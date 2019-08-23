Best things to do in Singapore at night that don't involve going to the club

PHOTO: Pixabay
Pinky Chng
The Finder

Good night!

NYC isn't the only city that never sleeps - in Singapore, we've got 24-hour gyms, eateries, megamalls, and a whole ton of things to do even after night falls. Start with these ideas!

GO COSMIC BOWLING

Who says dance party music only belongs in the club? Bust your moves – bowling moves – at glow-in-the-dark cosmic bowling, complete with dazzling disco lights until as late as 3 a.m.

Find out more here.

WATCH THE SPECTACULAR LIGHTS SHOW AT MARINA BAY

View this post on Instagram

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.🇸🇬 In IGTV we leave you the video of the spectacle of lights. We liked even more the Gardens by the Bay, which you also have on our channel. Which do you like best? In direct we leave you a walk through the neighborhoods of this city: Chinatown, Little India and Kampong Glam, the Malay-Muslim neighborhood. Marina Bay Sands, Singapur. 🇸🇬 En IGTV os dejamos el video del espectacilo de luces. Nos gustó aún más el el de Gardens by the Bay, que también los tenéis en nuestro canal. Cuál os gusta más a vosotros? En directos os dejamos un paseo por los barrios de esta ciudad: Chinatown, Little India y Kampong Glam, el barrio malayo-musulmán. #singapur #singapore #marinabaysands #smallluxuryhotels #lightsshow #singaporeairlines #yoursingapore #singaporeinsiders #happytravelkids #exploresingapore #asia

A post shared by ✈️happytravelkids🌍 (@happytravelkids) on

Every night, Singapore's skies sparkle, not so much with stars, but with lasers and LEDs. Music and choreographed fountains dance along by Marina Bay Sands.

The light show starts at 8 p.m., and the water show at 9 p.m. There are additional shows at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Find out more here.

ALL ABROAD THE BOARD GAME CAFE

With more than 500 board games to choose from, it's a good thing Mind Cafe closes as late as 6 a.m. - you'll be at this way into the night.

Pay by the hour, with food and drinks to keep you refreshed as you play. The brownies are worth breaking your no-food-after-11pm diet rule.

Find out more here.

WATCH INDIE FILMS AT A BOUTIQUE THEATRE

View this post on Instagram

Our cozy, intimate clandestine Boutique Theatre can be booked out for Private Movie Screenings, Kid's Birthday Parties and also Small Corporate Events! 📷Boutique Film Theatre, Level 3 For Event Bookings : Email: info@screeningroom.com.sg Call : +65 6535 3357/6532 3357 #screeningroomsg #events #likeboss #rooftopbar #screeningroomsg #rooftopbar #screeningroomsg #screeningroom#sgigfoodies #sgig #sgbars #eventspace #eventssg #singaporebars #singaporebarscene #coctails #cocktailsg #cocktailporn #rooftopsg #singaporenightlife #screeningroomsingapore #screeningroomsg #drinking#drinkies #drinkup #bar #privateeventspace #singaporebar #food##cocktailsg #singaporebarscene #corporateevents #sgcity

A post shared by Screening_Room (@screening_room) on

Screening Room screens classics and indie films until late. Housed in a heritage building, it's got all the vibes the alternative activity-seeker will love. And in lieu of a movie ticket, there's a minimum spend of $15 on food and drinks instead. Not that it'll be a problem- we'd happily get $51 of wagyu beef sliders.

Check their Facebook page for screening schedules.

GO FLY A KITE

We're not being rude - we literally mean fly a kite.

Get a LED night kite from Kite Culture and head to Marina Barrage where the night breeze makes it perfect for this activity. Also, no more squinting your eyes at your kite with the sun glaring at you!

FEAST!

Hungry? Tons of hawker stalls and restaurants are open way into the wee hours of the night. Don’t fear judgment – it’s quite a common Singaporean past time to head out scavenging for food when the moon’s high in the sky.

Check out our list of favourite supper spots in Singapore for midnight eats!

MIDNIGHT SHOPPING

If you’re bored, you can shop around Mustafa shopping centre that’s open around the clock. Offering six floors of bargains that also house a travel agency, rooftop restaurant and supermarket, the place is a nest egg of discount shopping. You’re sure to be entertained shopping all night long!

GRAB A BOUQUET

Forgot that your anniversary’s tomorrow? Or perhaps there’s someone’s birthday that slipped your mind? Grab a bouquet from 24Hrs City Florist and you’re safe. The store also offers basket and vase arrangements, grand opening flowers and more, so you’re sure to find something you like.

