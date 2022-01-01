The best statement tops that will up your style factor

If you're looking to give your style an update without undergoing a wardrobe overhaul, look no further than these standout, do-it-all tops that will effortlessly carry you through the season.

Asymmetric cotton-jersey and ruffled taffeta T-shirt, $1,018, Alexander McQueen

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Minimal with a twist, this top is detailed with taffeta ruffles at the sleeves. Pair it with a sleek skirt or casual jeans.

Lucciu cutout stretch-Lyocell top, $223, Jacquemus

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

We love this body hugging top with a decolletage-framing cut-out. Definitely wearing this on repeat.

Tate ruffled organic cotton-poplin, $597, Rejina Pyo

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Featuring an oversized ruffled sailor collar and bow, this sweet top made from organic cotton-poplin can be dressed up or down.

Pinstripe crêpe shirt, Gucci

PHOTO: Gucci

Versatile, timeless and easy to style, this Gucci shirt makes for a great addition to your wardrobe.

Workwear jacket in denim, $1,750, Loewe

PHOTO: Loewe

Liven things up with this denim piece that can be worn as a jacket or shirt, complete with a cheeky pocket.

Lila ivory cotton long sleeve blouse, $291.10, Rixo

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

A vintage-inspired option that features a scalloped collar embroidered with roses and matching red piping. Throw it on with jeans and you've got yourself a cute outfit.

Puritan square-collar linen shirt, $376, Les vacances d'Irina

PHOTO: Matchesfashion

Rock the nautical style with this airy linen shirt trimmed with repurposed hemp. Style this with denim cut-offs or wear it with your favourite wide-leg pants.

Le Club cropped polka-dot satin top, $540, Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Basic with a twist. Go wild with the slim ties that can be knotted at the front or back.

Silk-trimmed ruffled cotton-poplin shirt, $1,122, Chloe

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

You can't go wrong with a classic white shirt. This one comes with a romantic collar and silk ties.

Cotton-poplin shirt, $831, Jil Sander

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

An minimal piece that ticks so many boxes.

Talie cutout ribbed stretch-knit bodysuit, $722, Khaite

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Nothing better than a perfect tucked-in look. This easy-to-wear bodysuit has a special cut-out, giving it a fresh new vibe.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.