Best things to do in Singapore this week: Nov 7 to 13

There is always a reason to party, and we're giving you this week.

Or do some good and feel good as you learn how to reduce your carbon footprint to preserve the Earth and #supportlocal clay artists.

Our French friends will also be taking you on an inspirational journey through their food, drinks, culture, and science!

Set yourself free with DJ Pee.Wee

PHOTO: City Nomads

The stars are aligning on 11.11 to bring the iconic rapper, musician, producer, and philanthropist, Anderson. Paak (DJ Pee.Wee) to Singapore for a one-night-only event.

Known for hit songs such as Leave the Door Open (feat. Bruno Mars), Come Home (feat. Andre 3000), Tents (feat Kendrick Lamar) and more, the talented American rapper is set to move the crowd with his unique blend of hip hop, rock, soul, and R&B music.

We are gearing up for a night of sonic freedom to dance the night away. Who's joining us?

Mandala Presents DJ Pee.Wee runs 10 pm till late on Nov 11, 2022 at The Annexe Studios, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981. Tickets are available online for $108 or at the door for $118.

Celebrating all things French

PHOTO: City Nomads

Voilah! The annual French Festival is back to inspire with various programs and activities, from culture to lifestyle and sports, and even science and sustainability.

Catch the musical comedy A Singaporean in Paris with Hossan Leong before it sells out again, while wine lovers will definitely enjoy the organic wine tastings and cheese pairing sessions.

If you are game for a culinary journey, you can eat your way through historical sites in Singapore. The festival is working on reducing CO2 emissions and is set on being Singapore's first net-zero festival.

Voilah! Singapore France Festival 2022 runs till Nov 27, 2022. For more information, see programme lineup here.

Groove to HOUSEWRK

PHOTO: Unsplash

Hot on the heels of their first party, the home of house music, HOUSEWRK, will be spinning the best tunes of international stars like James Hype, David Guetta, Fisher, and Oliver Heldens at Projector X, Riverside Point.

It promises a night of fun and positive vibes, with a showcase of technicalities and stage antics as you party to these groovy tunes through the night.

HOUSEWRK runs from 10pm to 3am on Nov 11, 2022, at Projector X: Riverside, 30 Merchant Road Singapore, 058282. Tickets start from $18 and are available online.

Love for the Earth EarthFest 2022

PHOTO: City Nomads

Want to learn how to be a Green Warrior? Make your way to EarthFest 2022.

The event features a series of seminars, workshops, cooking demos, primal sessions, and discussions, and a community marketplace where you can find plant-based food, drinks, and products.

This two-day event is family-friendly and free for all, with tickets required for selected workshops. Do register, as space is limited.

EarthFest 2022 runs Nov 12 to 13, 2022, 9am to 5pm daily, at City Sprouts, 102 Henderson Road, Singapore 159562. Entrance is free; pre-register online.

A day of Clay

PHOTO: City Nomads

With the gift-giving season coming up, this is an excellent chance to #supportlocal and give a unique piece of art.

Singapore Clay Festival 2022 showcases the craft of more than 120 local clay artists in The Clay Makers' Market. It features the ceramic work of art of master potters like Ahmad Abu Bakar and Jessie Lim; and also showcases younger potters like Goh Eck Kheng, Mona Malhotra, Rachita Tania Misra, and Saya Yamaguchi.

Look for ceramic pieces available for sale or speak to them about customisation.

Clay Maker's Market runs Nov 10, 2022 12pm to 8pm, Nov 11 to 13, 2022 10am to 8pm, at Enabling Village, UOB Ability Hub, 20 Lengkok Bahru, Singapore 159053. Tickets are $8, with a complimentary tote bag. Register online here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.