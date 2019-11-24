Best spas in Bangkok for massages, facials, skin care, and all-round pampering

Think of Bangkok and one of the first things that come to mind is cheap massages.

But let's face it - a quick 200 baht (S$9) rub down isn't going to take you a long way before the aches return.

Treat yourself to some important self-love and splurge a little at one of these top spas around the city, complete with Japanese onsens, private spa cottages, milk baths and more!

I.SAWAN RESIDENTIAL SPA & CLUB

When it comes to a spa-centric escapade, it doesn't get much better than the i.sawan Residential Spa & Club at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok.

Imagine stepping inside, and all the hassle of the city around you disappears into a peaceful bliss.

Offering an extensive collection of healing massages and results-oriented treatments that utilise natural herbs and nutrient-rich algae, these guys are all about keeping you pampered.

There's also a hair salon, nail bar, fitness studio, and a free-form swimming pool.

For the ultimate luxury, consider a night's stay at their luxurious Spa Cottage, with your very own treatment room (did we mention a steam shower?) and dinner on your private patio, before turning in for the most restful sleep you've had in years.

Prices range from: THB1,000 (Spa Luxury Manicure or Pedicure)

i.sawan Residential Spa & Club is located at 494 Rajdamri Rd, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, Bangkok, p. +66 2 254 6310.

Open daily 9am - 11pm.

SPA 1930

One of the most exclusive private spas in Bangkok, Spa 1930 is housed inside a historic home originally built for a Thai prince.