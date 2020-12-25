Best staycations in Singapore for every budget to book now

We've rounded up 31 different staycay ideas for couples, families and friends so you can get that much needed break.

Missing your yearly trips? Don’t despair! Here are the best staycations at 31 different resorts, hotels and villas that will give you some much-needed quality time right here in SG.

Scroll down to see which staycations are best for Couples, Families or Groups, plus sample staycation deals and offers for each one. So, whether you’re looking for a little romance, a lot of relaxation or a raucous good time at that hen party or family reunion, there are options to spare!

Contents:

We’ve even categorised the hotels into various price categories:

Budget-friendly ($) = Rooms start from under $250 a night

Moderately Priced ($$) = Rooms start from $250 to $450 a night

Splurge-worthy ($$$) = Rooms start from over $450 a night

Best staycations for couples…

1. Hotel G

Raise your hands if you are excited for the upcoming weeks! 🙋‍♀️ From staycation packages to indulge yourselves in to... Posted by Hotel G Singapore on Monday, December 7, 2020

Looking for a chic yet economical getaway without leaving town? Hotel G provides a variety of affordable options, from its $107-a-night Good Room King to the $162 Greater Room King.

Location: Convenience is key here, as the hotel is just a three-minute walk from Bencoolen and Rochor MRT station. Hotel G is also within walking distance from shopping areas like Bugis Street and Raffles City, as well as heritage nabe Little India and the arty, architecturally interesting Bras Basah Bugis District.

Amenities: Hotel G has its own fitness centre (open 24/7), free Wi-Fi and nicely packaged perks in the rooms, including toiletries, and tea and coffee.

Dining: If you’re staying there, you’d be remiss if you didn’t dine at Ginett, a bistro-style French restobar on the hotel’s ground floor. Ditto grabbing a burger and beer at 25 Degrees, also located on the first floor.

Sample Deal: The Great G Package includes a one-night stay in a Great Room (with a king bed), $50 nett dining voucher for Ginett, complimentary bottle of champagne and more – for $145 per night. The package is valid for booking till Dec 31, 2020.

(200 Middle Rd., 188980, 6809 7988, res@hotelgsingapore.com, hotels-g.com/singapore)

Price category: $

2. Hotel Clover The Arts

The Clover Hotels group has eight locations around the island. This particular hotel features hand-painted wall murals, line art and even manga throughout. Room prices start at $119 per night.

Location: Located incolourful Clarke Quay, Hotel Clover The Arts is a five-minute walk from Clarke Quay MRT station and a 10-minute walk from Raffles Place MRT station.

Amenities: Take a breather at the hotel’s rooftop terrace. Rooms include HD TVs with premium channels, free Wi-Fi and DIY-brewed coffee and more.

Dining: Its location at Clarke Quay puts you right in the centre of relatively vibrant nightlife

(given Covid restrictions), and a multitude of dining and food options nearby.

Sample Deal: Get 20 per cent off the hotel’s best available rate by booking at least 30 days in advance.

(58 South Bridge Rd., 058689, 6439 7088, enquiries@hotelclover.com, hotelclover.com)

Price category: $

3. Hotel Soloha

2020 has been a real challenge for each one of us, and so that gives us ample reason to treat ourselves silly with lots... Posted by Hotel Soloha on Monday, December 21, 2020

This affordable boutique hotel boasts outdoor bathtubs. Prices start from $108 for a standard room per night.

Location: Hotel Soloha is located at Keong Saik Road – widely known for its plethora of fab F&B choices and beautiful shophouses.

Amenities: Soak up the sun, literally, in the bathtubs found in all of Hotel Soloha’s outdoor suites.

Dining: Steps from the hotel, you can dine on mouth-watering burgers at Potato Head, vegan farm-to-table dishes at Afterglow by Anglow, hearty local food at Tong Ah Eating House and much more.

Sample Deal : Outdoor Suites get booked fast, so reserve yours early. Rates range from $267 to $315 a night.

(12 Teck Lim Rd., 088387, 6222 8881, solohahotels.com)

Price category: $

4. Lloyd’s Inn

This boutique hotel has a minimalist vibe and just 34 rooms, designed to connect guests with foliage and sunlight outside. Room prices start from $160 a night.

Location: Located in Somerset, Lloyd’s Inn is an easy walk to Orchard’s famed shopping stretch and a mere 360 metres from Somerset MRT station.

Amenities: Head to the roof terrace to chill out, or cool off in the garden deck and dipping pool. The hotel provides breakfast vouchers to nearby cafe Artisan Boulangerie Co. Free Wi-Fi is a given.

Dining: Its location at Somerset allows you to simply walk to Orchard Road and have your pick of whatever cuisine you like.

Sample Deal: The Big Sky Room offers you a relaxing stay for $270 a night. Tip: Kids under 12 years stay for free – you know, if you want to bring them.

