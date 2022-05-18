Best spots in Singapore for wholesome karaoke experiences to sing your heart out

Nightlife is back and, after almost two years, Singaporeans are finally able to return to their favourite pastime — fabulous karaoke nights! Your go-to Teo Heng KTV outlet may be booked till June but don't let that scare you from heading to these fantastic karaoke spots around town.

K.Star

PHOTO: K.Star

Party till the sun comes up at one of the funkiest themed karaoke joints in town. At K.Star, choose from a plethora of colourful rooms and event packages to rock out in while you enjoy refreshments from their extensive food and drinks menu.

Whether you're looking to drink and sing the night away or simply looking for a place to belt out some tunes, K.Star's got you from start to finish.

K.Star is located at Orchard Central and Plaza Singapura. Open 12pm-6am and 12pm-3pm respectively. Rates start from $25++ per hour.

HaveFun Karaoke

PHOTO: HaveFun Karaoke

With 76 unique spaces for karaoke, events, movie screenings, live performances and more, it's quite impossible not to have a good time at HaveFun Karaoke outlets across the island.

Take your pick from theatre projection karaoke rooms and concepts featuring a bistro, bar and karaoke. They've also got handy packages including booze and snacks from $158++ for six people and three hours of singing time at the 313@Somerset outlet.

HaveFun Karaoke is located at various outlets across Singapore. Rates start from $18++ per hour.

ZIGGY's Karaoke Rooms & Cocktail Bar

PHOTO: ZIGGY’s Karaoke Rooms & Cocktail Bar

Croon your favourite tunes in class at ZIGGY's Karaoke Rooms & Cocktail Bar. With over 100,000 songs to choose from, enjoy a night of luxury as you sit back on plush velvet sofas and sip on handcrafted cocktails within a private room or suite of your choosing.

Throw down in style in their deluxe and VIP suites that come with a selection of party games, instruments and even a champagne pong table!

ZIGGY'S Karaoke Rooms & Cocktail Bar is located at #01-27 Robertson Walk, 11 Unity St, 237995, p. +65 6235 5400. Open Mon-Fri 5pm-1am, Sat 5pm-2am. Rates start from $60++ per hour.

Kommune

PHOTO: Kommune

Love K-pop? Located within multi-entertainment habitat 82 Social House, digital hub Kommune boasts a wholesome Korean karaoke experience (with subtitles, no less), backed by the best sound system from the biggest karaoke company in South Korea.

For walk-ins before 2pm, enjoy a happy hour rate of S$10++ per hour for up to two people.

Kommune is located at #03-18 Orchardgateway, 277 Orchard Road, Singapore 238858, p. +65 8112 0480. Open Mon-Thu 11.30am-11.30pm, Fri-Sat 11.30am-1am. Sun 11.30am-11.30pm. Rates start from $15++ per hour.

Teo Heng KTV Studio

A household name and incredibly popular for its affordability, Teo Heng KTV Studio offers a no frills KTV experience. You won't find alcohol here, but with soft drinks going at $1 a pop and a huge library of songs, it's hard to find fault with the value here.

Reservations are highly recommended, particularly during school holidays.

Teo Heng KTV Studio is located at Suntec City, JCUBE, Star Vista, and Causeway Point. Rates start from $12 per hour.

10 Dollar KTV Club — Jewel Music Box

PHOTO: Jewel Music Box

For the best bang for your buck that won't absolutely annihilate your wallet, head to Jewel Music Box by 10 Dollar KTV Club.

We know hours of song and dance can love stomachs grumbling and throats parched so don't forget to bring your favourite snacks — yes, it's allowed — and take full advantage of their free-flow hot and soft drinks.

Jewel Music Box is located at HomeTeamNS Khatib #04-07, 2 Yishun Walk, Singapore 767944, p. +65 6970 9808/6970 8908. Open Tue-Fri 3pm-11pm, Sat-Sun 1pm-11pm. Rates start from $12++ per person for three hours.

This article was first published in City Nomads.