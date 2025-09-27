Best things to do during F1 Singapore 2025 (beyond the Grand Prix)

With the Singapore Grand Prix lighting up the night on Oct 5, 2025, the city once again transforms into a global playground. But there's more to F1 Singapore than just the track.

This high-octane week brings rooftop raves, decadent brunches, exclusive afterparties, and even wellness rituals designed to reset your senses. Whether you're a race devotee, a culture seeker, or simply in town for the vibe, there's no shortage of unforgettable moments to chase.

From golden-hour discos to sunrise sound baths, here are the best things to do during F1 Singapore 2025, curated for those who know that the real action often happens beyond the Grand Prix.

After 2049

On Oct 3, After 2049 returns to the rooftop of Marina Bay Sands to officially close Token2049 and unofficially kick off F1 weekend in style.

Headlining the night is Lisbon-based duo Mind Against, known for their brooding, synth-heavy sets, alongside fast-rising B2B duo Ajna & Samm, whose Afro-house and melodic techno blend is reshaping dancefloors across Europe. With support from ANONM, Leon (FR), Milam, and Mo-Shi, this is a proper burner. But what truly sets it apart? A hemispherical 360° spatial audio setup by Polygon Live, the only one in Asia this year.

Here's why this is the rooftop party to be at. Final release tickets at S$249 via Megatix, available from Sept 27.

Oct 3, 10pm-late, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark Observation Deck.

QT Singapore: From Sound Baths to Skyline Beats

Rewriting the F1 playbook, QT Singapore blends mindful movement with nocturnal energy in a full-spectrum weekend experience. On Oct 4, the day begins with a floating soundbath (8-9am) led by Mae Kwan, wellness coach and creator of Unstuck.

From 10am to 2pm, guests alternate icy plunges and steam sessions during Immersion by Wild Pearl & Tundra, followed by a chakra-charged dance set with live beats by DJ Maurice.

By afternoon, the rooftop lights up with DJs from Manifest and a Chivas launch. On Sunday, start with a 5km run by Off Form Run Club, then ease into the Recovery Brunch (11am-5pm) by 528 Collective, with cocktails by Fura and sun-drenched grooves.

For information, visit qthotels.com/singapore.

Oct 4, 8am-10pm & 5 Oct, 8am-5pm, 35 Robinson Road.

Aperol Spritz Chasing Sunsets at Nova

For race weekend, Aperol brings its golden-hour glow to the city's highest rooftop with Chasing Sunsets at Nova, a double-bill sundown party above the grid.

On Oct 4, the event unfolds over two sessions: Sunset (5.30-7.30pm) offers free-flow Aperol Spritz and gourmet canapes, while Dusk (8.30pm-late) carries the celebration into the night with curated cocktails, live screening and prime views of the F1 qualifying laps.

DJs Bongomann b2b Toppings and Chucheewa are on the lineup, bringing soulful, nu-disco and electronic energy to both decks. With photobooths, giveaways, and that signature Aperol orange glow, this is golden hour reimagined, with cocktails in hand and the city at your feet.

Tickets from $138 via Klook.

Oct 4, 5.30pm-late, NOVA, Level 63, 1 Raffles Place.

Ce La Vi: Overdrive - 38 Hours of Unbridled Revelry

For F1 weekend, Ce La Vi flips the switch on subtlety. Overdrive: Race Weekend is a 38-hour marathon across Oct 4-5, delivering nonstop energy at the Club Lounge above Marina Bay.

On Saturday, Canadian house icon Art Department headlines with his signature raw, synth-forward style, supported by French DJ duo Kunda. Sunday sees resident heavyweights like Brendon P, Kenneth F, Leonard T, Ollie'des, and more, closing out the weekend with deep grooves and euphoric builds.

With panoramic views, champagne-fueled nights, and the roar of the race just below, this is the longest and possibly loudest rooftop party in Singapore.