(2 Lloyd Rd., 239091, 6737 7309, mail@lloydsinn.com, lloydsinn.com)

Price category: $

5. Four Seasons hotel Singapore

From the dazzling festive light-ups along Orchard Road to a little slice of European holiday cheer at Flower Dome’s... Posted by Four Seasons Hotel Singapore on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The swanky Four Seasons brings you contemporary design with a cozy feel. What’s more, its services cover everything from hiring a chauffeur to hooking you up with a personal stylist. Prices start from $380 a night.

Location: Located at Orchard Boulevard, the hotel is an ideal staging base for shopaholics, as it has an air-conditioned walkway leading directly to Orchard Road.

Amenities: The Four Seasons’ outdoor lap pool is connected to its fitness centre. It also includes tennis courts, an award winning spa, a 24-hour business centre and more.

Dining: At the hotel itself, there’s One-Ninety Restaurant, which serves Provençal cuisine with an Asian twist, as well as Michelin-starred Jiang-Nan Chun Cantonese dining.

Sample Deal: Four Seasons has a deal valid through Jan. 1, 2022 where you receive a complimentary third night for every two consecutive paid nights booked.

(190 Orchard Blvd., 248646, 6734 1110, fourseasons.com)

Price category: $$

6. The St. Regis Singapore

Founded more than a century ago by wealthy American John Jacob Astor IV, this hotel brand exudes class with its dignified design, posh spa and exclusive butler service. The SG location has a private fine art collection of more than 70 original works, from paintings to sculptures. Rooms start from $359 a night.

Location: Situated in the embassy area of Tanglin Road, The St. Regis is less than 700 metres from Orchard MRT Station. However, its fleet of Bentleys can transport you anywhere you want.

Amenities: The Remède Spa lets you rejuvenate with its exclusive Eastmeets-West treatments, while sipping champagne or tea and sampling handmade chocolates. You can also visit the hotel’s fitness centre, outdoor Tropical Spa Pool or indoor, air-conditioned tennis court. Oh, and did we mention that the butler service is for all guests?

Dining: From French dining at Brasserie Les Saveurs to Italian cuisine at LaBrezza and Chinese delicacies at Yan Ting, The St. Regis has restaurants for every taste. Plus, the Astor Bar serves world-class cocktails.

Sample Deal: The Penthouse Guestroom makes for an unforgettable stay from $449, including your own personal butler.

(29 Tanglin Rd., 247911, 6506 6888, marriott.com/hotels/travel/sinxr-thest-regis-singapore)

Price category: $$

7. One Farrer hotel

Enjoy the Suite Life with your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers! $399 nett package includes: 2D1N stay in Mint or Skyline... Posted by One Farrer Hotel on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Having recently completed a $2 million refurbishment to ensure optimal hygiene, One Farrer hotel has also launched Mint Hotel, a new room category. Rooms start at $280 a night.

Location: The hotel is conveniently located directly above Farrer Park MRT station. It is a six minute walk to City Square Mall or a 10-minute walk to Little India.

Amenities: It has a spa plus a new Pillow Lab, which provides guests with a pillow menu upon

check-in and uses an Ultraviolet-C Chamber to lend top-notch sanitation.

Dining: There are two dining options within the hotel itself. Nest At One Farrer has three-, four- and five-course meals available and include corkage waivers. The more casual Sunset Bar serves crave-worthy foods like Buffalo wings and cutomised built-toorder burgers.

Sample Deal: Check out the A Walk In The Farrer Park package for a two day stay that includes guided tours of Jalan Besar, Tekka Market and more! The package is going for $599 and valid until June 30, 2021.

(1 Farrer Park Station Rd., 217562, 6363 0101, enquiry@onefarrer.com, onefarrer.com)

Price category: $$

8. JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach

This hotel offers a flawless mix of modernity and heritage, as well as award winning restaurants and a prime location within the eco-chic South Beach Avenue complex. Room prices start from $320 a night.

Location: JW Marriott is near Marina Bay, the Central Business District (CBD) and National

Gallery Singapore, and is a three-minute walk to Esplanade MRT station.

Amenities: The hotel has a sheltered swimming pool with views of the SG skyline. Or, you can stay dry and enjoy the view from one of its sky gardens, Flow18 or Ebb6.

Dining: Choose from fine-dining options at JW Marriott such as Akira Back for Michelin-starred Japanese food or the award winning Beach Road Kitchen, which has an all-day buffet. In addition, you’re steps away from a plethora of F&B outlets at South Beach, including Lady M Confections for some decadent desserts.

Sample Deal: Quickly recharge your battery with its The Ultimate Getaway 24-hour stay, which

comes with breakfast for two at Beach Road Kitchen, a $50 dining credit for use during your stay, plus a $50 return voucher for future stays. The deal is valid from Dec 28, 2020 to June 30, 2021, and is subject to room availability.

(30 Beach Rd., Access via Nicoll Highway, 189763, 6818 1888, marriott.com)

Price category: $$

9. The Vagabond Club, Singapore

We’ll take you to Paris! ❤️🇫🇷 TheSmartLocal.com has created the perfect itinerary for you to bring a little bit of Paris... Posted by The Vagabond Club, Singapore, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel on Monday, December 21, 2020

Whiskey fan? Then you have to visit this Parisian inspired hotel’s amazing whiskey bar with its collection of 1,000 bespoke whiskeys! Room prices start from $241 a night.

