Best steak restaurants and buffets in Singapore (2021)

There’s just something about having a steak that makes the entire meal feel a little fancier and celebratory than others. Perhaps it is because of the wide range of cuts available, preparation skills involved and specialised cooking apparatus that almost-always includes a sous vide machine or a $500 cast iron pan that gives it the much sought after char and smokiness.

If you find yourself nodding in agreement, it can only mean one or two things. First, when it comes to celebrations, there’s nothing better than a perfectly seasoned and well-prepared steak. Second, you want to know where you can find a nice steak in Singapore and its accompanying price tag.

So, whether it’s to satisfy an insatiable craving, celebrate a work-win or to wine and dine with your better half during Valentine’s Day (Read: If you’ve yet to make a reservation, this is a friendly reminder to), this is your quintessential guide to the best restaurants and buffets in Singapore that serve juicy slabs of steaks.

Last updated on Feb 5, 2021. Prices listed here are subject to change without prior notice.

A la carte and buffet (lunch only)

Address: 115 East Coast Rd, Singapore 428804

Contact number: 8940 4245

Operating hours:

Monday to Friday: 12pm to 3.30pm and 6pm to 10pm

Saturday and Sunday: 12pm to 10pm

Price: From $9.90 for a la carte, and $32 for buffet

Stirling Steaks is the place to be if you’ve an insatiable steak craving and on a tight budget. For just $32, enjoy unlimited serving of grilled sirloin, ribeye, rump and hanger steak.

For palate cleansing purposes, this meaty buffet includes a selection of other grilled meats (pork belly, chicken thigh, dory fillet), green salad and fries. However, just note that Stirling Steaks only offers the buffet during lunch hours with a 1.5 hour time limit.

And if your gut’s not ready to be stretched or you’re visiting during dinner, consider giving their hanger steak a try. Priced at just $9.90, this 150g cut comes topped with salsa verde, and the option to add a serving of fries for $1.50.

A la carte

Address: 805 Bukit Timah Road #01-04, 6th Avenue Centre, Singapore 279883

Contact number: 8812 4455

Operating hours:

Tuesday to Sunday: 11.30am to 2.30pm and 5om to 9pm

Closed on Monday

Price: From $14

There are two things that you can expect when visiting this restaurant. Firstly, to indulge and sink your teeth into generous servings of meat. Secondly, a cosy atmosphere where you can let loose with your family or group of friends.

Meat n Chill has been around for a couple of years now, and the great thing about them is that they are consistent in terms of quality, quantity and service, regardless of the day or time you visit.

Prices here start from an affordable $14 for a 200g New York strip served with your choice of sauce and two sides. Looking for something more substantial? Try the 300g grain-fed ribeye that’s served with your choice of sauce and two sides for $36 (burp!).

A la carte

Address:

68 Orchard Road #N3-10, NomadX @ Plaza Singapura, Singapore 238839

107 North Bridge Road #B2-22, Funan Mall, Singapore 179105

Contact number: 6219 3463 or 6970 0481

Operating hours:

NomadX @ Plaza Singapura: 11.30am to 9.30pm daily

Funan Mall: 11.30am to 10pm daily

Price: From $18.90

A relatively new kid on the block, Bizen Okayama Wagyu Steakhouse is Astons Group’s (yes, that coffeeshop store which turned into a mega steakhouse chain) foray into Japanese style steaks and everything beefy.

You’ll be spoiled for choice here as their menu is not just beef-centric but one of the most extensive I’ve ever seen. They offer a dizzying array of more than 20 wagyu steak cuts (that would even make the most well-seasoned foodie like myself a little giddy), including lesser known ones like teres major, knuckle, tri tip and pope’s eye.

A la carte

Address: Multiple outlets islandwide

Contact number: 6285 8839

Operating hours: 11am to 10pm daily

Price: From $20

iSteaks is a no frills family-centric steak restaurant that’s fast gaining popularity due to its reasonable prices and extensive menu, which features a range of grilled meats (beef, lamb, chicken, pork), pasta and a tonne of side dishes.

Their most value-for-money steak, in my humble opinion, is the 200g char-grilled striploin served with sauce and two side dishes of your choosing for $20.

The only downside to iSteaks is its consistency, or lack thereof. Some days when you order a medium-rare steak, you get just that, and on other days, you get an exceptionally dry medium-well steak.

But hey, at $20 a pop, you can bet your last dollar that the risk is worth it and this deal-loving-foodie will still go back for more (just maybe not at peak hour).

A la carte

Address: 61 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088482

Operating hours:

Tuesday to Friday: 6pm to 10.30pm

Saturday: 11.45am to 4pm, 6pm to 10.30pm

Sunday: 11.45am to 4pm

Closed on Monday

Price: From $21

No, they’ve not closed down, they’ve just moved a couple lanes down. Simple, easy and no fuss, at The Feather Blade they only serve one type of steak and that’s a perfectly grilled 200g of feather blade topped with smoked salt (cue salt bae meme).

