Best SUV tyres for driving comfort and traction performance

SUVs are the most popular style of cars these days — with a taller ride height, they offer a better view of the road in front, along with increased ground clearance that can come in handy. Apart from that, SUVs are easy to get in and out of, and offer plenty of practicality with substantial boot space.

I wouldn't be surprised if your choice of family car is an SUV, and if it is, this is the article that you don't want to skip! Did you know that there are SUV specific tyres designed to complement your drive? Well, no worries, here are the seven comfortable and versatile all-season tyres for your SUV that you should consider.

1. Bridgestone Alenza 001

The Bridgestone Alenza 001 is exclusively engineered for SUVs to maximise handling and grip in both wet and dry conditions, providing reassuring confidence and comfort.

Bridgestone manages to achieve these characteristics with several tyre design elements. The Alenza 001's Multi-round block structure delivers instant steering response, straight-line stability, excellent wet handling and braking. 3D-M shaped sipes and chamfering are also applied for outstanding tyre life and braking performance as well.

Distributed by: Bridgestone Tyre Sales Singapore Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6540 4196

Website: www.bridgestone.com.sg/en

2. Yokohama Geolandar CV G058

Engineered to deliver complete confidence to drivers of crossovers and mid-size SUVs, the Geolandar CV G058 offers enhanced wet grip, long-lasting tread life, along with a quiet and comfortable ride.

The use of Yokohama's CV-2 micro-silica compound and optimal groove design allow the tyre to offer optimal wet grip, confident braking and hydroplaning resistance. Chamfered rounded ribs profile further enhances traction and tread life as well. The five-pitch tread variation pattern is also designed to reduce road noise for a comfortable and quiet ride.

Distributed by: YHI Corporation (S) Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6264 2155

Website: https://yhiautomotive.com.sg

3. Goodyear EfficientGrip 2 SUV

While practical, SUVs can be quite fuel-thirsty due to their shape and size. But fret not, if you are looking to save some fuel, Goodyear Efficient Grip2 SUV is the tyre for you. Improved flexibility and elasticity allows this tyre to deal with rough road conditions smoothly, reducing fuel consumption.

Thanks to its low rolling resistance and Mileage Plus Technology this tyre is also proven to provide 25 per cent more mileage than its predecessor without compromising on handling and safety, allowing even more savings in the long run.

Distributed by: Goodyear Singapore Tyres

Contact number(s): 6939 6888

Website: https://www.goodyear.com.sg

4. Continental Conti CrossContact LX Sport

The ContiCrossContact LX Sport is made to provide outstanding performance for on-road and general off-road use with a promise of improved dry handling. This tyre is also designed for excellent braking performance on dry and wet roads along with improved traction both on and off-road. The tyre's contour also optimises rolling resistance to achieve an improved fuel economy.

Distributed by: Stamford Tyres

Contact number(s): 6262 3355

Website: www.stamfordtyres.com/Retail

5. Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV

The Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV is the king of wet braking as tested in 2018. Apart from that, this tyre also has plenty of features that aid its performance. The asymmetrical tread pattern is designed to handle both dry and wet conditions to allow versatile performance.

Meanwhile, a compound mix with specific innovative functional elastomers and thin Silica provides excellent grip and braking performance on wet roads. The overall tread design and tyre architecture of the Pilot Sport 4 SUV is also optimised for comfort and grip - this tyre is an all-rounder with outstanding braking performance.

Distributed by: Chin Seng Hin Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6861 6106

Website: http://chinsenghin.com

6. Dunlop Grandtrek PT3

If you are looking for an SUV tyre that delivers exceptional handling, enhanced grip, fuel efficiency and minimal noise, the Dunlop Grandtrek PT3 is the one for you. The use of Enhance Silica based tread compound provides better braking and grip on both wet and dry roads while reducing rolling resistance for better fuel efficiency.

The four wide circumferential grooves and varied pattern design work to improve straight line handling and stability, reduce road noise and increase comfort for an enjoyable drive.

Distributed by: Toyotsu Binter Automotive Parts Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6345 7611

Website: https://toyotsubinter.com

7. Kumho Ecsta PS71 SUV

Kumho's Ecsta PS71 has always been a popular sports performance tyre with excellent grip for performance driving. With upgraded and reinforced construction, Kumho came up with the SUV-specific PS71 SUV. This tyre is designed to deliver stable driving with superb handling and braking performance on wet and dry surfaces for your performance SUVs.

Distributed by: Toyotsu Binter Automotive Parts Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6345 7611

Website: https://toyotsubinter.com

ALSO READ: Silence, sweat, solitude: The Audi Q8 e-tron Efficiency League

This article was first published in sgCarMart.