Location: This luxe boutique hotel is just minutes away from Raffles City, Marina Bay and Chinatown. It’s also walking distance from Kampong Glam and Little India, so adventure awaits in every direction.

Amenities: Did we mention the whiskey library? You can also go for a complimentary tour

of the artwork around The Vagabond Club. And the rooms themselves almost feel like works of art in their design.

Dining: Just SYK, the Whiskey Library is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, too. Looking for a wider variety? Walk three minutes to Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant or, for a good helping of Southern food, stroll six minutes to The Beast Southern Kitchen + Bourbon Bar.

Sample Deal: Check out the Whiskey Locker Package – Full Service and No Corkage. It gives you access to your own whiskey locker from The Vagabond Club’s exclusive collection

throughout your stay. You can also bring your own bottle and relax with friends at its salon with no corkage fees. The package includes daily a la carte breakfast as well. It’s valid till Feb 28, 2021.

(39 Syed Alwi Rd., 207630, 6291 6677, reservations@ hotelvagabondsingapore.com, hotelvagabondsingapore.com)

Price category: $$

10. Mandarin Oriental, Singapore

From Hong Kong, this iconic hotel – that’s actually shaped like a fan – offers five-star service, excellent bars and restaurants, and lots of accommodation to choose from. Rooms go from $399 and up per night.

Location: In Marina Centre and just minutes from the CBD and next to Marina Square Shopping Mall.

Amenities: Nothing says relaxation like booking a treatment (or two!) at The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, which is adjacent to the hotel pool.

Dining: The hotel is known for its gourmet food and drink offerings, though two of the restaurants were closed as of publication. Fortunately, you can still indulge at Morton’s, The Steakhouse, Dolce Vita and more, or drink your way around Asia with MO Bar’s thoughtfully curated cocktail menu.

Sample Deal: The Marina Bay View Room offers breathtaking views of the panoramic Marina Bay skyline from $399 a night.

(5 Raffles Ave, 039797, 6338 0066, mosin-reservations@mohg.com, mandarinoriental.com)

Price category: $$

11. The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Surprise the little ones with a #RitzKids Night Safari Glamping Adventure! ⛺️ Click to read Buro 24/7 Singapore's... Posted by The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore on Friday, December 18, 2020

Originally named for famed Swiss hotelier Cesar Ritz way back in the mid-1800s, the five-star hotel chain still lives up to its ritzy moniker. The Singapore outlet boasts panoramic city views and a 4,200-piece art collection. Room prices start from $460 a night.

Location: Located in the heart of Marina Bay, this hotel is perfectly positioned for an evening stroll with that special someone. It’s also just a seven-minute walk to Promenade MRT.

Amenities: Its “unmatched” amenities include a 25-metre outdoor pool and Asia-Pacific’s first La Mer spa with treatments such as deep-muscle massage, hot lapis stone massage, and more.

Dining : For a sophisticated dining experience within the hotel, book a table at Colony or Michelin-starred Summer Pavilion.

Sample Deal: Reserve the Millenia Suite for a gorgeous view and exclusive club lounge access for $1,760 a night.

(7 Raffles Ave, 039799, 6337 8888, ritzcarlton.com)

Price category: $$$

12. The Fullerton Bay hotel

You can look forward to a five-star experience at this waterfront hotel, which has a Landing Point that feels like walking inside a glittering jewellery box, Room prices start from $468 a night.

Location: The Fullerton Bay Hotel is located along Marina Bay, offering panoramic views of the city skyline, and it’s minutes from iconic landmarks such as the National Gallery Singapore, Merlion Park and more. Raffles Place MRT station is about five minutes away on foot.

Amenities: Relax in the rooftop pool or Jacuzzi, or book a treatment at The Fullerton Spa and let the skilled masseuses take care of you. The hotel even has children’s amenities, such as a daily ice cream pass. Bonus: There are experiences on offer such as cookie decorating, balloon sculpting, and kids’ koi feeding, though some are at nearby sister property, The Fullerton Hotel.

Dining : The envy inducing eateries include La Brasserie for world class cuisine, as well as The Clifford Pier for the must-try dim sum brunch. Make the most of staying at the hotel by lingering at its al fresco bars Gin Parlour and Lantern.

Sample Deal : Book a suite at The Fullerton Bay Hotel (or The Fullerton Hotel), and get a complimentary second night in the same room category. The offer is valid for stays till March 31, 2021.

(80 Collyer Quay, 049326, 6333 8388, fullertonhotels.com/fullerton-bay-hotel-singapore)

Price category: $$$

13. The Barracks Hotel Sentosa

At #TheBarracksHotel, you are our priority. Step through our doors and let us take care of all your needs with an attentive Equerry team, at your service. Posted by The Barracks Hotel on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

If a nice hotel room isn’t enough of an adventure for you, get a load of this place, which throws in a yacht trip! Prices for this special package start from $1,100 for members.

