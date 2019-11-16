Best spas in Singapore for indulgent massages, facials, scrubs, and detoxing

When you feel beaten and bruised by life, when you look in the mirror and see only the bags under your eyes, it's time to shut off and have some "peel me a grape and fan me with feathers" time.

Well, obviously nobody is actually going to do that for you, but the next best thing is to have someone rub your feet, your back, and basically anywhere that aches. And a facial, of course.

So, here are some of best spas in Singapore to get yourself some "me time".

CHI, THE SPA

Chi, The Spa might be one of the most luxurious spas in town, but it's also surprisingly down to earth.