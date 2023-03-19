Best spas in Bali: 7 trending spots for facials, body massages and flower baths

Massage parlours and spas are a dime and dozen in Bali, but if you’re on the hunt for the ones with an aesthetic vibe and friendly pricing, we’ve got just the list for you. Here are the best spas in Bali across Seminyak, Canggu and Ubud, offering intense rub downs, facials and and all-round pampering you deserve.

Sundari Day Spa

Sundari Spa is known for adopting the traditional philosophy of Tri Hita Karana, which believes in three pillars of well-being: harmony with god, among people, and with nature or the environment. In keeping with this philosophy, the spa combines traditional techniques with natural products known for their healing and beauty properties.

Apart from the beautifully appointed interiors, skilled massage therapists and an extensive selection of treatments, what draw customers back to Sundari, is its impeccable service. Some of the best-seller treatments include the relaxing Hot Lava Stone Massage, the rose-surrounding Sundari Bhakti Couple Ritual and Oxygen Facial with Stem Cell Therapy.

Sundari Spa is located at Jalan Petitenget 7, Kerobokan, Seminyak, Bali, p. +62 361 735073. Open 9am-10pm daily.

Fivelements Bali

Formed around the idea of eco-wellness and holistic health, Fivelements Bali is a retreat known for culinary and dining, on top of their wellness and spa treatments. The place embraces holistic therapies administered by traditional Balinese healers for the most effective and authentic experiences.

We recommend the romantic Ida Pinggala Harmony for couples, where therapists massage you through synchronized stretches and acupressure, whilst the Fivelements Super Food Facial leaves one refreshed and revitalised. Spoilt for choice? The Fivelements Signature Day sees a wellness-filled day, including healing body massages, 3-Course Gourmet Lunch or Dinner at the Sakti Dining Room, Fivelements Sakti Ritual, Agni Hotra Fire Blessing, and use of the riverfront pool lounge.

Fivelements Bali is located at Banjar Batur Rening, Mambal, Abiansemal, Badung, Bali 80352, p. +62 361 469 206.

Bodyworks Spa

One of the most trending spas in Bali, Bodyworks has gotten the full approval of netizens. The space speaks for itself, surrounding one in a tranquil traditional space with pops of orange, salmon pink, and blues. Well-versed in a variety of massages, facials, waxing, hair and nail care since 1994, the spa is not only aesthetic but also knowledgeable and skilful.

Highlights from their menu include the 70 minute Full Balinese Body Massage using blends of essential oils from Indonesian spices and flowers, and Hair Spa treatments with a wash followed by a relaxing head, neck and shoulder massage.

Bodyworks is located at Jalan Lebak Sari No.3, Petitenget, Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia, p. +62 (361) 733 317. Open daily 9am-10pm.

Spring Spa

With locations in Canggu, Seminyak, Nusa Lembongan, and Uluwatu, the chic Spring Spa boasts a stylish white and beige interior and contemporary fittings. There’s something for everyone here, whether you’re looking to primp up before a special night out or seeking ultimate relaxation with a Balinese massage.

Go full out with treatments that take care of every inch of your body – starting with a Bali Crème Bath to nourish your locks, followed by a detoxifying Codage Facial, Spring Signature Massage and French Pedicure.

Spring Spa has various locations throughout Bali.

Tonic Day Spa and Botanicals

Aptly located in the happening part of Canggu and short walk from La Barisa Beach Club, Tonic Day Spa can’t be missed. Evoking a Malibu dreamhouse vibe, the spot is poised in beautiful hues of pink and white, white sporting cutesy décor like pink scooters, flamingos and more.

Get treated like a noble with the Balinese Royal Treatment, with its roots from the 17th century. The treatment includes a foot ritual, Balinese massage, gentle body scrub, facial and more. Can’t forget the quintessential flower bath! Their mani-padi clan has also marked this as a favourite, with pocket-friendly pricing and excellent service.

Tonic Day Spa and Botanicals is located at Jl. Batu Mejan Canggu, Bali, p. +62 821 4416 4410. Open daily 10am-9pm.

Karsa Spa

Amongst the old-school spas in Bali, Karsa Spa has been on our bucket list for quite some time. More traditional in its setting, you won’t find any funky pieces or minimal interior here. Yet, the spa has held its own all these years thanks to is picturesque natural view surrounded by rice fields, its professional massages and Reiki treatments, as well as the Instagram and TikTok famous flower baths.

The Deep Tissue Massage based on Chinese acupressure points, and Traditional Balinese Massage with traditional techniques rank top in the crowd-favourites. After your massage, you can also soak in a Flower, Balinese Spice (fresh Balinese spices, roots, barks and leaves) or Detox (Epsom Salts, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sea Salt and Lavender essential oil) bath.

Karsa Spa is located at Jl. Markandia Banyar Bangkiang Sidem Keliki, Kelusa, Kec. Tegallalang, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Gianyar, Indonesia, Bali, p. +6281353392013. Open daily 9am-7pm.

The Sanctoo Spa & Wellness

Part of the idyllic Sanctoo Suites and Villas, Sanctoo Spa & Wellness is an oasis staged in a tropical rainforest setting. Here, you’ll find everything from massage rooms, jacuzzi, sauna as well as relaxation area and even a waterfall. If the stunning environment doesn’t sell itself to you, the spa treatments surely will.

Partake in the 90-minute Holistic Massage with hot towel ritual & holistic Moor mud back application for ultimate tension relive. Beauty junkies can delve in the Organic Black Tea & Sorghum Facial that instantly improves skin elasticity and firmness for youthful looking skin.

The Sanctoo Spa & Wellness is located at Jl. Raya Singapadu, Ubud, Bali, p. +62 (0361) 4711222.

This article was first published in City Nomads.