Location: Built as a British artillery outpost in the early 1900s, the hotel has since been refurbished, and the landscape around it has changed with Resorts World Sentosa just 10 minutes away via public transport. Fort Siloso and Palawan Beach are each about a five minute ride away.

Amenities: The Barracks has a lap pool, pool deck, exclusive lounge where guests can enjoy breakfast, afternoon tea and cocktails in the evening, as well as a gym, sky pool and day club.

Dining : The hotel features international restaurants such as the French Le Faubourg and Japanese Hidemasa by Hide Yamamoto.

Sample Deal: The aforementioned Sea Breeze and Champagne Staycation package includes complimentary breakfast, a one-way limousine transfer, plus optional add-ons such as a three-hour private yacht trip. This package is valid till Dec 31, 2021.

(2 Gunner Ln., Palawan Ridge, Sentosa Island, 099567, 6722 0802, info.tbh@fareast.com.sg, thebarrackshotel.com.sg)

Price category: $$$

14. Capella Singapore

Nestled in lush greenery and facing the ocean, this is the ultimate resort destination away from the city. Prices start from $1,050 per night.

Location: Capella Singapore is located on Sentosa, which you could easily explore, but understandably, you might decide not to.

Amenities: Giving you plenty of room to relax and reconnect, Capella Singapore’s Living Room is housed in a restored colonial bungalow built in the 1880s. It is also home to the Capella Culturists – storytellers who passionately share with you Singapore’s historical and cultural roots. Beyond that, the hotel offers everything from spa and babysitting services to car rentals.

Dining : On site, there are four F&B outlets, as well as private dining available. One of the most popular restaurants is The Knolls, which has a Mediterranean-inspired menu and gorgeous views of the South China Sea. You can even arrange to have afternoon tea in the Living Room.

Sample Deal: The Perfect Time For Two package includes a one-night accommodation type of your choice, daily breakfast for two at The Knolls, one session of a 60-minute spa treatment for two at Auriga Spa and more. The promotion ends Dec 31, 2020.

(1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, 098297, 6377 8888, capellahotels.com/en/capella-singapore)

Price category: $$$

15. Raffles Singapore

Arrive and enter the whimsical world of 藝yì by Jereme Leung with over 1,000 intricately handcrafted and individually... Posted by Raffles Hotel Singapore on Thursday, December 17, 2020

This charming colonial style hotel is so iconic, it was featured in the film Crazy Rich Asians – after all, the Singapore Sling is said to have originated in its Long Bar! Room prices start from $728.

Location: Located on Beach Road, the hotel is surrounded by various historical landmarks such as CHIJMES and the War Memorial Park.

Amenities: Indulge in a proper pampering session at the new Raffles Spa, featuring seven

treatment suites with their own en-suite shower and dressing rooms. The treatments include the Raffles Signature Gemstone Massage and the Age-Defying Facial Celebration.

After undergoing a years-long renovation, all of the rooms now include smart technology, but its famed butler service is still intact.

Dining: Whether you’re looking for a restaurant with a lot of history such as the Tiffin Room, which has been part of the hotel’s legacy since 1892, or simply looking to have afternoon tea at The Grand Lobby , this hotel has it all! There’s also 藝 yì by Jereme Leung, if you’re craving Chinese food. Or head to the Raffles Courtyard, a bar and lounge with $10 happy hour prices for selected drinks available every day from 5 to 8 p.m.

Sample Deal: Pamper yourself with the Home Suite Home package that gives you an exclusive 25 percent off best available rates with a minimum of two nights’ stay. The offer is available till June 30, 2021.

(1 Beach Rd, 189673, 6337 1886, raffles.com)

Price category: $$$

Best staycations for families…

16. Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

With its luxurious yet laidback and family-friendly ambience, this hotel is perfect for those with kids. It is also walking distance from Jewel Changi Airport, which has many activities to keep your little ones busy, such as the Manulife Sky Nets – Bouncing and Walking, Hedge Maze, Topiary Walk and more!

Location: As noted, the Crowne Plaza is located right next to Jewel Changi Airport, which houses the world’s tallest indoor waterfall as well as 280 different shops.

Amenities: The hotel has an outdoor pool, club lounge, spa services, gym plus a business centre – if you don’t intend to sign off from work entirely.

Dining: Celebrate an occasion at Crystal Jade Pavilion or visit AZUR, which has both Asian and Western cuisine, as well as the freshest seafood – ensuring there’s something for everyone in the family! You can also head to Jewel Changi Airport, which has tonnes of fantastic food options.

Sample Deal: The Stay.Shop.Play! room package is custom-made for families with young children. It includes Canopy Park tickets for two adults and one child, as well as free breakfast for one child below 6 years old. The package is priced from $294 and is valid till March 31, 2021.

(75 Airport Blvd., #01-01, Changi Airport, Singapore 819664, 6823 5300, SINCP@ihg.com, changiairport.crowneplaza.com)

Price category: $

17. PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore

It’s official! Our hotel-in-a-garden has been crowned World’s Leading Green City Hotel 2020 at the World Travel Awards!... Posted by PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore on Friday, December 4, 2020

This hotel has everything for the whole fam! Let your kids cool off in the Infinity pool, while you relax at the St. Gregory Spa. Room prices start from $320 a night.

