Best spas in Bangkok for massages, facials, skin care, and all-round pampering

Think of Bangkok and one of the first things that come to mind is cheap massages.
But let's face it - a quick 200 baht (S$9) rub down isn't going to take you a long way before the aches return.
Treat yourself to some important self-love and splurge a little at one of these top spas around the city, complete with Japanese onsens, private spa cottages, milk baths and more!
I.SAWAN RESIDENTIAL SPA & CLUB
When it comes to a spa-centric escapade, it doesn't get much better than the i.sawan Residential Spa & Club at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok.
Imagine stepping inside, and all the hassle of the city around you disappears into a peaceful bliss.
Offering an extensive collection of healing massages and results-oriented treatments that utilise natural herbs and nutrient-rich algae, these guys are all about keeping you pampered.
There's also a hair salon, nail bar, fitness studio, and a free-form swimming pool.
For the ultimate luxury, consider a night's stay at their luxurious Spa Cottage, with your very own treatment room (did we mention a steam shower?) and dinner on your private patio, before turning in for the most restful sleep you've had in years.
Prices range from: THB1,000 (Spa Luxury Manicure or Pedicure)
i.sawan Residential Spa & Club is located at 494 Rajdamri Rd, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, Bangkok, p. +66 2 254 6310.
Open daily 9am - 11pm.
SPA 1930
One of the most exclusive private spas in Bangkok, Spa 1930 is housed inside a historic home originally built for a Thai prince.
ARIMA ONSEN
Known for their always-reliable services and affordable prices, Arima Onsen marries together the best of Japanese and Thai culture.
While they also have a luxurious and fully-equipped mineral water onsen for soaking in, the facility is unfortunately only for men.
Combo packages comprising of a traditional Thai body massage, manicure, and pedicure are available from as low as THB900 - a huge steal! If you're feeling adventurous, there's even an ear cleaning service available.
Prices range from: THB600 (Thai Body Massage and Foot Massage)
Arima Onsen is located at 37/10-14 Soi Suriwongse Plaza, Suriwongse Road, Bangrak, Bangkok, +66 22 352 1423.
Open daily 9am - 1am.
PERCEPTION BLIND MASSAGE
Perception Blind Massage isn't exactly a full-fledged spa, but it doesn't just offer an ordinary massage experience either.
By hiring masseuses who have lost their sight (it's incredibly challenging for the visually-impaired to find employment in Thailand), this place gives back to the community and provides a unique massage experience that's fully focused on the sense of touch.
The dark interior here allows you to sink into a deeper state of relaxation, making your Thai massages and aromatherapy treatments feel incredibly blissful.
Prices range from: THB700 (2-hour Thai Massage) upwards
Perception Blind Massage is located at 58 Soi Pipat Sathorn-Nue Silom, Bangkok, p. +66 82 222 5936.
Open daily 10am - 10pm.
DIVANA SPA
Divana is a highly-rated and award-winning spa brand with over five locations around Bangkok, each one boasting a wide range of treatments and unique therapies unique to each branch, ranging from the traditional to cutting-edge (think Asian Homeopathy and Bio Cellular Therapy).
For the ultimate indulgence, how does an Organic Golden Silk Royal Pampering - involving ground Thai herbs and premium Thai silk against your skin -sound?
Before you go, jump into the jacuzzi for good measure!
Prices range from: THB1650 (100-Minute Massage and Foot Soak)
Divana Spa is located at various locations around Bangkok. See the list of outlets here.
ORGANIKA SECRET SPA
Walking into Organika is like entering a secret garden full of romance and charm.
And with all those flowers and lush greens, it practically smells like one.
As you might expect, all the treatments and products here are kept as natural and organic as possible.
A full body Thai Massage is also a treat, but for some extra pampering, it's the Ayruvedic Head Massage or Aromatic Milk Bath that you need to go for.
Prices range from: THB650 (Oriental Foot Massage)
Organika Secret Spa is located at 46 Klang Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand, +66 2665 1898.
Open daily 11am - 8pm.
MYTH MASSAGE
As its name suggests, Myth Massage in Lumphini is a mystical spa that blends exotic traditional decor with modern elements.
In fact, their treatments come inspired by the famous murals about herbal medicine and astrology at the historic Wat Pho temple, now reimagined in the form of deep tissue, foot, head, and aromatherapy massages.
Ranging from 25-minute to hour-long treatments, this is the kind of place that offerings excellent value for the prices you pay.
There's even a resident fortune teller on site if you're keen to do a reading.
Prices range from: THB275 (25-minute Head, Back & Shoulder Massage)
Myth Massage is located at 28/3 Soi Ruam Ruedi, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan Bangkok, +66 2651 5600.
Open daily 10am - 12am.
LUXSA SPA
With six treatment suites, including four spacious double Spa Suites and a dedicated manicure and pedicure area, Luxsa Spa is a rare jewel inside the bustling city of Bangkok.
Plus, it's hidden inside the tranquil Hamsar Hotel, which might as well make this a tropical resort.
Luxsa's name refers to "healing through water" in Sanskrit, referencing the large array of holistic treatments here, from soothing Aromatherapy with Thai essential oils to a signature Eastern Blend Massage and Detoxifying Wrap.
Spa guests can also relax in the hotel's pool and get a work out in at the fitness centre, so that's another plus.
Prices range from: THB1,650 (After Sun Body Wrap)
Luxsa Spa is located at 3/250 Soi Mahadlekluang 2 Rajdamri Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan Bangkok, +66 77 245 511.
Open daily 10am - 10pm.
This article was first published in City Nomads.