Where are the essential sauces, toppings and sides, you may ask? Well, they all come at an additional cost, which ranges from $2 to $16 per serving.

A la carte and buffet (lunch and dinner)

Address: 36 Beach Road #01- 01, Singapore 189766

Operating hours:

Tuesday to Sunday: 11.30am to 10.30pm (kitchen closes from 2.35pm to 5pm)

Closed on Monday

Price:

From $23 for a la carte

Buffet lunch and dinner on Tuesdays to Thursdays and Sundays: $33

Buffet lunch and dinner on Saturdays: $35

Located slightly off the main Raffles City and Suntec City shopping stretch is where you will find The Armoury Craft Beer Bar. If you so decide to dine here, do come ready to eat because their buffet menu is pretty extensive.

For $33 or $35, you get unlimited servings of striploin, ribeye, bbq pork ribs, baked dory, chicken thigh, mantou, nacho chips, chicken drumlets, chicken satay and a whole lot more.

Not up for a hearty meal? The Armoury Craft Beer Bar also offers a la carte options that start from $23 for a 220g Black Angus Striploin served with your choice of two sides.

A la carte and buffet (Saturdays and Sundays at Boat Quay only)

Address:

31 Boat Quay, Singapore 049820

2 Bayfront Avenue #01-85, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018972

Contact number: 6532 2131 or 6688 7153

Operating hours:

Boat Quay: 11.30am to 10.30pm daily

Marina Bay Sands: 11.30am to 10.30pm daily and 8am to 11am (Saturday, Sunday and public holidays)

Price:

From $38 for a la carte

Steak and unlimited frites on Saturdays and Sundays: $35

Think dark wood flooring, lush fixtures, hearty plates and a wooden countertop bar that’s decked out with more bottles of liquor then you can name, because that’s Dallas Restaurant & Bar in a nutshell.

Here, a hefty 250g prime rib steak served with sauce and two side dishes of your choice goes for $38. Considering the ambience and location of their restaurants, I think that’s a pretty reasonable amount to charge for a steak.

But if you’re looking for more and find yourself along the Singapore River during the weekends, head over to their Boat Quay outlet. For $35 a person, you get an Australian Black Angus prime rib topped with Béarnaise sauce, fresh salad and unlimited servings of truffle fries.

A la carteAddress: 22 Dempsey Road, Singapore 249679

Contact number: 6737 1588

Operating hours:

Tuesday to Friday: 11am to 10pm

Saturday, Sunday and public holidays: 9:30am to 10pm

Closed on Monday

Price: From $19

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because this is part of the famed meat store, Huber’s Butchery, and its menu definitely reflects this. You’ll find a tonne of meaty options that range from beef to pork, lamb, duck and chicken options on it. If you are a carnivore at heart, this is definitely the right place to meat meet.

Huber’s Bistro offers two types of steaks, a hearty 250g U.S. time sirloin accompanied with homemade brown sauce, side salad and fries, and the no frills flat-iron steak that comes topped with herbed butter and a generous portion of fries.

A la carte

Address: Blk 15 Dempsey Road Singapore 249675

Contact number: 6474 7338

Operating hours:

Monday to Friday: 12pm to 10pm

Saturday, Sunday and public holidays: 11am to 10pm

Price: From $45

Dining at Culina Bistro is a little different because ordering a steak (or any other grilled meat) doesn’t happen tableside.

After being shown to your seat, you head right up to their counter, choose a slab of steak, let the staff know how you would like it prepared. Let them knowif you would like it with any sauce or sides, then head back to your table and wait for magic to be served.

Prices are slightly steep and vary depending on the cut and quality of the meat (they only carry premium cuts like prime USDA, wagyu and Angus), preparation method and accompaniments. In general, you can expect to pay around $45 to $50 for a 200g MB3 or MB4 steak served with sauce and a side of your choosing.

A la carte, free-flow fries

Address:

60 Robertson Quay, #01-02, Singapore 238252

7 Ann Siang Road, Singapore 069689

Contact number: 6733 4414 or 6423 0737

Operating hours:

Robertson Quay: Tuesday to Thursday: 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 10pm Friday: 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 10.30pm Saturday: 6pm to 10.30pm Sunday: 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 9pm Closed on Monday

Ann Siang: Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 2pm and 6.30pm to 10pm Friday: 12pm to 2pm and 7pm to 10.30pm Saturday: 7pm to 10.30pm Closed on Sunday



Price: From $47

Dim lights, small rectangle tables, white tablecloths and wooden chairs, this is the sort of place you bring your better half to on special occasions. There are a couple of steak options here, with the most affordable option being their signature Angus beef filet. Priced at $47, it is served with herbed butter, mixed salad and free-flow fries.

