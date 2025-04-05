The best things to do in Singapore this April 2025

April in Singapore hits different. It's the season where rhythm meets ritual, where world-class festivals share space with underground gatherings, and where every weekend feels like a choose-your-own-adventure story.

Whether you're vibing to deep house in the jungle, geeking out on Japanese printmaking, or catching bone-crunching pro-wrestling up close, this month's cultural calendar is stacked. From music and art to sport and style, here are the very best things to do in Singapore in April 2025.

Sunda Festival 2025

Singapore's only camp-out dance affair is back, transforming Sarimbun Scout Camp into a jungle-draped haven for rhythm seekers and free spirits. From April 18-19, with a special Opening Night at MDLR on April 17, Sunda Festival 2025 returns with another expertly curated lineup, led by Rush Hour's Antal, Japanese house hero Soichi Terada, sonic explorer Yu Su, and synth-funk maverick Mogwaa.

Local icons like Mantravine and Halal Sol round out a bill that celebrates Asia-Pacific's vibrant underground.

Co-conceptualised by Ice Cream Sundays and Hong Kong's FuFu Creative, Sunda is equal parts music festival and art-driven escape. Think sunrise sets, immersive art, vinyl rarities, and new connections forged in forest air.

Behzod Abduraimov and Hans Graf - Rachmaninoff and Ravel

For two nights only, the Esplanade Concert Hall sets the scene for a masterclass in sonic storytelling. Uzbek piano virtuoso Behzod Abduraimov brings fire and finesse to Rachmaninoff's Paganini Rhapsody, navigating its 24 variations like a man possessed, with cinematic flair, thundering runs, and moments of delicate melancholy.

It's the kind of performance that leaves the air charged. Then, as if one dreamscape wasn't enough, SSO Maestro Hans Graf leads the Singapore Symphony Chorus and Youth Choir into Ravel's Daphnis et Chloe.

An impressionist fever dream of Grecian mythology and symphonic sensuality. Come for the grandeur, stay for the goosebumps, and immerse yourself in a unique journey of cultural enrichment and musical excellence.

Tickets from $15, available via sso.org.sg. Livestream for members on April 12, 7.30pm via medici.tv and Singapore Symphony Orchestra's YouTube.

Lee Burridge in Singapore

After nearly two decades, the maestro of melodic deep house returns. Lee Burridge, pioneer, dreamweaver, and the force behind All Day I Dream, lands in Singapore on April 11 for a night set to stir both heartstrings and hips.

Known for crafting sonic journeys that span continents and festivals from Burning Man to Coachella, Burridge's sets are less performance, more pilgrimage. This isn't just a party-it's a chapter in the evolution of Singapore's electronic music story.

Joining the odyssey is local legend Aldrin, whose deep, groove-led style has moved dancefloors from Zouk to Berlin. Also on deck: Raja Rani, fresh from Wonderfruit, blending Indian classical motifs with tribal-laced techno into a hypnotic mosaic of sound. Presented by Collective Minds and Blackout Agency, this one's for the heads-and the dreamers.

Happening on April 11 at MDLR. Advance tickets ($58) are available at megatix.asia.

The Vintage Fair 2025 - 10th Anniversary Edition

Singapore's most stylish treasure hunt returns as Journey East celebrates a decade of vintage elegance. On April 12 and 13, the Tan Boon Liat Building becomes a haven for discerning collectors and lovers of all things timeless. This isn't your average flea market.

This is a finely tuned showcase of Singapore's top vintage curators. Expect everything from 1960s Seiko watches and Deco-era jewellery to '90s streetwear, upcycled lighting art, and rare designer bags with serious provenance.

Whether you're into sustainable fashion, slow design, or the stories behind objects, The Vintage Fair is where past meets present, and style finds its soul.

Free entry, 12-6pm at Journey East, #03-02 Tan Boon Liat Building.

Graveyard Shift Bunker Sessions Mixtape 1: An Art & Pro-wrestling Event

Leave your expectations (and your shoes) at the door. Graveyard Shift Pro-Wrestling is trading the ring for the mat in a raw, up-close showdown where every slam, suplex, and stare-down hits harder. Happening inside the gritty confines of NEW ERA MMA Gym, this isn't just sport; it's part underground theatre, part community riot.

Catch Emman square off against the menacing Dr. Gore, watch Da Butcherman & Alexis Lee tag it out with Miss Seline & Bryson Blade, and get hyped for a wildcard bout featuring Rassler Ryan.

With Southeast Asia's rising wrestling talents on display, this one's for the culture freaks and fight fans alike.

Free seating (floor) and standing. BYO snacks, but keep 'em off the mat. Footwear off at the door. Show starts inside NEW ERA MMA Gym on April 12.

Outlook Festival x NESC Present Silva Bumpa (UK)

Sound system culture lands with a thump as Outlook Festival makes its Singapore debut on April 12 at IKI. At the heart of the action? Silva Bumpa, Manchester's bassline evangelist and one of the UK's most exciting exports.

Known for his no-frills, high-octane blends of UKG, speed garage, and euphoric club pressure, Bumpa's sets have rattled the walls of Boiler Room and Rinse FM. Now, he brings that raw energy to Southeast Asia.

Flanking him are regional powerhouses: Breakboyclub from KL, backed by Mia, Traction Control, and Alfie Rrari, weaving broken beats with a jungle edge. Holding it down for the Lion City is TASHASAN, threading together UK and regional underground flavours with surgical precision. Expect high BPMs, low frequencies, and vibes deep enough to shake your soul loose.

Happening April 12 at IKI. Standard tickets are available at $30 via eventbrite.com.

Japanese Woodblock Printing Workshop | Geometric Impressions

Channel your inner artisan and dive into the meditative world of mokuhanga, traditional Japanese woodblock printing, at this hands-on workshop at STPI, happening on April 12 and 19.

Inspired by the bold, abstract works of Tobias Rehberger and Angela Bulloch, this session invites participants to carve, ink, and layer their way through the intricate art of printmaking.

Guided by friendly instructors, you'll learn to build a three-layer composition using geometric forms and create a striking print of your own. No prior experience needed, just curiosity and a steady hand.

Recommended for ages 16+. Prepare a simple three-layer geometric design in advance. Register now via stipithecorner.shop.

[[nid:716324]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.