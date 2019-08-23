Best things to do in Singapore at night that don't involve going to the club

Good night!

NYC isn't the only city that never sleeps - in Singapore, we've got 24-hour gyms, eateries, megamalls, and a whole ton of things to do even after night falls. Start with these ideas!

GO COSMIC BOWLING

Who says dance party music only belongs in the club? Bust your moves – bowling moves – at glow-in-the-dark cosmic bowling, complete with dazzling disco lights until as late as 3 a.m.

Find out more here.

WATCH THE SPECTACULAR LIGHTS SHOW AT MARINA BAY

Every night, Singapore's skies sparkle, not so much with stars, but with lasers and LEDs. Music and choreographed fountains dance along by Marina Bay Sands.

The light show starts at 8 p.m., and the water show at 9 p.m. There are additional shows at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Find out more here.

ALL ABROAD THE BOARD GAME CAFE

With more than 500 board games to choose from, it's a good thing Mind Cafe closes as late as 6 a.m. - you'll be at this way into the night.

Pay by the hour, with food and drinks to keep you refreshed as you play. The brownies are worth breaking your no-food-after-11pm diet rule.

Find out more here.

WATCH INDIE FILMS AT A BOUTIQUE THEATRE

Screening Room screens classics and indie films until late. Housed in a heritage building, it's got all the vibes the alternative activity-seeker will love. And in lieu of a movie ticket, there's a minimum spend of $15 on food and drinks instead. Not that it'll be a problem- we'd happily get $51 of wagyu beef sliders.

Check their Facebook page for screening schedules.

GO FLY A KITE

We're not being rude - we literally mean fly a kite.

Get a LED night kite from Kite Culture and head to Marina Barrage where the night breeze makes it perfect for this activity. Also, no more squinting your eyes at your kite with the sun glaring at you!

FEAST!

Hungry? Tons of hawker stalls and restaurants are open way into the wee hours of the night. Don’t fear judgment – it’s quite a common Singaporean past time to head out scavenging for food when the moon’s high in the sky.

Check out our list of favourite supper spots in Singapore for midnight eats!

MIDNIGHT SHOPPING

If you’re bored, you can shop around Mustafa shopping centre that’s open around the clock. Offering six floors of bargains that also house a travel agency, rooftop restaurant and supermarket, the place is a nest egg of discount shopping. You’re sure to be entertained shopping all night long!

GRAB A BOUQUET

Forgot that your anniversary’s tomorrow? Or perhaps there’s someone’s birthday that slipped your mind? Grab a bouquet from 24Hrs City Florist and you’re safe. The store also offers basket and vase arrangements, grand opening flowers and more, so you’re sure to find something you like.

TRY PRAWNING

If you can’t sleep and fancy some chill time, try reeling in some prawns at Hai Bin Prawning. Located at Punggol, this prawning joint is open 24/7. The prawns here are huge, and there are barbecue pits (that’s included in the hourly fee) for you to roast your victorious win. Equipment and baits are also included in the hourly fee. Beer, along with red or white wine, is also available.

Not a fan of prawning but a huge fan of seafood? Check out these 6 best seafood restaurants in Singapore instead!

CYCLE THE NIGHT AWAY

There’s nothing like the cool breeze and peaceful roads you can experience when it comes to cycling at night. Besides the lack of sweat from the sweltering heat our country is famous for, the roads are practically empty late midnight, which makes it perfect for cycling. Grab a few friends and head to one of the many bike trails in Singapore to cycle your night away.

Alternatively: check out Let’s Go Bike Singapore’s Marina Bay Bike or E-Scooter tours that are available nightly from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.! Not only will you get to see Singapore in bright lights, but you’ll even get to ride on the F1 track! Find out more here.

PLAY FOOTBALL INDOORS

Love football but hate the humid, stifling heat that comes with all things outdoors in Singapore? Here’s a solution: play football indoors, at midnight. Singapore’s first indoor football stadium, The Cage is open 24/7 for football fans. With 6 identical five-a-side pitches as well as ventilation fans, comfort areas and a music system for you to play the songs you like, you can spend all night here scoring goals. Make sure to book for a slot before heading down!

MIDNIGHT DRINK AND SHOP

There’s nothing new about drinking or shopping, but what about the two combined? You can do so at the popular Don Don Donki by Don Quijote. A one-stop hyper-mart for all your Japanese needs, the store is open 24 hours and has everything you possibly need – from Japanese snacks to clothes to phone cases and more. Located right inside Don Don Donki is Drink Drunk Donki, the bar section of the store serving authentic Japanese beers and sakes. Have fun shopping – tipsily!

Looking for more Japanese supermarkets? Check out these gourmet supermarkets in Singapore that even Japanese expats shop at.

WORK OUT, ANYTIME

If you can’t sleep, the best way to work up a sweat and tire yourself out is with a trip to the gym. Overcrowded gyms where you have to wait to use an equipment not your thing? Head to any of these 24-hour gyms in Singapore where you can work out in relative peace and quiet in the middle of the night.

PAMPER YOURSELF

When was the last time you hit the spa and had a really relaxing, pampering session? Take a break from the bustle of the city and recharge at these 24-hour spas. Purchase a spa pass at Spa Nes ($38 for 1 hour, $68 for 3 hours) and walk into a relaxation paradise. g.spa is another spa oasis that is also 24 hours, with invigorating spa treatments and saunas that ensure you fully relax.

CATCH A MIDNIGHT MOVIE

If overexcited chortles, annoying phone notifications and loud whispering annoy you often at the cinema, why not catch a midnight flick instead? The cinema will be quiet, and you can have a wider selection of seats to choose from. Just be sure to not choose a horror movie if you get creeped out easily.

Cinemas not your thing? Here are alternative places where you can watch your favourite movies!

SING YOUR HEART OUT

Love singing? No matter if you’re good at it or not, belt your heart out at a 24-hour karaoke joint. Grab your fellow night owl friends and have a good time at any of these karaoke bars that are open till late night: Teo Heng KTV Studio, Manekineko, Tang Music Box, and good ol’ Party World.

WATCH PLANES GO BY

If you can’t afford a vacation yet (be it due to work or financial restraints), you can admire the planes at the top airport in the world, our very own Changi Airport. Explore the fancy new Jewel Changi Airport, or grab a latte at the 24-hour Starbucks.

This article was first published in The Finder.