TRY PRAWNING

If you can’t sleep and fancy some chill time, try reeling in some prawns at Hai Bin Prawning. Located at Punggol, this prawning joint is open 24/7. The prawns here are huge, and there are barbecue pits (that’s included in the hourly fee) for you to roast your victorious win. Equipment and baits are also included in the hourly fee. Beer, along with red or white wine, is also available.

Not a fan of prawning but a huge fan of seafood? Check out these 6 best seafood restaurants in Singapore instead!

CYCLE THE NIGHT AWAY

There’s nothing like the cool breeze and peaceful roads you can experience when it comes to cycling at night. Besides the lack of sweat from the sweltering heat our country is famous for, the roads are practically empty late midnight, which makes it perfect for cycling. Grab a few friends and head to one of the many bike trails in Singapore to cycle your night away.

Alternatively: check out Let’s Go Bike Singapore’s Marina Bay Bike or E-Scooter tours that are available nightly from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.! Not only will you get to see Singapore in bright lights, but you’ll even get to ride on the F1 track! Find out more here.

PLAY FOOTBALL INDOORS

Love football but hate the humid, stifling heat that comes with all things outdoors in Singapore? Here’s a solution: play football indoors, at midnight. Singapore’s first indoor football stadium, The Cage is open 24/7 for football fans. With 6 identical five-a-side pitches as well as ventilation fans, comfort areas and a music system for you to play the songs you like, you can spend all night here scoring goals. Make sure to book for a slot before heading down!

MIDNIGHT DRINK AND SHOP

There’s nothing new about drinking or shopping, but what about the two combined? You can do so at the popular Don Don Donki by Don Quijote. A one-stop hyper-mart for all your Japanese needs, the store is open 24 hours and has everything you possibly need – from Japanese snacks to clothes to phone cases and more. Located right inside Don Don Donki is Drink Drunk Donki, the bar section of the store serving authentic Japanese beers and sakes. Have fun shopping – tipsily!

Looking for more Japanese supermarkets? Check out these gourmet supermarkets in Singapore that even Japanese expats shop at.

WORK OUT, ANYTIME

If you can’t sleep, the best way to work up a sweat and tire yourself out is with a trip to the gym. Overcrowded gyms where you have to wait to use an equipment not your thing? Head to any of these 24-hour gyms in Singapore where you can work out in relative peace and quiet in the middle of the night.

PAMPER YOURSELF

When was the last time you hit the spa and had a really relaxing, pampering session? Take a break from the bustle of the city and recharge at these 24-hour spas. Purchase a spa pass at Spa Nes ($38 for 1 hour, $68 for 3 hours) and walk into a relaxation paradise. g.spa is another spa oasis that is also 24 hours, with invigorating spa treatments and saunas that ensure you fully relax.

CATCH A MIDNIGHT MOVIE

If overexcited chortles, annoying phone notifications and loud whispering annoy you often at the cinema, why not catch a midnight flick instead? The cinema will be quiet, and you can have a wider selection of seats to choose from. Just be sure to not choose a horror movie if you get creeped out easily.

Cinemas not your thing? Here are alternative places where you can watch your favourite movies!

SING YOUR HEART OUT

Love singing? No matter if you’re good at it or not, belt your heart out at a 24-hour karaoke joint. Grab your fellow night owl friends and have a good time at any of these karaoke bars that are open till late night: Teo Heng KTV Studio, Manekineko, Tang Music Box, and good ol’ Party World.

WATCH PLANES GO BY

If you can’t afford a vacation yet (be it due to work or financial restraints), you can admire the planes at the top airport in the world, our very own Changi Airport. Explore the fancy new Jewel Changi Airport, or grab a latte at the 24-hour Starbucks. 

This article was first published in The Finder.

More about
Lifestyle

TRENDING

&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
Places in Johor that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places in Johor that'll make you believe you're in Europe
God-daughters Zeng Huifen, Ye Sumei among those who say final goodbye to veteran actor Bai Yan
God-daughters Zeng Huifen, Ye Sumei among those who say final goodbye to veteran actor Bai Yan
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls&#039; performance in bikinis
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls' performance in bikinis
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest
Chang&#039;e lantern in Chinatown gets &#039;plastic surgery&#039; after complaints
Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
What&#039;s the &#039;correct&#039; retirement age in Singapore?
What's the 'correct' retirement age in Singapore?

Home Works

Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
What your tiles say about your design (&amp; bubble tea!) taste
What your tiles say about your design (& bubble tea!) taste
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Tavia Yeung&#039;s pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering &#039;special&#039;
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering 'special'
To keep her lover, 55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to pass off as own son
55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to keep her lover

SERVICES