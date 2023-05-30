The best sunscreens for all skin types: Shield your skin's complexion from Singapore's heat

Under Singapore's scorching sun, wearing proper sun protection is key to keeping skin cancer, sunburns and premature ageing at bay. Yet, our heat and humidity can often make for icky textures, uneven makeup bases, or worse: Sun-care that just melts off your face.

With lightweight formulas and heavy duty Sun Protection Factor (SPF) protection, here's our list of the best sunscreens for each skin type - that still hold up in our weather!

Normal

Beauty of Joseon

In case you've had any doubt, the TikTok-viral Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics Sunscreen (SPF50+, PA++++) is, in fact, really that good. Creamy and nourishing, it has a feather-light formula that glides effortlessly into the skin and is a joy to apply (and reapply).

Expect it to settle into a semi-matte look with zero white cast or pilling. Fragrance-free and full of rice and grain fermented extracts, this lotion supplies the skin with fast-absorbing moisture to bolster the skin barrier without getting greasy.

Suitable for all skin types, this product has definitely earned it's spot as an all-rounder sun protectant!

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun : Rice + Probiotics Sunscreen ($22.45) is available on YesStyle.

Round Lab

If you want your skincare routine to really keep up with the likes of high-tech Korean products, look no further than the best-selling Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturising Sunscreen (SPF50+, PA++++). Remember to apply two fingers worth of product to say goodbye to burns and sun damage.

Not to mention the extra strong UV barrier that safeguards your youthful vitality. With a mixture of locally-sourced birch sap juice, adenosine and niacinamide, it deeply hydrates, brightens and diminishes fine lines to help attain the perfect chok chok (Korean beauty slang for fresh and luminous) skin.

Try using this under your makeup for a remarkably even base!

Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturising Sunscreen ($35) is available on Shopee Mall

Oily

Anessa

The Anessa Perfect UV Sunscreen Milk (SPF50+, PA++++) offers ample broad-spectrum protection that's designed to work with our tropical climate, getting even stronger when in contact with sweat, heat and moisture.

Both waterproof and rub-resistant, it's earned itself a cult following for its lightweight texture and moisturising properties. A godsend for oilier skin types, this silky milk-like consistency works beautifully into the skin for a powdery matte finish and natural tone-up effect.

Incorporate this into your daily routine to beat the heat and keep that youthful glow!

Anessa Perfect UV Skincare Sunscreen Milk 60ml ($42.50) is available at Watsons Singapore.

Supergoop

The Supergoop Mineral Mattescreen (SPF40, PA+++) is an oil-free 100 per cent mineral sunscreen that helps oily skin block out all types of UV rays and achieve a flawless matte look. Enjoy the soothing anti-aging effects of bamboo extract and stay protected from blue light radiation with wild butterfly ginger.

Doubling up as a makeup primer, we love how it smoothes blemishes and blurs pores without any white cast - thanks to its slight neutral tint! This oil-free sun protectant instantly sets to a natural satin finish to kiss greasy shine goodbye.

Supergoop Mineral Mattescreen ($62) is available at Sephora.

Dry

Isntree

If you can't stand thick, gunky sunscreens, the Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel (SPF 50+, PA++++) is the one for you! Besides its powerful UV protection, users love how its texture feels more like an everyday moisturiser than a heavy cream.

Formulated with eight different types of hyaluronic acid, it delivers a major hydration boost and skin-brightening effect that's perfect for dry, dehydrated skin. Nourishing astaxanthin and niacinamide strengthens skin barrier function, while fig fruit extract helps soothe redness.

Round off your skincare routine with this lightweight gel for a refreshing cooling sensation and dewy afterglow!

Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel ($33.05) is available on YesStyle.

La Roche Posay

Boasting a hydrating and airy texture, La Roche Posay's Antihelios Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid SPF50+ Sun Cream (SPF50+, PA++++) is a breeze to spread over the skin and absorbs quickly, leaving behind an effortless luminosity.

Infused with vitamin E and selenium-rich thermal spring water (found in all La Roche Posay products), this cream softens, moisturises and soothes inflammation caused by dryness and eczema.

Considered a hit among dermatologists, this product also guards against wrinkle-developing UVA and skin-burning UVB rays, infrared radiation, and pollution. We can't stop raving about this product!

La Roche Posay Antihelios Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid SPF50+ Sun Cream ($51.90) is available at Guardian.

Combination

Benton

Hailing from South Korea, Benton is guided by the philosophy of turning back the clock and restoring your skin's radiance through high-quality cosmetics.

Likewise, the Benton Air Fit UV Defence Sun Cream (SPF50+, PA++++) blends UV ray-blocking power with a cocktail of beneficial ingredients like tocopherol and panthenol. This creates a potent concoction that combats aging, reduces irritation and fortifies barrier function.

Weightless and non-comedogenic, the mint green emulsion balances combination skin with just the right level of hydration.

Slathering on this mint green goodness also has a lovely cooling effect that will definitely hit different in the summer heat!

Benton Air Fit UV Defence Sun Cream ($20.43) is available at iHerb.

SKIN1004

The SKIN1004 Madagascar Hyalu-Cica Centella Water-Fit Sun Serum (SPF50+, PA++++) is widely celebrated as a holy grail non-nano sunscreen, and its easy to see why! With four chemical filters, it provides exceptional broad-spectrum protection from ultraviolet radiation.

All-star ingredient centella asiatica extract heals inflammation, reverses aging and supports collagen synthesis for a supple complexion. What's more, the hyaluronic acids work like a charm to attract and lock in moisture into the skin.

Best of all, its non-sticky formula won't clog your pores - healing and hydrating your combination skin without being too drying or oily.

SKIN1004 Madagascar Hyalu-Cica Centella Water-Fit Sun Serum ($16.90) is available on Amazon.

Sensitive

COSRX

Hypoallergenic skincare brand COSRX is committed to creating mild yet robust skincare solutions for sensitive skin, and its Aloe Soothing Sun Cream (SPF50+, PA+++) is no different.

Say hello to one of the most affordable and gentle sunscreens on the market that won't sting, burn or break you out. Enriched with aloe extract, this product is anti-inflammatory and moisturising to soothe drier skin, with a velvety lotion texture that absorbs easily and leaves a subtle glow.

Suitable for both the face and body, you'll adore the full-scale ray defence without any chalkiness.

COSRX Aloe Soothing Sun Cream ($17.34) is available on YesStyle.

CeraVe

For high-quality sun-care backed up by dermascience, try the CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen (SPF 50, PA). Using 100 per cent physical broad-spectrum UV filters, it reflects damaging UV rays away from your delicate complexion.

It's also armed with a trio of vital ceramides alongside calming niacinamide to restore compromised skin barriers and aid moisture retention.

Free of oils, fragrances and parabens, it’s a safe choice for anyone with sensitive skin or eczema, and leaves you nice and dewy.

CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF50 ($30.18) is available on Amazon.

This article was first published in City Nomads.