nick Vina Artisan Bakery are made with an interesting mix of wheat flour, rye, spelt, durum, barley malt, and cornmeal, which results in a more nuanced flavour. Besides the no-brainer of a Classic Sourdough ($6.50), folks looking for something substantial can opt for the Vollkorn Brot ($6) made with 4 grains, sunflower seeds, and molasses. There’s also a sourdough Panettone ($6.20) and savoury Olive Bread ($4.20).

Nick Vina Artisan Bakery is located at 12 Gopeng St, #01-54/55 Icon Village, Singapore 078877, p. +6562247848. Open Mon-Fri 8am – 8pm, Sat 8am – 3pm. Closed Sun.

The Bakehaus

The Bakehaus has a revolving door of sourdoughs specials alongside constant classics known for their fluffy soft centres and delightfully crusty exterior. Look forward to what they dub the Weekend Sourdough to find the likes of Fresh Avocado, Toasted Black Sesame Seeds & Pine Nuts Sourdough ($18) and Earl Grey, Walnut, Peach Sourdough ($18).

The Bakehaus is located at 130 Owen Rd, Singapore 218934. +6565927641. Open Wed-Sun 8am – 5pm. Closed Mon-Tue. Shop online here.

Bakery Brera

Wildly popular and exclusive – you need to pre-order in advance and pay a reservation fee to secure yourself a loaf – Bakery Brera serves up freshly baked artisanal bread made with quality flours from Japan and France. Their French-style sourdough Pain Au Levain ($8.50) is available daily while the Rustic Country Sourdough ($15.90) is only available on selected days, so keep a lookout.

Bakery Brera is located #01-05, 8 Empress Rd, Singapore 260008, p. +6564925428. Open Tue-Sun 7.30am – 7pm. Closed Mon.