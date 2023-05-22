The best things to do in Singapore this week: May 22 to 28

This week, sunny Singapore is bringing up the heat — both weather wise and entertainment wise. Not sure where to start? Look forward to exploring nature, multi-sensory exhibitions, and wine galore! Here are the best things to do in Singapore:

What do your £¥€$ tell you?

PHOTO: £¥€$

Wether you read £¥€$ as 'lies' or 'eyes', falsities or currencies, it's all about money. Step in the shoes of the top one per cent super-rich elites who control the global economy, in a game-inspired theatrical performance. As part of the Singapore International Festival of Arts, award-winning theatre company Ontroerend Goed presents a participatory performance that puts you as a lead in the heat of the money market. You call the shots about what to do — mergers, acquisitions, trade, and perhaps manipulation? When things get complicated, and you're in to win — what will you do?

£¥€$ (LIES) runs May 23 -26 (5.30pm, 8.30pm), and May 27-28 (2pm, 6pm) at SOTA Studio Theatre, 1 Zubir Said Dr, Singapore 227968. Tickets are priced at $58.

Lover Boy in Singapore

PHOTO: Phum Viphurit

Indie pop sensation Phum Viphurit makes his way for a one-night concert in Singapore as part of his Asia and Oceania tour. His charming indie-pop tunes gained international popularity with his dance floor-filler single, Lover Boy, and sleeper hit, Long Gone. Last year alone, his music was streamed 44.6 million times on Spotify across 173 countries. This time, he brings his new sophomore album, "The Greng Jai Piece", to fill your night with buoyant melodies.

Phum Viphurit - Live in Singapore runs May 25, 2023, 8pm at Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178907. Tickets are priced at $88.

Live Twice launches new Spring/Summer 2023 menu

A cult favourite among cocktail bar aficionados, Live Twice is getting summer ready with a new Spring/Summer menu. Sporting a total of 19 cocktails in three sections, each tipple on the menu is made with no more than just four ingredients. Begin with the bar's signatures like the Vesper, in the One Life for Yourself section of the menu, whilst the One Life for Your Dreams section features innovative cocktails named after Geishas.

Expect sippers like the floral and ruby-hued Jewel Inlet , as well as the Flourishing Youth with balanced fruity and earthy components. Finally, in the Seasonal Specials section of the menu houses new tipples crafted using seasonal ingredients at their peak of ripeness and flavour. Cocktails are priced between $26++ to $28++ per cocktail.

Live Twice is located at 18-20 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089834. Open Sunday to Thursday, 6pm-12am, Friday to Saturday 6pm-2am. Closed on Tuesdays.

Into The Heart of our Living World

PHOTO: Sensory Odyssey Studio, Mardi8, Camille Niel

Come up-close and admire the wonders of our planet's biodiversity without having to brave the elements of nature in ArtScience Museum's new exhibition, Sensory Odyssey. The multi-sensory exhibition makes its Asian debut in Singapore after a successful run in the French National Museum of Natural History. Explore the seven ecosystems from around the world in an immersive adventure that engages your sights, smells, and sounds. Journey from the glaciers to the grasslands and savannahs and learn more about the world we live in.

Sensory Odyssey: Into the Heart of Our Living World runs May 27 to Oct 29, 2023 at the ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018974. Tickets are priced at $21 per adult and $17 per child.

Get a taste of the world's best vineyards

Good news all vino-lovers! Some of the world's top winemakers are making their way to our sunny shores for the ultimate Wine expo, bringing in some of the best goods from vineyards across the world. Delight in the Three-Day Wine Festival featuring a series of wine tastings and pairing events at Pullman Singapore Orchard.

Have a taste of Tuscany with Rocca delle Macie, savour Pinot Noir from New Zealand's Akrua, together with a fine selection from Rimapere Marlborough. If that's not exciting enough, explore Rhone Valley with Chateau Maucoil, and bubble up with Champagne Maxime Blin and Champagne Maxime Blin in a lunch pairing session.

Three-Day Wine Festival runs May 23 to 25 at Pullman Singapore Orchard, 270 Orchard Road, Singapore 238857. Tickets are priced from $58++ per pax.

Get crafty with resin

PHOTO: Botanical Luxe Resin Dish Workshop

Brighten your home with a piece of nature in a hand-crafted resin dish. Let your creativity take flight in this botanical luxe resin dish workshop, where you will learn the techniques and tricks of resin art. Choose from the premium selection of pressed flowers and foliage, then decorate with gold foil flakes and glitter glass as you wish. Crafted with food-safe resin, you can use the dish anywhere you like. Bring a friend to enjoy the special limited-time promotion.

Botanical Luxe Resin Dish Workshop runs May 28, 2023, 1pm at Room to Imagine, 57 Ubi Avenue 1, Ubi Centre #07-04, Singapore 408936. For a limited time, the workshop runs $99 for two persons.

Drum It Up

PHOTO: Frame Drum

Drumming is known to release stress and boost well-being, and with Frame Drumming, all you need is a drum you hold in your hands. Pick up the ancient art of Frame Drumming in a three-hour drumming masterclass. Suitable for all levels of musical abilities, the session will cover fundamental drum strokes for beginners before moving on to other techniques, rhythms, and skills. Learn to play a full seven-beat drum song in just one session.

Frame Drum Masterclass runs May 26, 2023, 7pm-10pm at Fort Canning Park, 20 Raffles Avenue Singapore, Singapore 039805, +65 9635 1168. Tickets are priced at $60 per person.

ALSO READ: Tajine serves up traditional Moroccan cuisine at Robertson Quay

This article was first published in City Nomads.