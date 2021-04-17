Best steamboat buffets: Cost and promotions

We’ve written about dining deals in Singapore, from afternoon high tea, dim sum buffets and all-you-can-eat meals. Now, we present to you the best steamboat buffets and promotions you can find on our sunny island

Despite Singapore’s humid weather, hotpot and steamboat still remain a, um, hot favourite among Singaporeans, because it gives friends and families the opportunity to bond over good food.

Besides, no self-respecting Asian would turn down a buffet filled with a wide variety of meat, fresh seafood, delicious broths and sauces!

So if you’re looking for your next hotpot buffet sesh, we’ve got you covered with this list of steamboat restaurants in Singapore.

How to save money when eating at buffets

Save more money by not only using the best dining credit cards, but also taking advantage of Eatigo discounts, lunch pricing and birthday promotions. Pro tip: remember not to take more than you can eat as restaurants will charge you food wastage fees!

1. Suki-Ya

Address: Multiple locations

Contact: Multiple contact numbers

Price: From $14.90++

Suki-Ya, an affordable hotpot buffet chain ubiquitous in shopping malls in Singapore, needs no introduction.

Its signature shabu-shabu is a must-try, and goes extremely well with their wide variety of free-flow side dishes, dipping sauces and soups. Click here for more a la carte buffet deals and here for more of the best Japanese buffet deals in Singapore.

If you’re a Citi card-holder, you can enjoy 30 per cent off your total bill on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 15 per cent off on Wednesdays and Thursdays until June 30, 2021. Don’t have a Citi card yet? Sign up now to receive an Apple Watch SE worth $419 for free or $350 via PayNow.

2. COCA

Address: Multiple locations

Contact: Multiple contact numbers

Price: From $20++

Originating from Bangkok, COCA is well-known among Singaporeans for its Thai-style ‘suki’ steamboat. Be spoilt for choice with their house specialties such as shrimp paste and handmade dumplings, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, meat, and seafood offerings.

COCA regular hotpot

Treat yourself to their regular ala carte hotpot buffet that comes with a choice of their signature Double Boiled Treasure soup or Tantalizing Tom Yum soup.

With a selection of more than 65 menu items ranging from seasonal seafood to meat and vegetables, this buffet is bound to satisfy all of your hotpot cravings. Click here for lunch and dinner menu and prices.

COCA premium hotpot

At $78++ per adult and $30++ per child, devour everything and anything in the menu for 100 minutes when you opt for COCA’s Premium Seafood Weekend buffet that’s only available on Saturdays and Sundays.

Kickstart your meal with a complimentary welcome drink of White Chardonnay or Red Shiraz before feasting on lobsters, scallops, black mussels, flower crabs and more.

You’ll also get access to additional premium broths, complimentary appetiser of the day, a one-time order of lobster mala xiang guo and free-flow beverages and desserts!

Other promotions

On your birthday month, your meal is free with a minimum of three paying adults. However, you must first be a member (it’s free to sign up). This promotion is only available for regular buffets, and cannot be used on weekends, the eve of and on Public Holidays. For more birthday promos, check out our article on Birthday Treats You Need To Take Advantage Of In Singapore.

When you pay with a DBS/POSB credit card or debit card, get a $10 return voucher with a minimum spend of $100.

One child aged 11 and under dines for free with every two paying adults. Valid for regular buffets only.

3. Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot

Address:

Khatib: HomeTeamNS Khatib Club House, #01-01, 2 Yishun Walk, Singapore 767944

SAFRA Toa Payoh: 293 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, #01-04, Singapore 319387

Contact:

Khatib: 6908 5616

SAFRA Toa Payoh: 6259 9106

Price: From $13.90++

Missing Bangkok? This Halal Thai hotpot at Khatib might just be the quick fix you need without trudging all the way to Golden Mile, especially if you live in the north.

For $17.90++ per adult during lunch and $23.90++ per adult for dinner, choose between two refillable soup bases and fill your tummies with unlimited servings of over 38 different vegetables, meatballs, mushrooms, tofu, rice and noodles.

Lastly, end your meal with delectable Thai desserts such as mango sticky rice, khanom chan (Thai pandan layered cake), khanom tako (Thai pudding with coconut) and cassava cake!

From now till June 30, 2021, enjoy up to 30 per cent off your total food bill on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 15 per cent off on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For birthday peeps, dine for free on your birthday month when you bring along one other paying adult.