Tickets from S$58 at celavi.com.

Oct 4, 12pm - Oct 6, 6am, CÉ LA VI, Marina Bay Sands.

GAIAVIP × Patrón × Oracle Red Bull Racing: The Official Afterparty

On Oct 4, after the qualifying laps fade, GAIAVIP takes over at Capitol Theatre Kempinski with its official Patrón × Oracle Red Bull Racing afterparty. A convergence of house rhythms and A-list style.

The lineup? Vidojean, Faul & Wad, and Oskar Med K lead the charge, alongside local DJs Kylie Nicole, Chichi, and Stephen Day. Expect premium pours (Patrón, Grey Goose, Bombay Sapphire), world-class mixology by Employees Only, and sound production by festival pros Xtrusion Entertainment. For those seeking full indulgence, exclusive VVIP tables are also available for groups of 6 to 25 guests.

Tickets from S$258 at gaiavip.sg.

Oct 4, 7pm-late, Capitol Theatre Kempinski.

Mandala Mansion: Skyline Excess, Redefined

On race night, Mandala Mansion transforms Singapore's most iconic rooftop into a one-night-only playground of music, indulgence, and 360° skyline views.

Hosted across HighHouse and Nova, this all-access evening blends culinary flair, champagne-fuelled hospitality, and front-row fireworks over Marina Bay. Headlining the afterparty is Jay Sean, joined by an international and regional DJ lineup including PBH, Jade Rasif, Jeremy Boon, Bangkok Invaders, and more.

Free-flow pours from Don Julio, Glenfiddich, and Penrose cocktails meet plates of caviar and gourmet bites. It's nightlife, Mandala-style: stylish, unfiltered, and totally unforgettable.

Tickets available at mandala.club/mandala-mansion.

Oct 5, HighHouse & Nova rooftop.

Amber Lounge: The Official Formula 1® Afterparty

Returning to Singapore's Grand Prix weekend in all its champagne-soaked glory, Amber Lounge is where F1's inner circle comes to let loose.

Presented by Moët & Chandon at the stunning Clifford Pier, this year's edition features global hitmaker Jonas Blue, R&B star Jay Sean, and YouTube-phenom-turned-DJ Vikkstar, with surprise acts guaranteed. The crowd? Expect racing royalty, celebrities, and serious nightlife connoisseurs.

Add in cocktails by Penrose (Asia's 50 Best) and a showcase of premium pours such as Don Julio 1942, Glenfiddich, Belvedere, and more, and you're in for two unforgettable nights. If you're after the glitz, this is it.

Individual VIP passes from S$850+, reservations via amberlounge.com.

Oct 4-5, 10pm-late, Clifford Pier, The Fullerton Bay Hotel.

Race to Samba at SushiSamba

52 floors above the city, SushiSamba brings high-octane flavour and rhythm to F1 week with Race to Samba, a two-part celebration in the clouds. It kicks off on Oct 3 with an intimate post-race party inside SambaRoom, a lush, hidden mezzanine where DJ sets, race-themed cocktails, and panoramic views turn night into spectacle.

Then, on Oct 4 and 5, the energy shifts to day with Copacabana Brunch, a vibrant midday carnival of Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian flavours, complete with Samba dancers, DJs, and Champagne-fuelled flair. Whether you're perched at the seviche bar or dancing above Marina Bay, this is where the race weekend spirit truly soars.

Tickets from S$160++ at sushisamba.com.

Oct 3, 10pm-late & 4-5 Oct, 12-3pm, Marina Bay Sands.

So as the engines cool and the champagne flows, remember that the best things to do during F1 Singapore 2025 aren't confined to the circuit.

Whether you're dancing above the skyline, recharging with a rooftop brunch, or toasting to the night with a Spritz in hand, Singapore delivers a race week like no other. Because here, the Grand Prix is just the beginning, and everything after is part of the main event.

[[nid:723052]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.