The best staycations in Singapore

Capella

If we had one choice for a perfect staycation, it would be Capella time and time again.

Nestled serenely on Sentosa, it offers the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city with its stunning black and white buildings and fabulous views.

Quiet, contemporary and as chic as you can get, plump for one of the sea view villas – not only are they wonderfully spacious but they even come with their own plunge pool and deck for perfect privacy.

Six Senses

What do you get when you combine the very finest luxury with a strong ecological and environmental stance? Well, the Six Senses group and most importantly, the newly opened Six Senses in Duxton.

Designed by award-winning English designer, Anoushka Hempel, the hotel features Chinese, Malay and European accents for a dose of luxury while the sustainability is taken care of thanks to water saving techniques, energy programmes and social schemes – giving you a guilt free dose of luxury.

The St. Regis

If you like classic luxury, then this is the place for you. Think soft, bouncy carpets, plush sofas and heavy, brocade curtains, throw in the famed St. Regis butler service and you will get the picture in a second.

Oh, and that’s before we mention the 70 works of art from renowned artists including Chagall, Picasso and Li Chen adorning the walls of the hotel.

While this famous little spot is just a hop, skip and jump from all the shopping and entertainment Orchard Road has to offer, thanks to their in-house spa, multitude of dining options and rooftop pool, you won’t want to check out at the end of the weekend.

Marina Bay Sands

Yes, there’s a marvellous medley of award-winning, celebrity helmed restaurants just on the doorstep and yes, it’s rooms have some of the best views of the city of any hotel in Singapore, but let’s face it, one of the main reasons for a staycation at Marina Bay Sands is to use the pool.

Arguably Singapore’s most famous pool, the infinity pool is perfectly placed to get the maximum amount of day time sun, while the pool makes you feel like you are floating above the city – and what could be better than that.

