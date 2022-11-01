Best things to do in Singapore: Oct 31 to Nov 6

Halloween‘s over, but before you start replacing your Jack O’ Lanterns with Santa Claus figurines, let’s take a look at what’s happening in between. Catch spectuacular performances, party the pain away, hear from the writers of our island nation, and experience Japanese culture on the silver screen – all in one week.

See the future like an oracle

PHOTO: Junoflo

Singaporeans love their rap music, and lucky for us, Korean-American rap wonder Junoflo is coming to our sunny island to show off his smooth flow.

Catch his live performance at Drip this Saturday, and take to the beats in the afterparty with DJ Dwoo watching over the music. If you’d like to meet the legend himself, don’t miss the meet-and-greet event on the 4th!

Junoflo Live runs from 10.30pm-12am on Nov 5, 2022, at Drip, 100 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238840, p. +65 8032 6226. Meet-and-Greet runs 5pm-6pm on Nov 4, 2022, at Footlocker, #03-01/03-06 Gateway @ Emerald, 218 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238851, p. +65 6950 0255. Tickets for both available online, from $30.

Party The Blues Away

PHOTO: Unsplash

The Projector’s signature indie flair has translated perfectly to their Picturehouse location, and you’ll get to experience it all at Who Hurt You?, a party designed to help you dance your sorrows away. At the soundstage are DJs Mr J and Vira Suria, playing some of the best heartbreak tracks to help process that deep-seated trauma.

CULTURE Presents: Who Hurt You? runs 10.30pm till late on Nov 4, 2022, at Projector X: Picturehouse, The Cathay, 2 Handy Rd, #05-01, Singapore 229233. Tickets available online, from $24.15.

The Best of Singapore’s Literature Scene

PHOTO: Singapore Writer’s Festival

This one’s for all the bookworms out there. Lift your head up from those pages and attend the programmes and talks at Singapore Writer’s Festival!

Come listen about writers such as Raja Aisyah Sulaiman and Adibah Amin talk about fighting the good fight against colonialism, a sensational interactive exhibition about the future, and hear Cassandra Chaw and Ario Anindito’s perspectives on cyberpunk with a Southeast Asian flair.

Singapore Writer’s Festival 2022 runs till Nov 20, 2022, at various venues. Tickets and more information available online.

Japan on The Big Screen

PHOTO: Japanese Film Festival Singapore

Japanese culture is often mired in fascinating mystery as the ways of the Land of the Rising Sun seem foreign to most. Well, there’s no better way to get a peek into the uniqueness of Japanese society than by watching their films.

Ranging from vintage Japanese classics like The Moon Has Risen (1995), iconic anime movies like Akira (1988), to newer productions such as My Broken Mariko (2022), there’s no shortage of flicks to choose from.

Japanese Film Festival Singapore 2022 runs till Nov 5, 2022, at various venues. Tickets and more information available online.

Go To Hell

PHOTO: Unsplash

Haw Par Villa has been an absolute hotspot for parties recently, and for good reason. The historic and cultural site makes for a killer atmosphere, and Ice Cream Sundays and Darker than Wax are teaming up to bring you yet another of these stunning events.

Judging by their past collaborations with the Open Door series and the virtual reproduction of Golden Mile Complex, it’s safe to say that they’ll knock it out the park once more.

Haw Par Thrilla 3 runs 3pm-10.30pm on Nov 3, 2022, at Haw Par Villa, 262 Pasir Panjang Rd, Singapore 118628. Tickets available online.

This article was first published in City Nomads.