The best things to do in Singapore this December 2024

As the year draws to a close, Singapore buzzes with festive energy. December offers a rich lineup of music events, art exhibitions, and festive markets, ideal for wrapping up the year in style.

Whether you're eager to dance the night away, delve into creative worlds, or enjoy quality moments with loved ones, there's something for everyone. Explore our curated guide to discover the best activities and events this holiday season.

Music & Nightlife

GrooveTop Year-End Blowout Featuring Melvo Baptiste

GrooveTop is closing out 2024 with a grand finale at Tuff Club on Dec 7, headlined by Melvo Baptiste. Known for his work with Glitterbox Recordings and The Remedy Project, Baptiste brings his signature blend of soul, disco, funk, and house to the decks for an unforgettable night.

Joining him are KL's Roshan, founder of Saturday Selects, and Singapore's own Sivanesh from Sivilian Affairs, rounding out a stellar lineup.

Tickets start at S$35 with limited availability on early bird tickets. GrooveTop promises a highlight evening and a surprise treat for attendees. For table enquiries, contact GrooveTop via Instagram.

N.W.A Singapore Takeover with DJ Yella & Lil Eazy-E

Come Dec 14, Mortar & Pestle transforms into the ultimate stage for hip-hop royalty with the N.W.A Singapore Takeover.

Headlining the event is DJ Yella, a pioneer of gangsta rap and a founding member of N.W.A, whose gritty beats redefined the genre. Joining him is Lil Eazy-E, son of rap icon Eazy-E, bringing his father's legacy to life with his own dynamic sound.

The night also features a stellar lineup of local talent, including PRAV, XG, Shane 2 Sweet, and The Iceman, ensuring non-stop energy from 8pm to 3am. Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience West Coast hip-hop's golden era live in Singapore.

Tickets start at S$45 (includes a complimentary drink).

Thugshop's XXL Series Finale: REBEKAH & Samantha Togni

Thugshop wraps up 2024 with a thunderous XXL Series finale on Dec 13 at MDLR, featuring powerhouse co-headliners REBEKAH and Samantha Togni. Known for riveting sets at Berlin's iconic Berghain, Tresor, and KitKatClub, the duo has commanded dancefloors across Europe and the US

REBEKAH's hard-hitting releases on Rave Alert, Elements, and Soma are matched by Samantha Togni's genre-defying tracks on Rant & Rave, Lobster Theremin, and her own imprint, Boudica. Together, their combined energy promises a euphoric, high-octane night. Warming up the decks is Joshua Dillon, setting the stage for an unforgettable finale to the XXL Series.

Tickets start at S$55, with the first release already sold out.

Sam Binga's Singapore Debut: A Tropical Xmas Party with Revision Music

Bass music icon Sam Binga makes his Singapore debut on Dec 20 at iKi (formerly Home Club), bringing his genre-defying sound rooted in UK sound system culture. From collaborations with Skream and Nikki Nair to his own Pineapple Records imprint, Binga is known for his high-energy, boundary-pushing sets.

Joining him are the Revision Music crew and local guest DJ HZQ (Last Saturdays), setting the stage for a tropical, pineapple-infused dance party like no other. This festive edition promises to heat up your Christmas with cutting-edge beats and unforgettable vibes.

Tickets start at S$35 (excluding fees).

Arts & Culture

Step Into the Golden World of Gustav Klimt

Experience Gustav Klimt's masterpieces like never before at Falling in Gold, an immersive exhibition running from Dec 6, 2024 to March 31, 2025 at the Sports Hub Library. Surround yourself with 360° projections of Klimt's radiant gold and vivid hues, including iconic works like The Kiss.

Open daily from 10am to 7pm (closed Mondays), this exhibition combines art with interactive elements, making it perfect for families, art lovers, and curious adventurers.

Tickets start from S$23.

Sentosa's "A Big, Big World" Festive Wonderland

Celebrate the holidays at Sentosa's "A Big, Big World", running from Dec 9, 2024 to Feb 16, 2025. Spanning Resorts World Sentosa, Sentosa Sensoryscape, and Palawan Beach, this experience features themed zones inspired by England, France, Germany, and Japan, complete with giant installations, carnival games, and festive performances.

Highlights include snowfall displays, kite-making workshops, and The Floating Marvels-a dazzling nighttime showcase of illuminated sea creatures. Guests can also enjoy exclusive deals from over 40 island partners and support local artisans at SG Enable's carnival booth.

Whether celebrating Christmas or Chinese New Year, this vibrant event offers unforgettable experiences for all ages.

Immerse Yourself in the World of Jean-Michel Basquiat

Marina Bay Sands presents Behind the Canvas Series 1: Jean-Michel Basquiat, an immersive tribute to one of contemporary art's most iconic figures. Running from Dec 16, 2024 to March 6, 2025, this exhibition brings Basquiat's life and work to Asia for the first time.

Experience rare archival materials, interactive installations, and multisensory showcases that delve into his artistic evolution and cultural impact. Organised by Covenant ART in partnership with New York-based House of Inspiration, this groundbreaking exhibition is part of Singapore Art Week and promises a fresh perspective on Basquiat's legacy.

Tickets start at S$43 for locals, with free entry for children under six.

Mongrel Screening & Panel Discussion

Mark your calendars for Dec 18, as The Projector hosts a special fundraiser screening of Mongrel (M18), an award-winning film exploring migrant worker experiences.

The evening includes a post-screening panel discussion with director Chiang Wei-Liang, co-producer Elizabeth Wijaya, and HOME's Senior Research & Advocacy Manager, Jaya Anil Kumar. Proceeds will benefit the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME), celebrating 20 years of empowering migrant workers.

Tickets are S$25.

EOY J-Culture Festival 2024: A Celebration of Japanese Pop Culture

Singapore's largest Japanese pop culture event returns bigger than ever on Dec 21 to 22, 2024, at Suntec City Convention Centre.

Expanding to two halls, the EOY J-Culture Festival features over 30 daily stage performances, international guest artistes, and a vibrant Creators' Alley with 250 exhibitors. Dive into cultural workshops, gaming zones, and dazzling cosplay showcases that bring anime, J-pop, and subcultures to life.

Tickets start at S$18.90 for single-day access, with premium passes available for exclusive perks. For tickets and more details.

This article was first published in City Nomads.