Location: The hotel is extremely close to cultural hub Chinatown. It’s also walking distance from the Singapore River, making it perfect for an evening stroll with the entire family.

Amenities: Check out its Infinity Pool and poolside cabanas, which are sure to excite the kids.

Dining: Head to Lime for Asian and International cuisine or Lime Pâtisserie for desserts. Or, you could just chill indoors with the kids and order some room service.

Sample Deal: The Staycay Everyday! and Staycay Breakfast Offer packages give you the most bang for your buck by allowing you to enjoy savings on spa services and in-house dining, depending on the offer you choose. Valid till Dec. 31, 2020.

(3 Upper Pickering St., 058289, 6809 8888, www.panpacific.com)

Price category: $

18. ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove

This hotel lets you explore a waterfront lifestyle at a world-class marina. Room prices start at $185 a night.

Location: It’s located within Sentosa Cove.

Amenities: Aside from the marina facilities, the hotel has an infinity pool, fitness centre, spa and two outdoor tennis courts.

Dining : There are multiple F&B options within the hotel: WOK°15 Kitchen, LATITUDE Bistro, HELIOS93, Pool Bar , Bar Nebula and – Singapore’s only floating bar – Boaters’ Bar (set to reopen in the first quarter of 2021).

Sample Deal: The Marina Family room (from $298 a night) can fit two adults and two kids and includes interconnecting rooms upon request.

(11 Cove Dr., #01-01, 098497, 6305 6988, one15marina.com)

Price category: $

19. Amara Sanctuary

"Located on Sentosa, the hotel is close to Universal Studios Singapore and other popular family attractions. It is also... Posted by Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa on Monday, December 21, 2020

Tired of cramped hotel rooms? Book a villa for the whole family at Amara Sanctuary. Prices start from $342 per night.

Location: Located on Sentosa, the hotel is close to Universal Studios Singapore and other popular family attractions. It is also a mere 10-minute drive to the Central Business District.

Amenities: This hotel will have you spoilt for choice with its four outdoor pools, fitness centre, spa, and even complimentary buggy services to take you to these facilities or anywhere else within the resort!

Dining: On site, Shutters is a contemporary dining restaurant that serves both international cuisine – such as the Spicy Seafood Aglio Olio and the House Herbs Beef Burger – and local favourites like Wok Fried Hokkien Mee and Nonya Chicken Curry. There’s also a kids’ menu

featuring dishes like “Ma Mee” (spaghetti with chicken ham and mushroom) and “Finding

Nemo” (fish fingers, fries and cup corn).

Sample Deal: The Family Getaway package includes a one-night stay with complimentary breakfast for two adults and one child, as well as complimentary Sentosa island admission and

$80 worth of F&B dining credits. The package is valid till Dec 30, 2021.

(Larkhill Rd., Sentosa Island, 099394, 6825 3888, sentosa@amarasanctuary.com, sentosa. amarahotels.com)

Price category: $$

20. Marina Bay Sands hotel

Nothing says modern luxury like this hotel, within instantly recognisable Marina Bay Sands. It has impeccable service and large family rooms. Room prices start from $439 a night.

Location: It’s located smack dab in MBS, which means there are endless dining and shopping

options, plus proximity to the ArtScience Museum. (Psst: The Future World exhibition is a must-see for kids and grown-ups alike.)

Amenities: Its utterly Instagrammable rooftop infinity pool – 57 floors above ground – is bound to take your breath away. There are also drinks and snacks available poolside as well as a spa, SkyPark observation deck, fitness centre and more.

Dining : There’s an infinite variety of food options at Marina Bay Sands, including Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay and CÉ LA VI Restaurant and SkyBar.

Sample Deal: There are multiple family rooms available including the Family 2-Bedroom which includes two rooms, both with king beds and bathtubs, as well as a separate living room.

(10 Bayfront Ave., 018956, 6688 8888, room.reservations@marinabaysands.com, marinabaysands.com)

Price category: $$

21. Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort and Spa

Unwind with an escapade to #paradise – rejuvenate with island sunshine, outdoor pools, unrivalled sea views and sea... Posted by Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

This self-declared “tropical playground” is a beachfront resort ideal for families – with multiple activities for kids, such as sea sports or taking a dip in the pool, as well as opportunities for parents to relax, such as a spa date at Chi, The Spa or drinks at The Bubble Bar. Room prices start from $504 per night.

Location: The hotel is a 20-minute walk to Siloso Beach and Palawan Beach as well as Adventure Cove Waterpark. It’s also near attractions such as Trick Eye Museum Singapore and Madame Tussauds Singapore, and just 15 minutes by car from the city centre.

Amenities: There are never-ending activities for children of all ages, from Nestopia – a unique outdoor playground located at Siloso Beach – to bungee jumping or zip lining! The Shangri-La’s pools include three water slides, a children’s swimming pool, and a splash pad.

Dining: The Silver Shell Café serves up buffet style meals with a variety of options for the entire family, while casual eatery Trapizza specialises in authentic Italian cuisine and has a water play area for little ones.

