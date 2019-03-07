Best sushi in Singapore: price list of 10 popular sushi restaurants loved by Singaporeans

Sushi is a really popular cuisine in Singapore. No joke, we may be single-handedly contributing to the problem of overfishing.

Well, if you want to eat sushi, it's best to do it now before we may no longer be able to eat fish due to plastic pollution and overfishing. Here's 10 best sushi restaurants to get your sushi fix in Singapore.

10 POPULAR SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN SINGAPORE

Sushi restaurant Price of a meal Sushi Express $ Genki Sushi $ Sushi Bar $$ Hei Sushi $$ Ryoshi Sushi Ikeikemaru $$ Standing Sushi Bar $$ Tomi Sushi $$$ Sushi Tei $$$ Itacho Sushi $$$ Tatsuya $$$$

SUSHI EXPRESS

Sushi Express is probably the most popular conveyor belt sushi chain in Singapore at the moment, and it's easy to see why, as their plates are an unbeatable $1.50. What's more, unlike many other conveyor belt sushi restaurants, all their plates cost the same price, so you don't have to worry about accidentally picking a premium plate. You'll find most of your favourite sushi classics here, very decently rendered considering the price.

They have a total of 19 outlets islandwide, so there will likely be one near you. See Sushi Express' website for the addresses of all their outlets.

GENKI SUSHI

This conveyor belt sushi chain Genki Sushi has several outlets in the city centre as well as three heartland branches. They serve up decent conveyor belt sushi at low prices, with the starting price of plates being just $1.80 and the most expensive premium plates costing $5.80. Generally, Genki Sushi does a decent job at recreating all the usual conveyor belt sushi classics.

They have 7 outlets in Singapore:

Orchard Central: 181 Orchard Road #04-30 Orchard Central S238896

Chinatown Point: 133 New Bridge Road #02-33 Chinatown Point S059413

Bugis+: 201 Victoria Street #01-13 Bugis+ Singapore 188067

Waterway Point: 83 Punggol Central #02-23 Waterway Point Singapore 828761

Takashimaya (Ngee Ann City): 391 Orchard Road #B2-25/26 Takashimaya Shopping Centre Singapore 238872

Bishan Junction 8: 9 Bishan Place #01-22/30 Junction 8 Singapore 579837

Westgate: 3 Gateway Drive #03-05 Westgate Mall Singapore 608532

SUSHI BAR

Tired of big chains but still want something wallet-friendly? The Sushi Bar has three outlets that are a bit cosier and more artisanal looking than your typical Japanese restaurant chain.

Each outlet has its own menu, with the Ngee Ann City outlet boasting dishes like salmon kabuto miso soup hotpot ($15.90), wafu spaghetti ($10.90) and sirloin steak ($14.90 for 100g). Look out for their deals, which might include discounts on sushi and beer.

Addresses:

391B Orchard Road #05-35 Ngee Ann City Singapore 238874

14 Scotts Road #04-28 Singapore 228213

10 Tampines Central 1 #04-09 Tampines One Singapore 529536

HEI SUSHI

This conveyor belt sushi restaurant is the first Halal one of its kind in Singapore, with a youthful vibe and online delivery to match. Brought to you by the company behind Sakae Sushi, Hei Sushi has got most of the conveyor belt classics, with regular plates going for $2.38 and premium plates going for $4.38. Not as cheap as some of the other conveyor belt chains on this list, but still pretty affordable.

Addresses:

604 Sembawang Road #01-22/23 Sembawang Shopping Centre Singapore 758459

1 Pasir Ris Close #02-334 Market Square @ Downtown East E!Avenue Singapore 519599

2 Jurong East Street 21 IMM #01-K10 (Kiosk) Singapore 609601

28 Tai Seng Street #01-02 Sakae Building Singapore 534106

RYOSHI SUSHI IKEIKEMARU

Liang Court has a reputation for housing some of Singapore's most authentic Japanese eateries, and Ryoshi Sushi Ikeikemaru does not disappoint. This conveyor belt sushi restaurant also serves up bento lunch sets that are popular with the office crowd. Prices are not as cheap as some of the other chains but still affordable at $1.80 to $15.40 a plate, with an extensive range of conveyor belt dishes including mentaiko scallop sushi ($6.80) and salmon ikura kobore sushi ($6.80).

Address: 177 River Valley Road Basement 1 Liang Court Singapore 179030

STANDING SUSHI BAR

Standing Sushi Bar is popular with the office crowd thanks to their CBD outlets and frequent happy hour promotions. On Mondays and Thursdays, they offer $3 salmon sashimi, $2 sake and $5 beer, wine, hot sake and umeshu at all their outlets. Wash down your chuka itako or baby octopus ($8.60), tori katsu ($12.80) and avocado roll ($8.60) with a glass of Asahi, or as may glasses as you can handle without falling over if you show up at their Marina Bay Link Mall or Marina One outlets on Friday thanks to their free flow for $30 deal.

Addresses:

331 North Bridge Road #01-04 Odeon Towers Singapore 188720

8A Marina Boulevard #B2-51 Marina Bay Link Mall Singapore 018984

5 Straits View #B2-47 Marina One Singapore 018935

TOMI SUSHI

This authentic Japanese restaurant originating in Niigata prefecture now has several outlets in Singapore as well as a sake bar. Tomi Sushi's Novena outlet specialises in noodles, steak and grilled items and also offers special set meals, while the Katong outlet offers a seafood heavy Niigata menu. Try the sashimi set ($35) or salmon taban-ni set ($25).

Addresses:

9 Raffles Boulevard #02-12/13 Millenia Walk Singapore 039596

238 Thomson Road #02-76/77 Novena Square (Velocity) Singapore 307683

30 East Coast Road #02-14/15/16 Katong V Singapore 428751

SUSHI TEI

This is a mid-range sushi chain restaurant that's stood the test of time in Singapore. For the price, you get very decently-executed dishes like Kagoshima pork sukiyaki ($17.80) and dragon roll ($14.80), as well as a selection of sushi and sashimi.

Sushi Tei has 12 outlets islandwide. Visit Sushi Tei's website to see full addresses.

ITACHO SUSHI

Itacho Sushi has overtaken Sushi Tei to become the most popular premium Japanese chain restaurant of the moment. They've got a well-executed sushi menu which features roasted fatty salmon ($1.70) and roasted Kagoshima wagyu beef ($6.80) as well as ramen, donburi and set lunches.

Addresses:

200 Victoria Street, 188021 Singapore

68 Orchard Road, 238839 Singapore

ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, 238801 Singapore

1 Vista Exchange Green, 138617 Singapore

311 New Upper Changi Road, 467360 Singapore

2 Jurong East Central 1, 609731 Singapore

65 Airport Boulevard, 819663 Singapore

TATSUYA SUSHI

Tatsuya is Goodwood Park Hotel's resident sushi restaurant, and while you should obviously not expect it to be cheap, you can at least sleep at night knowing you'll be enjoying high quality Japanese in a stylish yet cosy setting. Their bento sets, which include the sashimi unajyu bento ($45), are popular due to the fact that they're a bit more affordable than ordering à la carte.

Address: 22 Scotts Road Goodwood Park Hotel, Singapore 228221, Singapore

This article was first published by MoneySmart.