Best things to do in Singapore this week: Nov 28 - Dec 4

Some of the largest events are zooming into town this week, from non-stop music and dance to immersive culture experiences. Or perhaps take in a staycation to reset and recharge, while picking up some new skills. Take your pick!

All Things Street Culture

PHOTO: City Nomads

Set to be the most prominent street culture event in Singapore, the physical edition of Culture Cartel 2022 welcomes close to 200 brands, creative talents and personalities, showcasing art, fashion, music, tattoos, toys and NFTs.

Expect to see merchandise exclusive to Culture Cartel, first collection releases, and unique brand collaborations. Don't miss the virtual x reality live concert, Take a Byte, featuring Asia's Top Virtual Influencer Rae and famed singer-songwriter LØREN. A chance to learn more street culture with a series of discussions, masterclasses, and more, look out for giveaways and raffle draws of limited edition items!

Culture Cartel runs Dec 1 6pm-10pm, Dec 2-4 11am-10pm at *Scape, 2 Orchard Link, Singapore 237978. Entry starts from $25 for a one-day pass. Take a Byte concert runs Dec 2, 7.30pm-10pm, tickets at $98 per person. Get your tickets here.

Music and Dance from Dusk to Dawn

PHOTO: City Nomads

Asia's largest dusk-to-dawn dance music festival is back after a three-year hiatus, this time in partnership with AEG, the producers of the world-renowned Coachella.

Giving us more reason to look forward to it. With its festival lineup of top global, regional, and local acts, ZoukOut is set to take festival-goers on a journey to The Futuristic City of Dreams.

See headliners like Tiesto, Andrew Rayel, Armin Van Buuren, ZEDD, and more, and immerse yourself in the full festival experience with a food village, experience booths, custom installations, roving acts, and amazing stage designs.

ZoukOut runs Dec 2 6pm-5am, Dec 3 6pm-7am, at Siloso Beach, Sentosa Island, Singapore. Tickets start from $168 for one-day pass, get your tickets here.

Laying Roots to Rise in a Ceramic Showcase

PHOTO: City Nomads

Drawing inspiration from plants and nature, local-based ceramics workshop Potters by the Hill presents an exhibition of the works of 20 emerging ceramic artists.

With the purpose of nurturing a new generation of ceramic artists, over 100 biomorphic pieces will be displayed. The overarching theme of Taking Roots// To Rise reflects the contradictory nature of botanical life. It can be both life-giving and inspirational, while being oppressive and consuming in the wild.

Under the tutelage of veteran artist Chua Chon Hee, these new artists will reflect and recreate their thoughts of this dual nature through clay.

Taking Roots// To Rise ceramic showcase runs till Nov 29, 2022 at 01-05 Stamford Arts Centre, 155 Waterloo Street, from 11am-7pm. Entrance is free. More information here.

A Dance through Life

PHOTO: City Nomads

Join local contemporary dance companies, The Human Expression (T.H.E) Dance Company and T.H.E Second Company, as they collaborate to reimagine and express the different dimensions of the human condition.

Take a deep dive to reflect upon life in Seeing_through the eyes of impermanence II, featuring a reprise of Kim Jae Duk's Hey Man! (2012) and a rework of Kuik Swee Boon's Helix. Explore the relationships of the individual and the collective self and reclaim modern resilience for modern times.

Seeing_Through The Eyes of Impermanence II runs Dec 2-4, 2022 at 1 Esplanade Drive, Esplanade — Theatres on the Bay, Singapore 038981. Tickets are $38, get them here.

Far More than a Staycay

PHOTO: City Nomads

Fancy a break from city life? Head over to The Outpost hotel Sentosa for an idyllic island getaway.

With the Far More Singapore package, enjoy more of Singapore, with preferential rates for touring the Southern Islands, forest bathing and kayaking along Siloso Beach.

The package includes an exclusive eco-friendly collapsible bottle, 15 per cent off à la carte services at Oasia Spa, and late check-out till 4pm. For more unique experiences, sign up for guests' recreational activities such as Sachi Soy Wine Cocktail Making and personalize a tofu-derived cocktail, or pick up some groovy dance moves with Supafresh Street Dance.

The Outpost Hotel is located at 10 Artillery Avenue #03-01 Palawan Ridge, Singapore 099951 on Sentosa Island. Book the Far More Singapore getaway package here for stays till March 31, 2023. Schedule for recreational activities here.



ALSO READ: Adventures at home: Let's rediscover Woodlands

This article was first published in City Nomads.