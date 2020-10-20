Best Taobao fashion stores you need to know about - Korean style, minimalistic etc!

With or without the massive annual sale events, navigating Taobao can be pretty overwhelming, especially for first-timers . With so much choice of brands and sellers, it gets hard to choose where to start.

Since we know you want only but the best, we dived deep into the Taobao world to find the coolest Taobao fashion stores. We all know how much Singaporeans love a good cheap thrill!

Here is a list of the top Taobao fashion shops and brands to get you through the growing number of boutiques in the e-commerce site. Not to mention that these shops curate and manufacture their own designs and pieces – so rest assured that you’re getting unique items when you purchase from them!

Taobao fashion brands

PHOTO: LoveHeyNew

The common trick to making your pieces timeless is to purchase wardrobe staples, then elevating them with a statement piece. LoveHeyNew is an expert when it comes to reinventing boring basics.

They add modern touches and comfortability to their well-curated clothing pieces – including pullovers, tank-tops, denim pieces, and even accessories.

The wide array of colours to pick from also means that you can have a different vibe for each occasion you’re dressed for!

Estimated price range:

Tops: $8 – $15

Bottoms: $14 – $20

Outerwear: $16 – $40

PHOTO: Elinasea

When we think about girl-next-door style, we’d probably think of that approachable and nice girl you can always go to for help. Elinasea is known for making delicate pieces that marries just the right amount of sweetness and casualness in their style.

Although their store mainly features muted earthy tones, they also have versatile pieces that play with patterns and textures – think stripes, denim, and graphics.

Estimated price range:

Tops: $6 – $16

Bottoms: $12 – $16

Outerwear: $26 – $30

PHOTO: Fairypan

What’s charming about Korean style is their amazing way of looking comfy and chic without looking lazy. Though there’s no specific definition to what constitutes a “Korean style”, we know for sure that Koreans are always at the forefront of being trendy and individualistic.

Fairypan has a mish-mash of korean style pieces – ranging from atheleisure to knit wear. Expect both pastel tones and patterns with bold grids and prints!

Estimated price range:

Tops: $12 – $20

Bottoms: $14 – $20

Outerwear: $40

PHOTO: Lili Edit

Less is more – Lili Edit embodies this saying. This Taobao shop’s catalogue is a neat curation of clothes in neutral tones. The clothing pieces can be worn alone or thrown together.

Minimalists and comfortable fashion fanatics will fall in love with this brand. For those working in a company with a smart casual dress code, you can even wear their pieces to work!

Estimated price range:

Tops: $15 – $20

Bottoms: $14 – $20

Earn up to 10 per cent cashback when you purchase from Taobao via ShopBack !

PHOTO: Superninyy

Chic style often include sleek pieces – and whoever embodies it has that powerful yet intimidating aura, yet everybody wants to be her.

Superninyy’s specially selected pieces can definitely ramp up your wardrobe. Elevate your style with their monochromatic pieces and pair with a pair of boots for a bold statement.

Estimated price range:

Tops: $8 – $20

Bottoms: $10 – $20

Outerwear: $30 – $40

PHOTO: Skylady

By student look, we definitely don’t mean bright neon OBS shirts, FBTs, and Jansport bag. We mean stylish preppy aesthetics – think tennis skirts and sweater vests that are literally everywhere recently. If you dig this kind of look, you might want to look into Skylady.

This Taobao fashion store has a huge selection of tops and bottoms you won’t go wrong mixing and matching. Throw in some simple tennis shoes and tube socks to complete the cute look!

Estimated price range:

Tops: $6 – $16

Bottoms: $12 – $17

Outerwear: $15 – $20

PHOTO: Kiss Milk

The curvy ones should check out KISS MILK . They have a wide range of staple and fashion items — perfect for work and casual day outs — in their Taobao catalogue.

With styles leaning more towards the western side, expect to find monochromatic stylish pieces that can definitely make a statement!

Estimated price range:

Tops: $14 – $20

Bottoms: $14 – $20

Outerwear: $20

PHOTO: TANSSHOP

Special occasions demand special outfits. Check out TANSSHOP for formal and cocktail dresses you can put on for parties and ornate events. Additionally, they have casual pieces for an everyday look.

Their pieces are more similar to the styles you see in local blogshops – with the same quality but at much more affordable prices!

Estimated price range:

Tops: $10 – $20

Bottoms: $12 – $20

Outerwear: $20 – $24

Save while shopping at Taobao fashion stores!

With the year end sales season, opt for smart online shopping this 11.11 Singles’ Day. Shop at your chosen Taobao brands through the ShopBack to get up to 10 per cent cashback on top of in-site discounts!

This article was first published in Shopback.