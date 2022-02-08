The best things to do in Singapore this week: Feb 7 to 13

With Valentine's day fast approaching, you'll find plenty of romantic inspiration afoot this February in the form of newly unveiled scenic parks, artsy workshops, and walking tours. Here're the best things to do in Singapore this week.

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure

Newly launched lifestyle brand The Reloved Collective is putting responsible consumerism at the forefront this February. With the launch of its physical store, the brand is winning hearts with a month-long series of pop-up craft workshops, held every Sunday.

Transform empty liquor bottles into artistic bottle lamps with Shawn Lourdusamy of Project Itchy Hands; upcycle shredded plastic, plant vines, and metal wire in a Japanese Saori weaving workshop with textile artist Natalia Tan; or make soap from coffee grinds and natural oils with YNG. With so many activities, you can spark that new-item joy sustainably with vintage and second-hand goods too.

The Reloved Collective's Workshop Series runs from Feb 6 to 27 (every Sunday) at 333 Kreta Ayer Rd, 02-27, Singapore 080333. Workshops are priced at $180 for two pax (Upcycled Lamp Making), $96 for a group booking of two to four pax (Saori Weaving) and $100 for two pax (Coffee Grinds Soap Making). Sign up online here.

Break new ground at Changi Bay Point

Blue skies, the splashing of waves, serene views — National Parks Singapore has unveiled a new spot for nature lovers. The first phase of the opening of the Round Island Route, Changi Bay Point connects Changi Beach Park to the extensive Tanah Merah Coastal Road.

This scenic new route welcomes cyclist and trekkers with two cycling bridges totalling 140m long, lush with patches of lalang grass as well as a romantic pavilion and boardwalks. Also worth checking out is the tranquil scenery at the new Sengkang Riverside Bridge, connecting Sengkang Riverside Park to both banks of Sungei Punggol.

Changi Bay Point is located at Aviation Park Road.

An elevated movie date at Zouk Cinema Club

Take your ordinary Netflix and chill to new cinematic heights with Zouk Cinema Club's Valentine's Theatre ($150 for two pax). Binge on romcoms like Warm Bodies directed by Jonathan Levine or the Mandarin classic Our Times directed by Chen Yu-shan, as you pamper your better half with a four-course meal and a flute of complimentary Perrier-Jouet Champagne.

Look forward to a selection of mouth-watering dishes like Black Angus Steak, Wagyu Pappardelle, and Molten Burnt Cheesecake that'll leave you both stuffed for the night.

Zouk Cinema Club: Valentine's Theatre runs from Feb 11 to 12, 2022, 6pm-10.30pm, at 3C River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, #01-05 to #02-06, The Cannery, Singapore 179022, +65 9006 8549.

Take a contemplative walk around Telok Ayer

Bringing together art, food, music and architecture, the buzzy hotspot that we know as Telok Ayer today has a storied history. This week, join DOIT.SG X Secretive Thing on re:walk — a series of reflections and meanderings.

In the first edition of this walking journey, audiences are transported back in time as they listen and ponder upon short vignettes from the likes of Timothy Nga (actor), mm_mmatt (musician), Lim Chin Huat (former Artistic Director of ECNAD studios), and more. You'll discover the hidden stories behind the familiar shop houses, back alleys, and temples of Telok Ayer.

re:walk Telok Ayer runs from Feb 12 to 27, 2022. Tickets are priced from $30.41 via Eventbrite.

Marvel at the art of letter writing

The art of letter-writing was an intimate one — ballpoint scrawl, paper folded neatly inside a crisp envelope before being lovingly sealed. Over at Crane, this romantic art is being brought back with the Post Punk: Punx Not Date edition.

Catch resident Arts Associate Shaiful Risan as he performs a dramatised reading of first-hand stories and actual letters written to him between 1997 and 2003. In a nod to the month of love, he'll also read letters written during the month of February, as well as those expressing care, concern, and loneliness. Once you're sufficiently inspired, you can delve into the accompanying letter-writing workshop to share the power of pen and paper.

Post Punk: Punx Not Date is happening on Feb 10, 2022 from 6pm-8pm at Crane, 148 Arab St, Singapore 199831. Tickets range from $25 to $35.

An intimate date night at the Museum of Ice Cream

This season of love, sweeten your date night with MOIC's all-new Night at the Museum experience. This romantic evening event welcomes couples with a Hendrick's Lunar gin cocktail, unlimited ice-cream, and engaging card games driven by storytelling and self-disclosure.

Single? No worries, hit up your closest friends for a night of fun and platonic intimacy. Round off your night at the alfresco cafe and bar, romantically strung with fairy lights, for a free special MOIC-themed cocktail or milkshake.

Museum of Ice Cream is located at 100 Loewen Rd, Singapore 248837. Open daily 10am-10pm. Tickets for the Night at the Museum experience are priced at $48 per pax.

Catch a playful exhibition on consumerism

In today's capitalistic, materialistic world, what is it that compels us to fill our inner void by indulging in consumerism? In his latest solo exhibition Brand Love, artist Eduardo Enrique explores the human fascination with branded goods, and how our material obsessions change our perceptions of the world.

Art lovers attending this R18+ exhibition will plunge into a faux sports-BDSM retail store decked out in provocative tongue-in cheek objects, sculptures, prints, and paintings. Think humorous depictions of Nike golf balls and basketballs amalgamated with fetish garments and bondage tools.

Brand Love runs from Jan 14 to Feb 14, 2022 at Art Now, Raffles Hotel Arcade, 328 North Bridge Rd, #02-32, Singapore 188719. Open daily 12pm-7pm. Admission is free.

Experience Japan through your screen

We might not be able to take our long-awaited trip to Japan, but your wanderlust doesn't have to be constrained. Holiday from the comfort of your home with this year's virtual edition of Japan Fair 2022, organised by the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO).

With sake brewery tours tours, craft workshops, and livestreams galore, you can expect quite the scenic getaway. Wander through the Ritsurin Garden, bask in the beauty of Japan's cherry blossoms, or catch the action live through a Facebook broadcast of the country's top destinations and local festivals.

Japan Fair 2022 runs from Jan 28 to March 13, 2022.

Pause and smell the flowers of spring

Take your Instagram to the next level as you usher in spring at Gardens by the Bay. A picturesque day awaits at its latest Lunar New Year-themed installation, dubbed Dahlia Dreams for its dreamy spread of over 2,000 blossoming dahlias.

Highlights include the red-and-gold Prosperity Bags, Spring Fragrances and The Four Gentlemen paintings. For the best view in the house, head to the Chinese Pavilion and soak up the vast beauty of the flora. The cherry on top? By evening time, you can catch the larger-than-life lantern light-up, part of River Hongbao's display!

Dahlia Dreams runs from Jan 14 to Feb 20, 2022 at Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953, +65 6420 6848. Tickets to the Flower Dome are priced from $12.

This article was first published in City Nomads.