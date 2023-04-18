The best things to do in Singapore this week: April 17 to 23

The best things to do in Singapore this week include the best thing you can do for the environment; after all, Earth Day falls on April 22! There is the best way to spook that ‘ghosting’ friend out of work and the best ways to embrace our diverse world – with music, dance, food and shopping.

Mismatch presents House UR Head: The Dance Off

PHOTO: Mismatch

Celebrating the queer roots of house music, Mismatch presents a night of fun and music in House UR Head: The Dance Off. Leading the party are queer house heavyweights like Shigeki, Meraki Soul, and Bobby Obby Obby, along with local classic house by Jeremy Boon.

Drag darlings Sapphire Blast and Vexx Amen will glam up the night, with Amin in an Old Way battle against a mystery battlecat. Come dressed in full drag for free entry and put on your best dance moves as the best dancer of the night wins a prize.

MISMATCH presents HOUSE UR HEAD: The Dance Off runs April 21, 10pm-4am, at Phuture, 3C River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, #01-06 The Cannery, Singapore 179022. Tickets from $15; get them here.

The Ghosted Bar

PHOTO: YouGov

The latest YouGov survey shows that work is the top reason people ghost their friends. If you are being ghosted, remind your ghosting friends to #WorkResponsibly.

Spook them with a personalised GIF and get them down to The Ghosted Bar this Wednesday. If they do, you both will each enjoy a free pint of Heineken® Silver. Experience ‘paranormal’ themed activities in the one-night-only event and round off the night with award-winning comedian Jinx Yeo.

Heineken Silver: The Ghosted Bar runs April 19, 202, 7pm-11pm at 5 Emerald Hill Road, Singapore 229289. RSVP here.

SIFAS: A Kaleidoscope of Melodies

PHOTO: Sifas

“Kathambam” brings together the distinctive flairs of musicians from various origins by fusing the best elements of Indian, Oriental, and Western music. Catch Eugene Ang on the grand piano, Gildon Choo on the Chinese lute (pipa), and Mihir Kundu on Tabla, alongside vocals by Sushanth Parambath and Akshaya Ayyakannu.

From Shlokas and Bharathiyaar to Qawwali and Sufi music, the multi-genre and multi-ethnic musical performance will include songs from all over India, presented in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi/Urdu. This event is a part of the SIFAS Festival of the Arts.

Kathambam runs April 23, 7.30pm at The Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981. Tickets from $40; get them here.

Big Beach Clean Up

PHOTO: Seven Clean Seas

Care for the environment? Well, talk is trash; trash is what you will be pulling out of the waters when you join the Big Beach Clean Up. Put those words into action and show some love to the environment with Seven Clean Seas as they return with the Big Beach Clean Up on Earth Day.

Doing what they do best, cleaning the ocean from plastic pollution, the crew will lead you from start to finish as you clean the beach. You’ll also get to spend the morning on the beach and for a good cause.

The Big Beach Clean Up runs April 22 from 7.30am -11am at Changi Coastal Walk, Constant Wind 11 Changi Coast Walk Singapore 499740. Sign up here.

K-Market Festival

PHOTO: Market Blue

Besides authentic Korean food (and yummy Makgeolli), Korean food hall Market Blue collaborates with GooWol Market to bring us more of Korea in the first-ever K-Market Festival. Shop for home and living products, fashion and beauty items, and of course, food and fresh produce from Korea. So fresh, some fruits are flown in within 24 hours of harvesting!

Have some hotteok while shopping the fun lifestyle products from Abode, premium athleisure wear from Mansongi or fashion jewellery from Mzuu. When you are done, head to the food hall for a hearty serving of gamja-tang.

K-Market Festival runs April 19-23 at Market Blue at Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Rd, #B1-122 123,124, Singapore 247933.

This article was first published in City Nomads.