Sample Deal: The Fun Family Playcation package is $398 per night and includes kid-themed welcome amenities, daily breakfast for two adults and two children under 12, complimentary

playtime at the outdoor Splash Zones and more. The offer is valid till April 30, 2021.

(101 Siloso Rd., 098970, 6275 0100, shangri-la.com)

Price category: $$$

22. Ocean Suites – Resorts World Sentosa

While several of Resorts World Sentosa’s properties were closed at the time of publication, its 11 Ocean Suites were not. These two-storey suites have an open living area upstairs. The lower level bedroom presents a view of over 40,000 marine animals. Ocean Suites start at $3,500 a night.

Location: Staying at RWS makes it especially convenient for visiting nearby attractions such as Universal Studios Singapore, Adventure Cove Waterpark and the S.E.A. Aquarium. In fact, the resort is situated alongside the aquarium – hence the front-row seats to all that sea life.

Amenities: You’re promised a five-star experience, including round-the-clock butler service and buggy service throughout the resorts. Each suite comes with its own private patio with

Jacuzzi. Fun feature: The room lights automatically lower when the viewing

panel of the aquarium

is raised.

Dining: There are a plethora of restaurants all around Resorts World, but one of the most unique is the Ocean Restaurant – Southeast Asia’s only underwater aquarium dining experience.

Sample Deal: RWS has seasonal promotions for some of its other resorts, alas none for the Ocean Suites. There are less than a dozen, though, so do book early.

(8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, 098269, 6577 8899, enquiries@rwsentosa.com, rwsentosa.com/en/hotels/ocean-suite)

Price category: $$$

23. The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Plan a memorable "Pure Magic" staycation to The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore this festive season. Enjoy overnight... Posted by The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore on Friday, November 27, 2020

As noted on page 12, the five-star hotel places you in the centre of the Marina Bay district and houses a huge art collection with pieces from Dale Chihuly, Andy Warhol and other notable artists. Rooms start at $460 a night.

Location: Its location in Marina Bay guarantees panoramic views of Singapore’s city centre.

You can also take a 10-minute walk to the Singapore Flyer, the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay or the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands.

Amenities: The Ritz Kids experience keeps your children busy with an activity sheet, which

allows them to redeem a complimentary scoop of ice cream. Meanwhile, the Ritz Kids Night Safari experience provides in-room camping amenities such as a

sleeping tent. There are also amenities for parents such as the La Mer Spa – the first of its kind in Asia Pacific – with treatments such as the La Mer Miracle Broth Facial and Hot Lapis Stone Massage.

Dining: There are numerous casual and fine-dining options. For the latter, visit Summer Pavilion, which serves authentic Cantonese cuisine and has earned a Michelin star for four consecutive years. Or head to Colony, which boasts seven kitchens serving up local and other Asian cuisines.

Sample Deal : The Ritz Kids Night Safari package starts at $550 and is valid till Dec 30, 2020.

(7 Raffles Ave., 039799, 6337 8888, ritzcarlton.com)

Price category: $$$

Best staycations for groups…

24. The Sultan Heritage Hotel

The Sultan’s 100-yearold building holds much history within its walls – its architecture has been preserved from shophouses from the early 1900s. Room prices start from $140 a night.

Location: The hotel is located at Jalan Sultan and surrounded by iconic attractions that showcase Malay heritage, such as Kampong Glam and the Sultan Mosque.

Amenities: The Sultan exudes tranquility with its various serene spaces including its Rooftop Garden, Bamboo Walk, Five-Foot Way (a perfectly aesthetic spot to snap some Instagram pictures), Airwell Gardens and Pond Courtyard.

Dining: The hotel’s restaurant has been going through renovations, however, The Sultan x Grain Traders brings you specially curated dishes with whole grains, fresh vegetables, lean proteins and more to ensure you get a healthy start to your day. For other meals, take a three-minute walk down to Kampong Glam and taste its mouth-watering blend of traditional and modern cuisines!

Sample Deal: The Sultan Loft is a spacious room that can accommodate up to three adults. The double storey living space lives up to its name and makes you feel like royalty for just $221.

(101 Jalan Sultan #01-01, 199002, 6723 7101, thesultan.com.sg)

Price category: $

25. Village Hotels Singapore

We're back with Spot the Hidden Emoji: Christmas Edition! 🎄🔍 In fact, the two emojis hidden in this image is a clue to... Posted by Village Hotel Sentosa on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Village Hotels Singapore has five locations across the island including Village Hotel Sentosa,

Village Hotel Albert Court, Village Hotel Bugis, Village Hotel Changi and Village Hotel Katong.

Each hotel brings you a different experience by immersing you in the culture of the specific neighbourhood you are surrounded by. Rooms start from $175 a night at Village Hotel Bugis, $281 at Village Hotel Sentosa, $184 at Village Hotel Albert Court, $151 at Village Hotel Changi and $170 at Village Hotel Katong.

Location: The Village Hotels are situated in neighbourhoods such as Albert Court, Bugis,

Changi, Katong and even on Sentosa.