4. Jin Shang Yi Pin Buffet Hot Pot

Address: Eastpoint Mall, 3 Simei Street 6 #01-20 Simei, Singapore 528833

Contact: 6909 7355

Price: From $11.90++

Enjoy free-flow platters of beef, chicken, mutton and fresh seafood at this Halal Chinese hotpot and BBQ buffet in Simei. You’ll also be treated to their classic soup favourites like the spicy mala and nourishing herbal chicken, as well as unlimited servings of drinks and ice cream.

Choose between standard buffet ($24.90++ per adult, $11.90++ for child) and premium buffet ($27.90++ per adult and $14.90++ per child). If you’re feeling in the mood for some BBQ, you can top up $4.90++ for premium meats such as mala beef and cumin mutton.

Currently, they’re having a promotion on Eatigo where you can get up to 50per cent off, which means it will only cost you $12.45++ per person for the standard buffet and $13.95++ per person for the premium buffet at selected time slots.

For our Muslim friends, break your fast here during Ramadan and receive complimentary dates, kueh and ice bandung.

If it’s your birthday, make your reservation with them at least three days prior to your dining date and you, along with three other paying adults, will get a free cake!

5. ONEPOT Steamboat Buffet

Address: 7 Dunlop Street, Singapore 209337

Contact: 6291 4468

Price: From $25.80++

Craving some broth but can’t decide on the flavour? At ONEPOT Steamboat Buffet, you get to p, you get to pick three out of eight soup bases for your meal!

Items to look forward to include herbal and mala soup, chicken, beef, minced meatballs, clams, prawns, mussels and free-flow xiao long bao handmade fresh daily.

The centrally-located restaurant is perfect for casual office lunches, and it’s super worth it when you book with Eatigo, because you can get up to 50per cent off your bill!

6. Shi Ding Xuan

Address: 2 Venture Drive, #02-30, Singapore 608526

Contact: 9023 7431

Price: From $11.90+

Westies, listen up! Located in Jurong East, the restaurant offers ingredients like Japanese scallops, handmade smashed shrimp and beef slice rolls for diners to feast on.

If you’re feeling peckish, there’s also a variety of cooked dishes such as scallops with garlic and crispy golden mushrooms that you can munch on while waiting for your food to cook.

Currently, Shi Ding Xuan is offering up to 50per cent off on Eatigo, where you can eat for as cheap as $14.95 per person when you dine at specific time slots.

7. GoroGoro Steamboat & Korean Buffet

Address:

The Centrepoint: 176 Orchard Rd, #03-43, Singapore 238843

Tampines 1: 10 Tampines Central 1, #03-16A, Singapore 529536

Contact:

The Centrepoint: 63857854

Tampines 1: 65094281

Price: From $13.90++

GoroGoro Steamboat & Korean Buffet is famous among hot pot lovers for its affordable prices and wide variety of soup and condiment choices.

From April 1, 2021, diners (minimum of two) can enjoy discounted buffets at both outlets:

Lunch on weekdays: $13.90++ (UP: $16.90++)

Lunch on weekends: $19.90++ (UP: $26.90++)

Dinner on Mondays to Thursdays: $19.90++ (UP: $26.90++)

Do note that free-flow drinks will be charged at $1.50++ per person, with a time limit of 90 minutes. Cooked food and desserts are also not included in this package.

It gets even better during your birthday month, because birthday boys and girls will get to dine for free with three other paying adults instead of the regular four.

One thing to note though, you’ll have to be a Kingdom Food Member (free sign-up) to be eligible for this promotion. Oh, and it is only applicable for lunch on Mondays to Sundays and dinners on Sundays to Thursdays.

8. King’s Laksa Steamboat

Address: 17 Teck Chye Terrace, Singapore 545724

Contact: 6287 8010

Price: From $16.80++

Located just a stone’s throw away from Serangoon MRT station, King’s Laksa Steamboat specialises in, well, laksa steamboat. Diners here can enjoy the delicious coconut and curry broth along with premium ingredients like prawn paste chicken, fried tofu with Thai sauce and sliced pork belly.

They’re currently having a promotion on Eatigo, where you can get up to 50per cent off their buffet. This means you only have to pay $13.40++ per head, if you dine during specific time slots.

Click here for the entire buffet selection.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.