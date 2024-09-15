Best spas in Bangkok for massages, facials, skin care and all-round pampering

Think of Bangkok and one of the first things that come to mind is cheap massages. But let's face it — a quick rub down isn't going to take you a long way before the aches return.

Treat yourself to some important self-love and splurge a little at one of these top spas around the city, complete with expert techniques, onsens, private spa cottages, milk baths and more!

ZENVANA Wellness Spa

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6SVXM6ve-Z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Tucked away in the heart of the city, ZENVANA Wellness Spa offers a serene escape from Bangkok's buzz. Known for its calming minimalist yet tropical decor and personalised services, the urban-getaway excels in deep tissue massages and holistic treatments.

For the most indulgent and healing experience, ZENVANA uses specially selected natural products. Bring the zen vibes to the next level with the special Stress Release Package (3,200 baht (S$124) for 120 minutes) which starts off with a Tibetan sound therapy (Singing Bowl), then revitalises the skin with dry brush to stimulate lymphatic drainage and full body massage with hemp seed oil.

Finish off with the coconut oil Indian head massage that is bound to relive tension. Alternatively, the 12-step facial treatment (1,800 baht for 60mins) is also a great option for deep cleansing and hydrating the skin.

ZENVANA Wellness Spa is located at 41/1 Ratchaphruek Rd, Bang Phrom, Taling Chan, Bangkok 10170, Thailand. Open daily 11 am-9pm.

White Wood Green Spa & Wellness

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4LG3YlvkaL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Nature meets luxury at White Wood Green Spa & Wellness, where the love for natural and pure ingredients are at the forefront. This is evident in their name, adopting the warm sense of home and belonging that "Wood" provides, whilst the "Green" honours our surroundings.

The setting adds to the tranquil, nature-centric philosophy, with each room offering a beautiful garden view with luxe decor. From nail care to a full body massage and aromatherapy, their herbal compress treatments and organic facials will leave you glowing, inside and out.

The signature treatment (From 2,800 baht) combines Thai and Aromatherapy Massage techniques and also includes a white jade hot stone and a hot towel compress to eliminate neck & head tensions.

On the other hand, the sleep-therapy massage (From 1,800 baht) focuses on improving your holistic sleep quality. They also have a special Mom-To-Be Massage (2,800 baht) for expecting mothers, designed by endota© Australia.

White Wood Green Spa & Wellness is located at 12, 53 Soi Thong Lo 10, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand. Open daily 10am-9pm.

Once Upon A Thai Spa (Phrom Phong)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C655Ke5SIEM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

For a touch of Thai love along with your wellness, Once Upon A Thai Spa has you covered. Located in the trendy Phrom Phong area, this spa blends traditional therapies whilst engaging all the senses.

Soak in the calming interiors, the delicate aroma of the thoughtfully blended essential oils, and savour the taste of Thailand through their selection of herbal drinks and traditional Thai desserts, served after each massage. Their ode to Thailand and its community continues to translate in their sourcing of local ingredients, predominantly from the Northern part of Thailand.

The Shine On Me (From 3,200 baht) package is the ultimate option with body scrub, aroma massage and herbal compress all in one.

Once Upon A Thai Spa (Phrom Phong) is located at 8 7 Soi Bannasan, Khlongton Khlongtoey Bangkok 10110, Thailand. Open daily 10am-12am.

Let's Relax Onsen and Spa Thonglor

A trip to Bangkok isn't complete without a visit to an onsen, and Let's Relax Onsen and Spa in Thonglor delivers the ultimate experience. Here, you can soak in mineral-rich baths, enjoy a variety of massages, and emerge feeling like a whole new person.

The onsen package which starts from just 750 baht, also gives guests full-day access to other facilities such as sauna, steam, warm Himalayan Hot Stonebed Baths, and Cool Down Rooms.

For folks looking for a more holistic whole-day sort of pampering, The Blooming Life package (3,900 baht) promises to relax and revitalise with 60 uninterrupted minutes of body scrub or body wrap, followed by a 60-minutes aromatherapy oil massage, and a 60-minutes of facial. Talk bout indulgence!

Let's Relax Onsen and Spa Thonglor is located at Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 ,300 Sukhumvit Soi 55 (Thonglor) Sukhumvit Road, Kwang Klongtonnua, Khet Wattana , Bangkok. 10110. Open daily 10 am-12 am

Divana Scentuara Spa

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8GYrJaIX4P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Divana is a highly-rated and award-winning spa brand in Bangkok, boasting a wide range of treatments and unique therapies ranging from the traditional to cutting-edge. For the ultimate indulgence, how does a Forever Rose Stem Cell Therapy (6,250 baht) sound?

Suitable for irritated skin, this treatment uses rose stem cell technology to treat lines, wrinkles and other signs of premature ageing through an aromatic steam, body wrap, hair 'muditioner', rose stem cell collagen massage and a floral bath.

The process reduces redness and improves the defensive barrier function of the skin. Why should the girls have all the fun? Men can opt for the Gentlemen Exclusive Care (5,750 baht), a head-to-toe pick-me-up consisting of a revitalising body treatment, warm oil body massage and a deep cleansing facial treatment.

The chic decor and focus on wellness rituals make this spa a top pick for those wanting to indulge in a full sensory experience.

Divana Scentuara Spa is located at 16, 15 Soi, Khwaeng Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand. Open Tue-Fri 11am-11 pm, Sat-Mon 10am-11 pm.

endota spa Bangkok

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-954yJvIVu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

An Australian import, endota spa Bangkok brings a touch of Down Under to the city's wellness scene. Awarded the title of 'Best Australian Beauty Brand' for 3 consecutive years from 2018 to 2020, their organic products are made with quality and according to world-class standards meeting requirements sensitive skin.

They are also Dermatologically Tested and pH Balanced and are Nut Free as well as Vegan. That being said, the facials here are top-notch! Try the signature Organic Infusion Facial (3,200 baht), a nourishing facial that includes exfoliation, mask and face massage using luxurious jade rollers, or up the ante with the Signature New Age Facial (4,500 baht), that'll leave you with your best complexion — including exfoliant, hydrating and firming serum, and mask.

The spa also places a heavy importance on mothers, with the Pregnant Pause treatment (3,500 baht) for mums-to-be in their second and third trimester.

endota spa Bangkok is located at InterContinental Bangkok, G Floor, President Tower Arcade, 973 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand. Open daily 10am-9pm.

Oasis Spa (Sukhumvit 31)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5VoLvzNA0G/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

If you're after a sanctuary in the middle of the bustling city, Oasis Spa on Sukhumvit 31 delivers just that. Luxurious open-air treatment rooms, an extensive menu of massages, and spa packages that offer a mix of relaxation and rejuvenation, what more could one ask for?

Most of Oasis Spa's treatments utilise a fusion of traditional Thai herbs and natural ingredients, whilst the massage oils are derived from time-proven healing practices and remedies in Thai herbal medicine to provide balance to the body, mind and spirit.

After your indulgent treatment, unwind by the the tranquil lotus ponds and soothing waterfalls for some serious me-time. The cherry on top? You can also enjoy free transportation from BTS Phrom Phong Station for a truly stress-free visit.

Oasis Spa (Sukhumvit 31) is located at 64 Sukhumvit 31 Yaek 4, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand. Open daily 10 am-12am.

[[nid:699700]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.