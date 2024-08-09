The best things to do in Singapore this August 2024

August in Singapore is brimming with exciting events and celebrations, especially as the nation gears up for National Day. This month, embrace the vibrant energy of local culture and heritage with a range of activities that highlight Singapore's unique charm.

Whether you're looking to enjoy lively music sessions, delve into nostalgic experiences, or explore captivating exhibitions, there's something for everyone.

Don't miss out on the chance to celebrate the rich tapestry of Singaporean life with events that blend tradition and contemporary flair. Keep an eye out for weekly updates on the must-attend happenings around the city this August!

For the party people

Thugshop Presents - Perc

London-based DJ and producer Perc, lauded as "a master of inhibited techno" by Mixmag, returns on 8 Augusto kick off the long weekend.

Known for appearances at Berghain, Tresor, Fabric, and major festivals like Awakenings, Perc will set the tone with Yaya, fresh from Singapore's Boiler Room. Upstairs, Candice B and Kavan will deliver diverse flavors, ensuring a night of unforgettable vibes. Tickets are priced from S$22.51.

Thugshop Presents - All Night Long with Tijana T

Party all night long this National Day with Thugshop as they present Serbia's Tijana T. Known for her dynamic sets spanning techno, house, breakbeat, trance, and electro, Tijana has headlined at Rex, Panorama Bar, Blitz, and multiple Boiler Room events.

Enjoy her All Night Long performance, while Upstairs, Dexter Colt and TASHASAN soundtrack the festivities with their eclectic beats. Tickets are priced from S$20.

For the foodies

Poolside Fiesta & Guest Shifts at Las Palmas

Celebrate Singapore's 59th National Day in style at Las Palmas, a poolside oasis on the 33rd floor of Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena.

From Aug 8-11, enjoy the National Day Weekend Hot Dog Fiesta with a variety of hot dogs and drinks packages, including free-flow options. The festivities kick off with a guest shift by Dawen Ong from The Nest, Penang, on 7 August, offering a unique cocktail experience.

With views of the fireworks and a laid-back atmosphere, Las Palmas is the perfect spot for a memorable National Day celebration. Packages start at $59++ per adult, with early bird specials available.

Republic Bar Launches Volume Three Menu

Republic at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia takes us back in time with their new Volume Three menu that celebrates game-changing moments in the 1960s — think Icons, Media, Aesthetics and Innovations — that have shaped the generation.

Featuring our visionary leader, Founding Father (S$26++) see 12YO Rum stirred in with sparkling wine and local flavours like ginger, citrus, and orchid. Big Screen Boom (S$26++) pays homage to movie stars with Whisky, ginger ale, and a side of popcorn.

Psychedelia (S$26++) is all about colours and optical illusions crafted with dessert wine, lichi liqueur and gin alongside Lavender bitters and olive oil.

Innovations like the Bullet Train (S$26++) are reimagined with Matcha sake, vodka, and clarified apple juice, served with a seaweed rice cracker.

Dive into an Ocean Symphony at Carlton City Hotel Singapore

Get down and dirty every Thursday evening at Plate, Carlton City Hotel Singapore, with Ocean Symphony, a sumptuous seafood boil feast. Dive into the medley of crabs, lobsters, prawns, and clams, and chow down on delectable sides such as Fried Squid Tentacles and Spam Fries.

Use your hands because you'll want to savour those sauces — choose from Cajun, Black Pepper, and Salted Egg — or soak them up with deep-fried mantou.

Turn up the heat with their Mala Xiang Guo rendition that even comes with Taiwan Sausage, Lotus Root, and Black Fungus. Starting at S$88++ for two to three persons, we must say it's quite a catch!

Fly Overnight on The Singapore Flyer

For the first time, the Singapore Flyer extends its hours past midnight in celebration of the Nation's 59th Birthday. The Moonlight Flight runs from 11 pm on Aug 9 to 8am on Aug 10, so you can stargaze, moon gaze or even catch the sunrise as you scale 165 metres into the sky! Before you hop on, grab a bite at the night market Street Eats Under the Stars and stand to win some fantastic prizes at their lucky draw.

Sushi for the Stars - Sushi Zen

This intimate eight-seater omakase restaurant nestled along Teck Lim Road is not your typical sushiya. Helmed by Beijing's acclaimed Chef E Ran, Sushi Zen in Singapore marks his first overseas outpost, upholding the same exceptional quality and dedication to craft as his renowned establishments in China.

Ingredients are flown in four times a week from Toyosu Market and chefs test every batch of its Hokkaido's Nanatsuboshi rice to ensure it meets their standards.

This dedication is why the chef counts A-list personalities like Tim Cook, Angelababy, and Carina Lau among his regular customers. An Omakase lunch set starts from S$150++ and dinner from S$258++.

Wild Turkey's Master's Keep Expressions

Wild Turkey has unveiled Master's Keep Triumph, the latest addition to its esteemed Master's Keep series. This 10-year-old rye whiskey is the oldest age-stated rye from Wild Turkey and represents a pinnacle of Kentucky rye whiskey, crafted by Master Distiller Eddie Russell.

Triumph joins the previous releases, Unforgotten (2022) and Voyage (2023), each showcasing Wild Turkey's innovative approach to whiskey-making. Triumph is distinguished by its extended ageing process, resulting in a rich profile of honey sweetness and warm spices.

The Master's Keep series, which began in 2015, exemplifies Wild Turkey's dedication to pushing the boundaries of traditional bourbon and rye production. The collection, including Unforgotten, Voyage, and Triumph, is now available in Singapore through Campari Group's RARE Division.

Activities

Wish Upon a Star at the Qixi Festival Village

Come and wish upon a star at the Qixi Festival Village with a slew of workshops, games, and performances that celebrate a forgotten culture. '

Beyond the legend of the Cowherd and Weaver Girl, the Qixi Festival served as a time for artisans to wish upon the stars for greater skill and mastery in their craft.

Hop on the heritage tour to learn all about the forgotten practices and customs of the festival, or speak with the descendant of a Samsui woman.

Step Into Nostalgia at National Museum's New Pop-Up Exhibition

Experience the magic of childhood at Play:Date — Unlocking Cabinets of Play, a new interactive pop-up at the National Museum of Singapore from now to Jan 5, 2025, open daily 10am-6pm.

This free exhibition celebrates toys from various eras with over 250 iconic pieces, including McDonald's collectibles, vintage Hot Wheels, POP MART figurines, and Tamagotchis.

Dive into the nostalgia of playtime with immersive displays, large-scale artworks by local artists, and engaging digital experiences like the Play:Mate digital toy avatar. Rediscover the joy of toys and their cultural impact through this vibrant showcase.

Impressions by Monet at Gardens by the Bay

Travel back in time and dive into the world of Claude Monet at Gardens by the Bay. The floral wonderland presents a one-of-a-kind exhibition that melds horticulture and digital artistry in Impressions of Monet, running till Sept 17, 2024.

Step into Monet's garden in a careful curation of over 18,000 plants, including Water Lilies, inspired by his famous series.

Explore a replica of Monet's pink house and step into immersive spaces at The Experience for a multi-sensory journey through the artist's works and life.

This article was first published in City Nomads.