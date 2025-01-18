The best things to do in Singapore this January 2025

January 2025 kicks off with an exciting lineup of events celebrating art, music, culture, and community across Singapore.

While Singapore Art Week (SAW) takes centre stage with numerous exhibitions and performances, the month also offers a diverse range of activities, from culinary showcases and family-friendly gatherings to music festivals and street culture events.

Whether you're drawn to contemporary art, live music, or immersive experiences, this carefully curated list highlights the best things to do in Singapore this month.

Singapore Art Museum at Singapore Art Week 2025

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DEUouroyiAd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

From Jan 17 to 26, 2025, the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) transforms Tanjong Pagar Distripark into a hub of creativity and engagement as part of Singapore Art Week 2025. Admission is free, offering access to an impressive lineup of activities, including live music, exhibitions, workshops, and guided tours.

Highlights include Seeing Forest by Robert Zhao Renhui, a thought-provoking exhibition exploring Singapore's secondary forests and their evolving ecosystems.

Dive into Yee I-Lann's Mansau-Ansau, showcasing experimental weaves and creative storytelling, or experience Pratchaya Phinthong's No Patents on Ideas, which examines the cultural and economic systems shaping modern life. Visitors can also enjoy Sonic Sessions, Makers' Markets, and interactive workshops.

Light to Night Singapore 2025

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DEtZwshSXpH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Light to Night 2025 transforms Singapore's Civic District from Jan 17 to Feb 6 with over 70 artworks and programmes exploring multifaceted identities under the theme "Do You See Me?".

Highlights include Art Skins on Monuments, featuring projection mappings on iconic landmarks by local and regional artists, and Travelling Through the Tropical Rainforest by Han Sai Por, showcasing six large-scale sculptures on the Padang.

Visitors can immerse themselves in interactive installations like Claire Teo's Through the Looking Glass, and enjoy performances, workshops, and food at the Art X Social: Festival Street.

As part of Singapore Art Week and the National Gallery's 10th anniversary, this free event celebrates diversity through art.

[[nid:713602]]

Artbox Everyday 2025

Artbox 2025 makes its much-anticipated return with Artbox Everyday at Singapore Expo Hall 4 from Jan 17-19 and Jan 24-26. Featuring over 600 vendors from Singapore, Thailand, Korea, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, this expanded edition transforms a 108,000 sq ft space into a vibrant showcase of art, retail, and food.

Visitors can explore unique installations like the Hero Structure, designed to evoke Singapore's heartland estates, and enjoy live performances, interactive activities, and an immersive arcade by The Arcade People.

For the first time, Artbox introduces Trade Day to foster B2B collaborations and Artbox Express, a mobile gallery bus service.

With exciting events like art auctions, open mic sessions, and giveaways, Artbox promises a dynamic experience for all.

Kelab Jannah Presents: DJ Fart in the Club Live in Singapore

On Jan 24, Kelab Jannah kicks off its first event of the year at MDLR, blending experimental sounds and immersive vibes.

Headlining is Berlin-based DJ Fart in the Club, renowned for her eclectic sets that intertwine deep, light-hearted, and genre-blurring elements. Supporting acts include ITEK, an experimental electronic artist, and newcomer Jeanut, making their debut.

As the unofficial afterparty for Singapore Art Week, the event promises an unforgettable night of music and artistry. Tickets range from $35-$45 and are available on Eventbrite. Join the party from 10pm to 3am for an evening of sonic exploration and energy.

Aliwal Urban Arts Festival (AUAF) 2025

The Aliwal Urban Arts Festival (AUAF) returns on Jan 25, closing Singapore Art Week with a dynamic celebration of street culture.

Held at the Aliwal Arts Centre and Aliwal Carpark, this year's highlights include TAILORED: Bore & Stroke, an exhibition exploring the intersection of automotive customisation and urban art, with works by artists like TraseOne and Mad Rat Inc..

Visitors can try their hand at spray painting with RSCLS or join a $5 walking tour uncovering Kampong Gelam's street art.

Expect skateboarding sessions, an art market, live music by Red Kite Music, and dance showcases curated by Darren Toh. With free and ticketed programmes, AUAF 2025 promises an engaging day for all.

[[nid:713287]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.