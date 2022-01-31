The best things to do in Singapore this week: Jan 31 to Feb 6, 2022

February is finally here, bringing with it an exciting wave of love in the air and much more. Kickstart your month with thrilling virtual travel adventures, pink-hued intimate date nights, and provocative art installations. Here’re the best things to do in Singapore this week.

An intimate date night at the Museum of Ice Cream

This season of love, sweeten your date night with MOIC’s all-new Night at the Museum experience. This romantic evening event welcomes couples with a Hendrick’s Lunar gin cocktail, unlimited ice-cream, and engaging card games driven by storytelling and self-disclosure.

Single? No worries, hit up your closest friends for a night of fun and platonic intimacy. Round off your night at the alfresco cafe and bar, romantically strung with fairy lights, for a free special MOIC-themed cocktail or milkshake.

Museum of Ice Cream is located at 100 Loewen Rd, Singapore 248837. Open daily 10am–10pm. Tickets for the Night at the Museum experience are priced at $48 per pax.

Catch a playful exhibition on consumerism

In today’s capitalistic, materialistic world, what is it that compels us to fill our inner void by indulging in consumerism? In his latest solo exhibition Brand Love, artist Eduardo Enrique explores the human fascination with branded goods, and how our material obsessions change our perceptions of the world.

Art lovers attending this R18+ exhibition will plunge into a faux sports-BDSM retail store decked out in provocative tongue-in-cheek objects, sculptures, prints, and paintings. Think humorous depictions of Nike golf balls and basketballs amalgamated with fetish garments and bondage tools.

Brand Love runs from Jan 14 to Feb 14, 2022 at Art Now, Raffles Hotel Arcade, 328 North Bridge Rd, #02-32, Singapore 188719. Open daily 12pm-7pm. Admission is free.

Experience Japan through your screen

We might not be able to take our long-awaited trip to Japan, but your wanderlust doesn’t have to be constrained. Holiday from the comfort of your home with this year’s virtual edition of Japan Fair 2022, organised by the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO).

With sake brewery tours tours, craft workshops, and livestreams galore, you can expect quite the scenic getaway. Wander through the Ritsurin Garden, bask in the beauty of Japan’s cherry blossoms, or catch the action live through a Facebook broadcast of the country’s top destinations and local festivals.

Japan Fair 2022 runs from Jan 28 to March 13, 2022.

Pause and smell the flowers of spring

Take your Instagram to the next level as you usher in spring at Gardens by the Bay. A picturesque day awaits at its latest Lunar New Year-themed installation, dubbed Dahlia Dreams for its dreamy spread of over 2,000 blossoming dahlias.

Highlights include the red-and-gold Prosperity Bags, Spring Fragrances and The Four Gentlemen paintings. For the best view in the house, head to the Chinese Pavilion and soak up the vast beauty of the flora. The cherry on top? By evening time, you can catch the larger-than-life lantern light-up, part of River Hongbao’s display!

Dahlia Dreams runs from Jan 14 to Feb 20, 2022 at Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953. Tickets to the Flower Dome are priced from $12.

Check out multimedia artworks at The Projector

If you’re heading to The Projector this week, there’s more than just a movie to catch there. Curated by Louis Ho in collaboration with The Projector, It’s My Party And I’ll Cry If I Want To, You Would Cry Too If It Happened To You brings together works from a group of artists inspired the idea of “affirmative unhappiness”.

The result? A collection of inflatables, projections, cocktails, and rainbow lights. Check out BRB, Powdering My Nose (2022) by Samuel Xun, a multimedia installation in the men’s and ladies’ room of The Projector’s bathroom, and When Tears Fall (2022) by Adeline Kueh, a savoury cocktail staring tangy salted plum.

It’s My Party And I’ll Cry If I Want To, You Would Cry Too If It Happened To You runs from Jan 12 to Feb 6, 2022, at The Projector, 6001 Beach Rd, #05-00 Golden Mile Tower, Singapore 199589. Open Monday-Friday 4pm–10pm, Saturday-Sunday 1pm-10pm.

READ ALSO: Not visiting this Chinese New Year in Singapore? These restaurants and bars are staying open throughout

This article was first published in City Nomads.