Amenities: The amenities differ based on the specific hotel locations. Village Hotel Bugis has an outdoor swimming pool and club lounge that serves up free-flow cocktails from 6 to 8pm.

Village Hotel Changi has an infinity pool and another that’s a patio-style pool with a cafe nearby. Village Hotel Katong also has a pool plus all-day light refreshments and free-flow cocktails at the Peranakan Lounge Village Hotel Sentosa has – count ’em! – four thematic pools: the Pamukkale Pool, Children’s Play Pool, Adventure Pool and the Lazy River Pool.

Dining: Village Hotel Bugis has Hainanese specialist Mooi Chin Place, which first opened in 1935. The Albert Café – at its eponymous hotel – serves Asian and Western cuisine in a Peranakan-meetscolonial atmosphere.

The Changi hotel has a variety of restaurants including Saltwater, a halal-certified buffet. Meanwhile, Village Hotel Katong serves up Asian and international dishes with a Peranakan twist at halal-certified Katong Kitchen.

Lastly, Village Hotel Sentosa brings you a range of options, from French cuisine at Le Faubourg and modern Indian at the Royal Taj to Japanese at Hide By Hide Yamamoto and Masa By Hide Yamamoto. Don’t confine yourself to the choices at the hotels, though – go explore various F&B purveyors in each vicinity.

Sample Deal: Save up to 30 per cent at all hotels when you book early – at least 14 days in advance.

(various locations; 6881 8888, reseasy@fareast.com.sg, villagehotels.asia)

Price category: $

26. M Social Singapore

M Social Singapore is the embodiment of chic living with its uniquely designed interiors and alcove or loftstyle rooms. Room prices start at $124 per night.

Location: Its central location at Robertson Quay makes it the perfect spot to head out in the evening and experience the vibrant city nightlife.

Amenities: Check out its lovely outdoor pool or head to the gym to break a sweat!

Dining: Beast & Butterflies – the hotel’s restaurant – brings you both international and local cuisine. There are also various offers on different days such as 1-for-1 cocktails on Monday nights and $1 oysters on Friday nights!

Sample Deal: Check out its Mix and Stay package in the Loft Premier Room which is going for just $265 a night.

(90 Robertson Quay, 238879, 6206 1888, millenniumhotels.com/en/singapore/m-social-singapore/)

Price category: $

27. Oakwood Studios Singapore

Kindle memories of new experiences with your nearest and dearest this festive season with 30% off your stay with... Posted by Oakwood Studios Singapore on Friday, December 11, 2020

Oakwood has properties all around the world and is known for its contemporary yet homey feel. It has also received the Best Interior Design award at the Serviced Apartment Awards 2017, and won Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice in 2019 and 2020. Room prices start from $290 per night.

Location: Located in the very heart of Singapore’s most famous shopping district, you’ll be within walking distance from swanky shopping malls such as Paragon, ION Orchard and 313@Somerset.

Amenities: The Oakwood Mobile Bar brings the bar right to the comfort of your own apartment, so you and your friends can indulge in a few drinks in the privacy of your room. There is also complimentary high-speed Internet access for guests.

Dining: The studio apartment has a fully equipped kitchen, as well as grocery delivery services, so you can whip up your own meals. Or check out the many dining options along Orchard.

Sample Deal: The Such A Steal! package gives you 25 percent off the best available rate prices if you book 60 days in advance.

For guests staying for more than seven nights, complimentary breakfast and wash, dry and fold services are available on weekdays from 9 am to 6pm. The offer is valid until Dec 31, 2020. (Note: This is a service apartment, so a minimum of six nights’ stay is required.)

(18 Mount Elizabeth, Orchard, 228514, 6950 7888, general.studios-singapore@oakwood.com, oakwood.com)

Price category: $$

28. Sofitel Singapore City Centre

This French luxury hotel chain has two locations in Singapore – including one on Sentosa – and is known for its gastronomic offerings and au courant accommodations. Rooms start from $293 per night.

Location: Sofitel Singapore City Centre is located in the heart of Tanjong Pagar, which has a melange of international restaurants nearby – in Little Korea, at the Maxwell Food Centre and elsewhere around the neighbourhood. The hotel is connected to the Tanjong Pagar MRT.

Amenities: Watch the sunset in Sofitel’s 30-metre infinity pool or work up a sweat in its SoFit gym, basking in views of the city skyline.

Dining: Club Millésime lounge and 1864 bar bring you an extensive list of tipples throughout the day. The latter also serves a lovely Afternoon Tea and indulgent Champagne & Cocktails at sundown. Visit Racines for Singapore delights and French specialities. (Tip: Its Lifestyle Brunch boasts free-flow entrees made a la minute and more.) Want to be totally spoiled? Order food straight to your room.

Sample Deal: Until Dec 30, 2020, The Hotel Experience Exclusive Package has Luxury Rooms going for $338.99 a night, including access to Club Millésime with all-day non-alcoholic refreshments and one hour of evening cocktails.

