Best things to do in Singapore: Oct 17 to 23

As we crawl to the end of the year, we’re sure your schedule is as busy as ever. If you’re not travelling over the long weekend, there’s still much to do in Singapore – from something for coffee aficionados, artsy folks, music lover and more. Scroll and find the event for you!

But first, coffee

PHOTO: City Nomads

Part of global coffee-making competition World AeroPress Championship, the Singapore edition of the AeroPress Championship 2022 has made its way to our shores this year, hosted by Common Man Coffee Roasters.

Bringing coffee-lovers together, this year’s theme ‘Return to Nature’ will play host to friendly coffee tournaments, tasty food and drinks, as well as a live DJ set by Kult Yard.

Look forward to exclusive merchandise and a live silkscreen station by Konstrukt Labs, and The Slow Press. Make your way to an art-filled outdoor bar in the rustic areas of Chinatown for a night of fun, community and celebrating coffee.

Singapore AeroPress Championship 2022 runs on Oct 20, 2022, 6pm onwards at Kult Yard, 195, 01-54 Pearl’s Hill Terrace, Singapore 168976. Admission is free.

Singapore becomes centre for contemporary art

PHOTO: City Nomads

Organised by the Singapore Art Museum and commissioned by the National Arts Council, the Singapore Biennale (SB2022) returns for its seventh edition. Serving as a platform for international dialogue in contemporary art, it carries the name of ‘Natasha’ this year.

The act of naming serves as a prompt to artists, collaborators, and audiences to re-discover their perception and relating to the world. Embracing the possibility and spontaneity of intimacy, as well as to reflect on the transformative potential within life and beyond, SB2022 will feature over 50 artists and collaborators.

Singapore Biennale 2022 runs till March 19, 2023, at various locations. Tickets are priced from $15.

A Fine Day at Amoy Street

PHOTO: City Nomads

Beat the Sunday night sadness with EATMEPOPTART this weekend. In an affair they’re calling ONE FINE DAY, lock in for a casual day-to-night event with boozy midday party to wind down over the long weekend.

Gather the crew, bring your little humans and your furry friends as you tuck into a special selection of delicious bites and summery cocktails at Moonstone. Jam out to indie pop, electronica, hip hop, funk & soul, pop, and more with DJs weelikeme, KiDG, Hedger, YA5TH, and CANDICEB. After your meal or boogie-down, don’t forget to shop the EMPT team’s new batch of merch!

ONE FINE DAY runs on Oct 23, 2022, at Moonstone Bar, 103 Amoy St, Singapore 069923, p. +65 6610 3029. Admission is free.

Injecting in some animated fun

PHOTO: City Nomads

Powered by the National Youth Council (NYC) & Young ChangeMakers (YCM), Cartoons Underground makes a big come back this year for its 11th run. Returning as an in-person event, Southeast Asia’s largest animation festival will showcase films that evoke powerful emotions, tackle mature themes and expand the endless possibilities of the medium.

Amongst the incredible works being screened are To Kill The Birds And Bees by Calleen Koh Yee Lin (Singapore), telling the story of young twins and their individual sex-related encounter, and 99¢ PIZZA. By Lucas Ansel (USA), a man who finds shelter from the rain in a small 99¢ pizza shop when a quick turn of events reveal that things may not be all as they seem.

Cartoons Underground 2022 runs on Oct 22 2022, at Projector X: Picturehouse, 2 Handy Rd, #05-01, Singapore 229233. Tickets are priced at $18.