(9 Wallich St., 078885, 6428 5000, HA152@sofitel.com, sofitelsingapore-citycentre.com)

Price category: $$

29. Grand Hyatt Singapore

We’re looking forward to a great feast that we will be thankful for. Think tender turkey, hearty stuffing and luscious... Posted by Grand Hyatt Singapore on Monday, November 16, 2020

The Grand Hyatt Singapore redefines luxury with five star accommodation, an award-winning spa, Grand Club lounge and more – all while having extremely spacious rooms, making it perfect for groups! Room prices start from $360 a night.

Location: The hotel is just off Orchard Road, making it a quick drive or slightly longer walk to the Istana – the office of the President of Singapore – and Fort Canning Park, which has a strong historical significance in Singapore and is a treasure trove of discoveries for nature lovers.

Amenities: There are tennis courts and a 24- hour fitness centre if you’re looking to break a sweat! You can also indulge at the hotel’s spa or relax in the outdoor swimming pool.

Dining: Check out mezza9, which has nine different dining experiences, including a Thai kitchen sushi bar and a sustainable seafood counter. Likewise, halal-certified StraitsKitchen has a bevy of hawker favourites prepared in open kitchens. Craving Italian food? Pete’s Place, which first opened in 1973, is the place to go.

Sample Deal: Sign up as a World of Hyatt member and earn double World of Hyatt membership points. The offer is valid for bookings made and completed by Dec 31, 2020.

(10 Scotts Rd., 228211, 6738 1234, hyatt.com)

Price category: $$

30. The Capitol Kempinski Hotel

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel was built during the restoration of the Capitol Building and Venetian Renaissance-style Stamford House. Room prices start from $400 per night.

Location : The hotel has an underpass connecting it to City Hall MRT station. It’s a great place for history buffs to stay, as The Parliament Building, Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall, the Singapore Art Museum and National Gallery Singapore are all within walking distance.

Amenities: Arrive in style with its limousine service or enjoy free non-alcoholic drinks from your room’s mini bar. The Lady in Red service provides personal and bespoke care for all your needs. Get in a workout at the 24-hour fitness centre, or book a treatment at the luxe spa.

Dining: The Capitol Kempinski Hotel has many top-notch gastronomic options to choose from, including 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung, the hotel’s signature restaurant featuring Asian dishes by its Michelin-starred chef, as well as The Bar at 15 Stamford, which has an extensive menu of drinks such as rum varieties, cocktails and the bar’s famed Plantation 1840.

Sample Deal: The Escape In Style Package gives you 15 to 20 per cent off bookings (depending on the room type) and includes daily breakfast for up to two guests, 20 per cent dining discount at 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung and Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski and more. Valid till March 31, 2021.

(15 Stamford Rd., 178906, 6368 8888, kempinski.com)

Price category: $$$

31. W Singapore

What's New/Next this festive season? ✨ An all-new the kitchen table brings to life a culmination of culinary finesse and... Posted by W Singapore - Sentosa Cove on Monday, December 21, 2020

This outpost of the chic W Hotels is an oasis on Sentosa. Celebrating an occasion? The hotel’s Whatever/Whenever Service ensures you get everything you request any time of the day. Rooms start at $609 a night.

Location: At Sentosa Cove, it’s a five-minute drive to Universal Studios Singapore, eight-minute drive to S.E.A. Aquarium and 10-minute drive to Siloso Beach, Palawan Beach or Tanjong Beach.

Amenities: Stay cool at WET, the W’s large outdoor pool areas and bar. Or enjoy AWAY, the resort’s spa, with premier facilities such as a decompression area, sauna, steam room, vitality pool and more. There’s a spacious gym, called FIT, too.

Dining: Head to SKIRT for great steaks and fresh seafood. For a more casual vibe, visit The Kitchen Table, an all-day eatery serving international cuisine. Woobar lounge serves selected beers, spirits, wines and more for $12, Thursdays to Sundays from 7 to 9pm.

Sample Deal: The Wellness Escape offer includes breakfast for two, spa treatments, yoga sessions, bicycle or Segway rides for two and more! The package is valid until Dec 31, 2020. Use promotional code “SPA”.

(21 Ocean Way, 098374, 6808 7288, marriott.com)

Price category: $$$

Glampifications, You say?

We do! Jewel Changi Airport has recently announced it’s offering glampcations. You can wake up to the calming sounds of the HSBC rain vortex, as part of the Glamping in the Clouds package, or be surrounded by lush greenery, with the Glampcation at Shiseido Forest Valley package.

The former package features one queen-sized and single-sized bed, an air cooler and showers at Changi Lounge, while the latter provides one or two queen-sized beds and showers at YotelAIR before check-in.

Both packages cost $320 per night from Mondays to Thursdays, and $360 per night from Fridays to Sundays, public holidays and public holiday eves.

They also include Changi Experience Studio or Manulife Sky Nets tickets, Shiseido Forest Valley entry tickets, Canopy Park tickets, Jewel Privilege Pass for shopping discounts and more! Packages are valid until Jan 3, 2021.

(Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Blvd., 819666, 6956 9898, changiairport.com/en/discover/The-Changi-Festive-Village/Glamping.html)

Price category: $$

This article was first published in The Finder.